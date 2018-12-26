La Jolla Light Community Calendar: Dec. 27

Documentary Screens

Watch and discuss ‘Christmas Tech,’ a documentary film about the technological advances that change the way we decorate for the holidays (think the elaborate Macy’s window display in Herald Square), view the holidays and give gifts for the holidays, 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29 at Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Following the screening, National University psychology professor Seth Senecal will lead a discussion. Free. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Thursday, Dec. 27

Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Small business consulting, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Public Speaking Workshop: “Feeling Excited and Ready,” meets 3 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Thriving Thursdays wellness lecture, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St. Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.

Open Mic night with pianist/guitarist Carlos Velasco and bassist Kevin Moraine, 7 p.m. Covo La Jolla Lounge, 1205 Prospect St. (858) 246-6721.

Friday, Dec. 28

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Tai Chi, 10 a.m. beginner, 10:45 a.m. advanced, La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 552-1658.

Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Computer Help Lab, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Tai Chi, 11 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon. La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7155 Draper Ave. First three meetings free, then $15. (858) 900-2710. kiwanisclublajolla.org

Saturday, Dec. 29

Community bike ride, 8 a.m. (meet at 7:45 a.m.) California Bicycle, 7462 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 454-0316. calbike.com

Seniors Computer Group, 9:30 a.m. Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. How to use computers and smartphones safely. Free for guests, $1 monthly membership. (858) 459-9065.

Happy “Noon” Year celebration for children, noon, Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Sunday, Dec. 30

La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

La Jolla World Tea Enthusiasts meets, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

La Jolla Shores meditation group meets, 5 p.m. Location upon RSVP: (858) 200-5096. ellenoneness@icloud.com

Monday, Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve

Toddler storytime, 10 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019

Happy New Year!

Wednesday, Jan. 2

Kiwanis Club of Torrey Pines meets, 7:20 a.m. Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, Roetter Hall, 4321 Eastgate Mall. First three meetings free, then $15. tbilotta1@gmail.com

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Rise and Shine exercise class with meditation, 9 a.m. St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St. $5, free childcare. (858) 459-3421.

Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Social Bridge, 12:30 p.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $2 LJCC members, $4 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Movie Club, 1:30 p.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Thursday, Jan. 3

Sunrise Rotary of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Small business consulting, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Pen to Paper writing group canceled.

College workshop, “Free academic and college admission consultation,” 3:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Thriving Thursdays wellness lecture, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St. Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.

Open Mic night with pianist/guitarist Carlos Velasco and bassist Kevin Moraine, 7 p.m. Covo La Jolla Lounge, 1205 Prospect St. (858) 246-6721.

All events are free unless otherwise noted.

