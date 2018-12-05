La Jolla Light Community Calendar: Dec. 6

Community Celebration

The Children’s Pool Plaza unveiling celebration is 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9 at the sidewalk area near the lifeguard tower, 834 Coast Blvd. Festivities include a chance to walk the improved sidewalk above Children’s Pool, music by DJ Ron Jones, onsite book check-out with La Jolla Library Youth Services’ Angie Stava, and a photo opp cut-out stand. There will also be ice cream until supplies run out.

Thursday, Dec. 6

Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Small business consulting, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. info@lajollacpa.org

Thriving Thursdays lectures, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St. Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.

Open Mic night with pianist and guitarist Carlos Velasco and bassist Kevin Moraine, 7 p.m. Covo La Jolla Lounge, 1205 Prospect St. (858) 246-6721.

Friday, Dec. 7

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Tai Chi, 10 a.m. beginner, 10:45 a.m. advanced, Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 552-1658.

Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Current events talk, 10:30 a.m. Braille Institute, 4555 Executive Drive. (858) 452-1111.

Computer Help Lab, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Tai Chi, 11 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

St. Lucia celebration luncheon, 11:30 a.m. La Jolla Lutheran Church, 7111 La Jolla Blvd. $5 suggested donation. (858) 610-5744.

Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon. La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7155 Draper Ave. First three meetings free, then $15. (858) 900-2710. kiwanisclublajolla.org

Workshop, “Coping with vision loss during the holidays,” 1 p.m. Braille Institute, 4555 Executive Drive. (858) 452-1111.

Saturday, Dec. 8

Community bike ride, 8 a.m. (meet at 7:45 a.m.) California Bicycle, 7462 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 454-0316. calbike.com

Seniors Computer Group, 9:30 a.m. Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. How to use computers and smartphones safely. Free for guests, $1 monthly membership. (858) 459-9065.

Music with Robin Henkel on solo blues, 10 a.m. Bird Rock Coffee Roasters, 5627 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 551-1707.

Start-Biz Club meets, 10:30 a.m. Hear ideas from budding entrepreneurs. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Art classes for adults, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Neighborhood Party for Chelsea Street, Wrelton Drive and Crystal Drive residents, 4 p.m. Best decorations contest, carolers, more. Contact taylor@lovemysdhome.com for more details.

Sunday, Dec. 9

Mobile Blood Drive, 8:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7715 Draper Ave. One pint of blood, which is the amount volunteers give when they donate blood, can save up to three lives. Donors must be age 17 and older, weigh 114 pounds and be in good health. 1 (800) 469-7322. SanDiegoBloodBank.org

La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699.

La Jolla Shores meditation group meets, 5 p.m. Location upon RSVP: (858) 200-5096. ellenoneness@icloud.com

Monday, Dec. 10

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

Laughter Wellness, 10 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Chair Yoga, 1 p.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

La Jolla Community Planned District Ordinance Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. info@lajollacpa.org

Tuesday, Dec. 11

Silver Age Yoga, 10 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

French Conversation Class, 10:30 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Current Events Talk, 11 a.m. Casa de Mañana community room, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Lunch $30. Guests welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com

Mind-body fitness for older adults, 12:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Development Permit Review Committee meets, 4 p.m. La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. info@lajollacpa.org

Wednesday, Dec. 12

Kiwanis Club of Torrey Pines meets, 7:20 a.m. Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, Roetter Hall, 4321 Eastgate Mall. First three meetings free, then $15. tbilotta1@gmail.com