La Jolla Light Community Calendar: Feb. 28

Tennis, Everyone?

The 130th annual Pacific Coast Men’s Doubles Championship takes the courts Feb. 28 to March 3 at La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club, 2000 Spindrift Drive with many of the nation’s top NCAA teams as well as independent players. Spectators are welcome and admission is free. ljbtc.com

Thursday, Feb. 28

Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. La Jolla Square, 4225 Executive Square. 1(800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Small business consulting, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Thriving Thursdays lectures, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St., Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.

Live Music, Mike Myrdal, 7:30 p.m. Beaumont’s, 5662 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0474.

Friday, March 1

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Tai Chi, 10 a.m. beginner, 10:45 a.m. advanced, Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 552-1658.

Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Computer Help Lab, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon. La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7155 Draper Ave. First three meetings free, then $15. (858) 900-2710. kiwanisclublajolla.org

“Les Misérables” on stage at The Bishop’s School, 7607 La Jolla Blvd., 7 p.m. March 1-2; and 2 p.m. March 2. Tickets $30 premium seating, $10 open seating, $8 students. bishops.com/boxoffice

“Carrie: The Musical” on stage at La Jolla High School, 7 p.m. March 1-2 at Parker Auditorium, 750 Nautilus St. ljhstheatre.com or sallen@sandi.net

Saturday, March 2

Community bike ride, 8 a.m. (meet at 7:45 a.m.) California Bicycle, 7462 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 454-0316. calbike.com

Seniors Computer Group, 9:30 a.m. Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. How to use computers and smartphones safely. Free for guests, $1 monthly membership. (858) 459-9065.

Start-Biz Club meets, 10:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Writer’s Block writing group meets, noon. La Jolla Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657.

Harbor seal “talk and walk,” 2 p.m. Learn about the life cycle of the seals and walk to Casa Beach to view new pups with the docents of the Sierra Club Seal Society. Mangelsen Nature Gallery, 7916 Girard Ave. (858) 551-9553.

Bio-Tech workshop, topic to be determined, 3 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Sunday, March 3

Blood Drive, 8:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7715 Draper Ave. 1 (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699.

Tea with the Bard, Shakespeare reading with snacks, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

World Tea Enthusiasts meets, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Sat Nam Rasayan, meditation-based healing practice, 3 p.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858)459-0831.

Monday, March 4

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

Laughter wellness, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Tuesday, March 5

La Jolla Business Network International (BNI) meets, 7 a.m. The Lot, 7611 Fay Ave. Free to attend, breakfast for purchase. RSVP: joy@luxurysocalrealty.com

Blood Drive, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. La Jolla High School, 750 Draper Ave. 1(800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

Silver Age Yoga, 10 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

French Conversation Class, 10:30 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Current Events Talk, 11 a.m. Casa de Mañana community room, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Lunch $30. Guests welcome. lora.fisher@usbank.com

Mind-body fitness for older adults, 12:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Soroptimist of La Jolla meets, 5:30 p.m. Location upon RSVP: (858) 337-8090. soroptimistlj.org

Bird Rock Community Council meets, 6 p.m. La Jolla Masonic Lodge, 5655 La Jolla Blvd. birdrockcc.org

Lecture, “(France’s) Yellow Vests: A case study,” 6 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Wednesday, March 6