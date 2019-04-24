La Jolla Light Community Calendar: April 25

Open House at The Conrad Saturday

The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center will host a free Community Arts Open House, 2-6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at 7600 Fay Ave. There will be performances by students from its Community Music Center, San Diego Civic Youth Ballet, San Diego Youth Symphony & Conservatory, San Diego School of Creative & Performing Arts, harpist Chiara Capobianco and Drummers Without Borders. Its business partners will provide goodies and giveaways! Details at ljms.org/free-events/

Thursday, April 25

Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation suggested. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Small business consulting, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. open to the public. (858) 454-2151.

Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Thriving Thursdays lectures on varying health topics and tips for self-care and wellness, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St. Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900. pdghealth.com

Friday, April 26

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. open to the public. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Tai Chi, 10 a.m. beginner, 10:45 a.m. advanced, La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 552-1658.

Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Computer Help Lab, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon. La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7155 Draper Ave. First three meetings free, then $15. (858) 900-2710. kiwanisclublajolla.org

Saturday, April 27

Community bike ride, 8 a.m. (meet at 7:45 a.m.) California Bicycle, 7462 La Jolla Blvd. Bring your own bike, some available for rent. (858) 454-0316. calbike.com

Seniors Computer Group, 9:30 a.m. Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. How to use computers and smartphones safely. Free for guests, $1 monthly membership. (858) 459-9065.

American Association of University Women (AAUW) meets, 10 a.m. Mt. La Jolla Clubhouse, 5490 Caminito Herminia. Leaders of Women’s Empowerment International will highlight partnerships around the world to achieve equity & independence for women worldwide. Free. (858) 232-2726.

Dog adoptions and Walking Group, “Wiggle Waggle Walk,” 10:30 a.m. Group walk with dogs. Start and end at Muttropolis, 7755 Girard Ave., walk to The Cove and La Valencia. Discount given to walkers the day of event. (858) 459-9663.

Healthy Kids Day, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dan McKinney Family YMCA, 8355 Cliffridge Ave. Family-friendly event full of activities, prizes, interactive games and music inspiring parents and kids to stay physically and intellectually active all summer long. www.ymca.org/HKD

Documentary discussion, “Jewels of the Earth,” 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

STEAM event, “Underwater Coding,” 3 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Poetry reading from “The End of the World Project,” a new anthology of poetry and prose addressing ecological trauma, 7 p.m. D.G. Wills Books, 7461 Girard Ave. (858) 456-1800. dgwillsbooks.com

Sunday, April 28

La Jolla Open Aire farmers market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter. (858) 454-1699.

Book talk with “Think like a Do: How dogs teach us to be happy in life and successful at work,” author Scott MacDonald, noon, Warwick’s books, 7812 Girard Ave.

Holocaust Remembrance Day, 1:30 p.m. Garfield Theater, JCC, 4126 Executive Drive. Remember the victims of the Holocaust, honor the survivors and teach future generations. lfjcc.org

Accordion concert with Henry Doktorski, 1:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

La Jolla World Tea Enthusiasts meets, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Monday, April 29

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. open to the public. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

Laughter Wellness, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Film screening, “Pretty Woman,” starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, 2 p.m. La Jolla Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Sunset meditation, 7 p.m. Meet at the cliffs by the Surf Shack (Neptune Street and Nautilus Street) in Windansea. fiercelyoptimistic.com

Tuesday, April 30

Watercolor painting class with Sharon Hinckley, 8:30 a.m. Lawrence Family JCC, 4126 Executive Drive. (858) 775-1083.

Silver Age Yoga, 10 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation suggested. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com