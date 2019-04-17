La Jolla Light Community Calendar: April 18

Egg Hunt Time!

Hop your way to the Rec Center at 615 Prospect St. on Saturday, April 20 for the annual Spring Egg Hunt! Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for a meet-and-greet with Peter Rabbit (bring a camera!) followed by egg-hunting: 10 a.m. for ages 2 and under; 10:30 for ages 3-4; 11 a.m. for ages 5-6; 11:30 a.m. for ages 7-9; and noon for ages 10-12. Bring your own basket. Cost: $10. (858) 552-1658.

Thursday, April 18

Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Small business consulting, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Poetry Workshop, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 412-6351. lajollalibrary.org

Thriving Thursdays lectures, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St., Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.

Friday, April 19

Passover at Sundown

Full Moon

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Big Science for Little People, “Animals & Us,” 10 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Tai Chi, 10 a.m. beginner, 10:45 a.m. advanced, Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 552-1658.

Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Computer Help Lab, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon. La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7155 Draper Ave. First three meetings free, then $15. (858) 900-2710. kiwanisclublajolla.org

Saturday, April 20

Community bike ride, 8 a.m. (meet at 7:45 a.m.) California Bicycle, 7462 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 454-0316. calbike.com

Seniors Computer Group, 9:30 a.m. Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. Free for guests, $1 monthly membership. (858) 459-9065.

Informed Prostate Cancer Support Group meets, 10 a.m. Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Center Auditorium, 10905 Road to the Cure. ipcsg.org

Dog adoption event with Operation Greyhound, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ark Antiques, 7620 Girard Ave. (858) 459-7755.

Writer’s Block writing group meets, 12 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Biology workshop, “You vs. the World: Your Immune System,” 3 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Suitable for all ages. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Sunday, April 21

Easter Sunday

Open Aire Farmers Market closed for the holiday

World Tea Enthusiasts meets, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Monday, April 22

Earth Day

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

Laughter Wellness, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

La Jolla Parks & Beaches, Inc. meets, 4 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. ljparksbeaches@gmail.com

Tuesday, April 23

Watercolor painting class with Sharon Hinckley, 8:30 a.m. JCC, 4126 Executive Drive. (858) 775-1083.

Silver Age Yoga, 10 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

French Conversation Class, 10:30 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Current Events Talk, 11 a.m. Casa de Mañana community room, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Lunch $30. Guests welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com

Mind-body fitness for older adults, 12:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Harbor seal pup season presentation, videos, slideshow, lecture and Q&A, 1 p.m. Mangelsen Images of Nature Gallery, 7916 Girard Ave. lajollaharborseals.net

Joyful Journalers meets (read books related to journaling, share entries), 6 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Book talk, Graham Hancock “America Before: The key to Earth’s Lost Civilization,” 7 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Wednesday, April 24

Kiwanis Club of Torrey Pines meets, 7:20 a.m. Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, Roetter Hall, 4321 Eastgate Mall. First three meetings free, then $15. tbilotta1@gmail.com

Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Scripps Institution of Oceanography, 8635 Kennel Way (parking lot). (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Mama & Me exercise with pre- and post-natal corrective exercise specialist Robin Taylor and music for children, 9:30 a.m. St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St. $5. (858) 459-3421.

Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com