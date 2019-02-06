La Jolla Light Community Calendar: Feb. 7

Barbara Bry to Speak at Kiwanis Club meeting

District 1 City Council member and La Jolla resident Barbara Bry will be the featured speaker at the Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meeting, noon, Friday, Feb. 8 at La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7715 Draper Ave. The event includes lunch, brief club business and Bry’s presentation. The lunch is $15. All are welcome to attend. (858) 945-2280. craigbratlien@gmail.com

Thursday, Feb. 7

Sunrise Rotary of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Small business consulting, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

San Diego Blood Bank Drive, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. UC San Diego campus, 9500 Gilman Drive (the bloodmobile is parked on Library Walk). Donors must show picture ID. 1 (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. info@lajollacpa.org

Thriving Thursdays lectures, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St. Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.

Live Music, Jared Sjoblom, 7:30 p.m. Beaumont’s, 5662 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0474.

Friday, Feb. 8

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

Tai Chi, 10 a.m. beginner, 10:45 a.m. advanced, Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 552-1658.

Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Senior technology lecture, “Cutting the cord,” 10:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Computer Help Lab, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Tai Chi, 11 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, cancelled. (858) 454-2151.

Chair Yoga, 1:15 p.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Film Noir screening, “Gaslight” (1944), 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Live Music, DB Jukebox, 9 p.m. Beaumont’s, 5662 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0474.

Saturday, Feb. 9

Community bike ride, 8 a.m. (meet at 7:45 a.m.) California Bicycle, 7462 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 454-0316. calbike.com

Ikebana flower arranging, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Seniors Computer Group, 9:30 a.m. Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. Free for guests, $1 monthly membership. (858) 459-9065.

Concert, Robin Henkel on solo blues, 10 a.m. Bird Rock Coffee Roasters, 5627 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 551-1707.

Art classes for adults, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Harbor Seal “talk and walk,” 2 p.m. Learn about harbor seals’ life cycle and walk to Casa Beach to view new pups with docents of the Sierra Club Seal Society. Mangelsen Nature Gallery, 7916 Girard Ave. (858) 551-9553.

Parenting workshop, “How to help your child/teen with anxiety,” 3 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. with Katherine Williams and Kelly McCullough. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Live Music, The Rhythmatics, 9 p.m. Beaumont’s, 5662 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0474.

Sunday, Feb. 10

Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699.

Community Wellness workshop, “Fall in love with cooking: Kitchen 101 Basics,” 2 p.m. Riffs Studios Bird Rock, 5510 La Jolla Blvd. Free.

La Jolla Democratic Club meets, 2 p.m. Community Room next to AMC La Jolla 12 Theatre, La Jolla Village Square, 8657 Villa La Jolla Drive. (858) 450-5343. ljdems@gmail.com

La Jolla World Tea Enthusiasts meets, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Monday, Feb. 11

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

Laughter Wellness, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

La Jolla Planned District Ordinance Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. info@lajollacpa.org

Tuesday, Feb. 12

La Jolla Business Network International (BNI) meets, 7 a.m. The Lot, 7611 Fay Ave. Free to attend, breakfast for purchase. RSVP: joy@luxurysocalrealty.com

San Diego Blood Bank Drive, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at La Jolla Country Day School, 9490 Genesee Ave. 1 (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

Silver Age Yoga, 10 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

French Conversation Class, 10:30 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

Current Events Talk, 11 a.m. Casa de Mañana community room, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

Rotary Club of La Jolla, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Lunch $30. Guests welcome. lora.fisher@usbank.com

Mind-body fitness for older adults, 12:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org