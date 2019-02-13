La Jolla Light Community Calendar: Feb. 14

Growing Groundcovers

Mike from Green Meadow Growers will talk about sedges, sedums and grasses (and what they can do for your garden), with tables of samples for sale at the next La Jolla Garden Club meeting, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19 at La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. lajollagardenclub.org

Thursday, Feb. 14

Sunrise Rotary of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Small business consulting, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831.

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451.

Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Wolfstein Sculpture Park Tour, 11 a.m. 9888 Genesee Ave. docent-guided tour of the more than 25 pieces on the campus of Scripps La Jolla. Free. RSVP: (858) 626-6994.

La Jolla Bar Association meets, noon. Manhattan Restaurant, Empress Hotel, 7766 Fay Ave. Michael Perlmutter on “Valuation Appraisals: 10 red flags that may trigger an IRS audit.” $50 annual fee, no guest charge. (858) 551-2440

Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Public Speaking workshop, “Feeling Excited and Ready,” 3 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657.

Valentine’s Day cookie-decorating party for children, 3:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657.

La Jolla Town Council postponed to March 11.

Thriving Thursdays lectures, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St. Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900. pdghealth.com

Live Music, Aquile, 7:30 p.m. Beaumont’s, 5662 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0474.

Friday, Feb. 15

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Big Science for Little People, “Young Engineers,” 10 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657.

Tai Chi, 10 a.m. beginner, 10:45 a.m. advanced, Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 552-1658.

Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Computer Help Lab, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657.

La Jolla Christian Women luncheon, 11:30 a.m. La Jolla Lutheran Church, 7111 La Jolla Blvd. $5 donation for lunch, chocolates and treats. RSVP: (928) 208-0206.

Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon. La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7155 Draper Ave. First three meetings free, then $15. (858) 900-2710. kiwanisclublajolla.org

Chair Yoga, 1:15 p.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Live Music, Borne Fighters, 9 p.m. Beaumont’s, 5662 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0474.

Saturday, Feb. 16

Community bike ride, 8 a.m. (meet at 7:45 a.m.) California Bicycle, 7462 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 454-0316. calbike.com

Ikebana flower arranging, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Seniors Computer Group, 9:30 a.m. Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. Free for guests, $1 monthly membership. (858) 459-9065.

Informed Prostate Cancer Support Group meet 10 a.m. Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Center Auditorium, 10905 Road to the Cure. Patients and loved ones welcome. ipcsg.org

American Association of University Women (AAUW) meets 10 a.m. Mt. La Jolla Clubhouse, 5490 Caminito Herminia. UC San Diego Theater & Dance department professor Lisa Porter speaks. Public welcome. (858) 454-6214.

Lifestyle workshop, 10 a.m. with Beth Rosenthal author of “Replenish: A life enhancing activity book” and “It’s That Easy: The High Vibe Guide to Attracting What You Really Want,” Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $30 with discounts. (858) 459-0831.

Dog adoption event with Operation Greyhound, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ark Antiques, 7620 Girard Ave. (858) 459-7755.

Writer’s Block writing group meets, noon. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657.

Harbor seal pupping season presentation, videos, slideshow, lecture and Q&A, 1 p.m. Mangelsen Images of Nature Gallery, 7916 Girard Ave. lajollaharborseals.net

Concert/motivational speech, “It’s never too late to follow your heart and your dream,” with violist Annie Rettic, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657.

Sunday, Feb. 17

Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699.

World Tea Enthusiasts meets, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Monday, Feb. 18

Presidents Day

Municipalities closed

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

Tuesday, Feb. 19

La Jolla Business Network International (BNI) meets, 7 a.m. The Lot, 7611 Fay Ave. Free to attend, breakfast for purchase. RSVP: joy@luxurysocalrealty.com

Silver Age Yoga, 10 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451.

French Conversation Class, 10:30 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free to LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Current Events Talk, 11 a.m. Casa de Mañana community room, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org