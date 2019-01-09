La Jolla Light Community Calendar: Jan. 10

Thursday, Jan. 10
Sunrise Rotary of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.
Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Small business consulting, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org
Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Wolfstein Sculpture Park Tour, 11 a.m. 9888 Genesee Ave. Docent-guided tour of the more than 25 pieces on the campus of Scripps La Jolla. RSVP: (858) 626-6994.
La Jolla Bar Association meets, noon, Stephanie Reynolds speaks about “The Effect of the #MeToo Movement on Sexual Harassment in the Workplace and Beyond,” Manhattan Restaurant, Empress Hotel, 7766 Fay Ave. No guest charge, $50 annual membership. (858) 551-2440.
Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
La Jolla Town Council meeting postponed to Feb. 14. (858) 454-1444.
Thriving Thursdays lecture, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St., Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.
Open Mic night with pianist/guitarist Carlos Velasco and bassist Kevin Moraine, 7 p.m. Covo La Jolla Lounge, 1205 Prospect St. (858) 246-6721.
Live music, The Heart, 7:30 p.m. Beaumont’s, 5662 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0474.
Friday, Jan. 11
Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Coffee Around Town with La Jolla Newcomers, 10 a.m. Harry’s Coffee Shop, 7545 Girard Ave. If you have moved to La Jolla in the last three years, this is a way to meet friendly people.
Tai Chi, 10 a.m. beginner, 10:45 a.m. advanced, Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 552-1658.
Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
Computer Help Lab, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Tai Chi, 11 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Torrey Pines Rotary Club meets, (rescheduled meeting from Jan. 9), 11:30 a.m. Rock Bottom Brewery, 8980 La Jolla Village Drive. $20. (858) 459-8912. gurneymcm@aol.com
Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon. La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7155 Draper Ave. First three meetings free, then $15. (858) 900-2710. kiwanisclublajolla.org
Live music, SCRATCH, 9 p.m. Beaumont’s, 5662 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0474.
Saturday, Jan. 12
Community bike ride, 8 a.m. (meet at 7:45 a.m.) California Bicycle, 7462 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 454-0316. calbike.com
Seniors Computer Group, 9:30 a.m. Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. How to use computers and smartphones safely. Free for guests, $1 monthly membership. (858) 459-9065.
Addiction seminar, “Towards a Better Life: Treatment strategies for helping loved ones facing drug and alcohol addiction,” 10 a.m. La Jolla Healing Center, 7590 Fay Ave. Suite 401. RSVP: (858) 454-4357 or edward@lajollahealingcenter.com
Live music, Robin Henkel on solo blues, 10 a.m. Bird Rock Coffee Roasters, 5627 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 551-1707.
Start-Biz Club meets, 10:30 a.m. Hear ideas from budding entrepreneurs. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Art classes for adults, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Live music, Emotional Rescue, 9 p.m. Beaumont’s, 5662 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0474.
Sunday, Jan. 13
La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699.
Wellness workshop, “Pantry Cleanup: Gain the tools you need to meet your wellness goals,” 2 p.m. Riffs Studio, 5510 La Jolla Blvd. Hosted by Zen Soul Balance. zensoulbalance.com
La Jolla Democratic Club meets, 2 p.m. Community Room next to AMC La Jolla 12 Theatre, La Jolla Village Square, 8657 Villa La Jolla Drive. (858) 450-5343, ljdems@gmail.com
La Jolla World Tea Enthusiasts meet, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
La Jolla Shores meditation group meets, 5 p.m. Location upon RSVP: (858) 200-5096. ellenoneness@icloud.com
Monday, Jan. 14
Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.
Laughter Wellness, 10 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Athenaeum mini-concert with Scott Paulson on toy instruments and solo oboe, noon, Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. Free. ljathenaeum.org/mini-concerts
Chair Yoga, 1 p.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
La Jolla Community Planned District Ordinance Committee meets, 4 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. info@lajollacpa.org
Tuesday, Jan. 15
Silver Age Yoga, 10 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
French Conversation Class, 10:30 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Current Events Talk, 11 a.m. Casa de Mañana community room, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Lunch $30. Guests welcome. lora.fisher@usbank.com
Mind-body fitness for adults, 12:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
La Jolla Garden Club meets, 1 p.m. La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. lajollagardenclub.org
Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. lajollacpa.org
Ballroom Dance Club meets, 6 p.m. Soledad Club, 5050 Soledad Road. Dancing to a live band and dinner included, $60 per couple. Couples may attend two dances as guests, then will be encouraged to become members. (703) 505-9654.
Wednesday, Jan. 16
Soroptimist International of La Jolla breakfast meeting, 7:15 a.m. The Shores Restaurant, 8110 Camino Del Oro. First two meetings complimentary, then $16. (858) 454-9156. soroptimistlj@gmail.com
Kiwanis Club of Torrey Pines meets, 7:20 a.m. Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, Roetter Hall, 4321 Eastgate Mall. First three meetings free, then $15. tbilotta1@gmail.com
Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Mama & Me exercise with pre- and post-natal corrective exercise specialist Robin Taylor and music for children, 9:30 a.m. St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St. $5. (858) 459-3421.
Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.
Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
Social Bridge, 12:30 p.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $2 LJCC members, $4 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Movie Club, 1:30 p.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Alzheimer Caregiver Support and Discussion Group meets, 1:30 p.m. La Jolla United Methodist Church, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 454-3745
La Jolla Traffic & Transportation board meets, 4 p.m. La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. manana@san.rr.com
Thursday, Jan. 17
Sunrise Rotary of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.
Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Small business consulting, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org
Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. Open to the public. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Poetry Workshop, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 412-6351. lajollalibrary.org
Thriving Thursdays lecture, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St. Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.
Open Mic night with pianist/guitarist Carlos Velasco and bassist Kevin Moraine, 7 p.m. Covo La Jolla Lounge, 1205 Prospect St. (858) 246-6721.
Live music, Mark Fisher, 7:30 p.m. Beaumont’s, 5662 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0474.
