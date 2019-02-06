La Jolla Light Community Calendar: Feb. 7

Barbara Bry to Speak at Kiwanis Club meeting
District 1 City Council member and La Jolla resident Barbara Bry will be the featured speaker at the Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meeting, noon, Friday, Feb. 8 at La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7715 Draper Ave. The event includes lunch, brief club business and Bry’s presentation. The lunch is $15. All are welcome to attend. (858) 945-2280. craigbratlien@gmail.com
Thursday, Feb. 7
Sunrise Rotary of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.
Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Small business consulting, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org
San Diego Blood Bank Drive, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. UC San Diego campus, 9500 Gilman Drive (the bloodmobile is parked on Library Walk). Donors must show picture ID. 1 (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org
Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.
Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. info@lajollacpa.org
Thriving Thursdays lectures, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St. Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.
Live Music, Jared Sjoblom, 7:30 p.m. Beaumont’s, 5662 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0474.
Friday, Feb. 8
Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.
Tai Chi, 10 a.m. beginner, 10:45 a.m. advanced, Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 552-1658.
Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
Senior technology lecture, “Cutting the cord,” 10:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Computer Help Lab, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Tai Chi, 11 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, cancelled. (858) 454-2151.
Chair Yoga, 1:15 p.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
Film Noir screening, “Gaslight” (1944), 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Live Music, DB Jukebox, 9 p.m. Beaumont’s, 5662 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0474.
Saturday, Feb. 9
Community bike ride, 8 a.m. (meet at 7:45 a.m.) California Bicycle, 7462 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 454-0316. calbike.com
Ikebana flower arranging, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Seniors Computer Group, 9:30 a.m. Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. Free for guests, $1 monthly membership. (858) 459-9065.
Concert, Robin Henkel on solo blues, 10 a.m. Bird Rock Coffee Roasters, 5627 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 551-1707.
Art classes for adults, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Harbor Seal “talk and walk,” 2 p.m. Learn about harbor seals’ life cycle and walk to Casa Beach to view new pups with docents of the Sierra Club Seal Society. Mangelsen Nature Gallery, 7916 Girard Ave. (858) 551-9553.
Parenting workshop, “How to help your child/teen with anxiety,” 3 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. with Katherine Williams and Kelly McCullough. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Live Music, The Rhythmatics, 9 p.m. Beaumont’s, 5662 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0474.
Sunday, Feb. 10
Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699.
Community Wellness workshop, “Fall in love with cooking: Kitchen 101 Basics,” 2 p.m. Riffs Studios Bird Rock, 5510 La Jolla Blvd. Free.
La Jolla Democratic Club meets, 2 p.m. Community Room next to AMC La Jolla 12 Theatre, La Jolla Village Square, 8657 Villa La Jolla Drive. (858) 450-5343. ljdems@gmail.com
La Jolla World Tea Enthusiasts meets, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Monday, Feb. 11
Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.
Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.
Laughter Wellness, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
La Jolla Planned District Ordinance Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. info@lajollacpa.org
Tuesday, Feb. 12
La Jolla Business Network International (BNI) meets, 7 a.m. The Lot, 7611 Fay Ave. Free to attend, breakfast for purchase. RSVP: joy@luxurysocalrealty.com
San Diego Blood Bank Drive, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at La Jolla Country Day School, 9490 Genesee Ave. 1 (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org
Silver Age Yoga, 10 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
French Conversation Class, 10:30 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.
Current Events Talk, 11 a.m. Casa de Mañana community room, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.
Rotary Club of La Jolla, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Lunch $30. Guests welcome. lora.fisher@usbank.com
Mind-body fitness for older adults, 12:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. info@lajollacpa.org
Wednesday, Feb. 13
Kiwanis Club of Torrey Pines meets, 7:20 a.m. Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, Roetter Hall, 4321 Eastgate Mall. First three meetings free, then $15. tbilotta1@gmail.com
Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.
Mama & Me exercise with pre- and post-natal corrective exercise specialist Robin Taylor and music for children, 9:30 a.m. St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St. $5. (858) 459-3421.
Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.
Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
Heart health workshop and support group meeting for women with heart disease, 11 a.m. Facilitated by Claire D’Andrea RN, CHTP, INC, CCRC at Pacific Pearl La Jolla, 6919 La Jolla Blvd. Free. Register: (858) 459-6919.
Torrey Pines of La Jolla Rotary meets, 11:30 a.m. Rock Bottom Brewery, 8980 La Jolla Village Drive. $20. (858) 459-8912. gurneymcm@aol.com
Social Bridge, 12:30 p.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $2 LJCC members, $4 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Senior technology workshop, “Learn more about Skype,” 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Movie Club, 1:30 p.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
La Jolla Village Merchants Association meets, 3 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. info@lajollabythesea.com
La Jolla Shores Association meets, 6:30 p.m. Scripps Institute of Oceanography, Building T-29, 8840 Biological Grade. ljsa.org@gmail.com
American Cetacean Society meets, 7 p.m. Sumner Auditorium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, near Kennel Way and Paseo Grande. sd-info@acsonline.org
Thursday, Feb. 14
Happy Valentine’s Day!
Sunrise Rotary of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.
Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation suggested. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Small business consulting, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org
Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.
Wolfstein Sculpture Park Tour, 11 a.m. 9888 Genesee Ave. Docent-guided tour of the more than 25 pieces on the campus of Scripps La Jolla. Wear comfortable shoes and sun protection. RSVP: (858) 626-6994.
La Jolla Bar Association meets, noon. Manhattan Restaurant, Empress Hotel, 7766 Fay Ave. Michael Perlmutter on “Valuation Appraisals: 10 red flags that may trigger an IRS audit.” $50 annual fee, no guest charge. (858) 551-2440.
Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Public Speaking workshop, “Feeling Excited and Ready,” 3 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
La Jolla Town Council, meeting postponed to March 11.
Thriving Thursdays lectures, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St. Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.
Live Music, Aquile, 7:30 p.m. Beaumont’s, 5662 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0474.
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Did we miss listing your community event?
E-mail information to: ashleym@lajollalight.com
The deadline is noon, Thursday for publication in the following Thursday edition. Questions? Call Ashley Mackin-Solomon at (858) 875-5957.