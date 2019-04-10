La Jolla Light Community Calendar: April 11

Captain Talks Crime

Police Department Northern Division Captain Tina Williams will be the featured speaker for the Kiwanis Club luncheon/meeting at noon, Friday, April 12 in the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The meeting is open to the community. $15 per person. (858) 945-2280. craigbratlien@gmail.com

Thursday, April 11

Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Small business consulting, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

Wolfstein Sculpture Park Tour, 11 a.m. 9888 Genesee Ave. docent-guided tour of the more than 25 pieces on the campus of Scripps La Jolla. RSVP: (858) 626-6994.

La Jolla Bar Association meets, noon, Manhattan Restaurant, Empress Hotel, 7766 Fay Ave. Michael Dullea: “Top 50 California Legislative and Case Law Changes Affecting Real Estate for 2019.” $50 annual membership, free for guests. (858) 551-2440.

Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

STEAM Art program, “Create-A-Creature: Animal Adaptations,” 3:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

La Jolla Town Council meets, 5 p.m.Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 454-1444.

Thriving Thursdays lecture, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St. Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900. pdghealth.com

Friday, April 12

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Coffee Around Town with La Jolla Newcomers, 10 a.m. Brick & Bell café, 2216 Avenida de la Playa in La Jolla Shores. If you have move to or within the 92037 Zip Code in the last three years, this is a good way to meet people.

Senior technology workshop, “Online travel planning made easy,” 10:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Tai Chi, 10 a.m. beginner, 10:45 a.m. advanced, Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 552-1658.

Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Computer Help Lab, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon. La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7155 Draper Ave. First three meetings free, then $15. (858) 900-2710. kiwanisclublajolla.org

Film Noir screening, “Scarlet Street” (1945), Edward G. Robinson, Joan Bennett and Dan Duryea in a Fritz Lang film, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Saturday, April 13

Community bike ride, 8 a.m. (meet at 7:45 a.m.) California Bicycle, 7462 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 454-0316. calbike.com

Seniors Computer Group, 9:30 a.m. Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. Free for guests, $1 monthly membership. (858) 459-9065.

Live Music, Robin Henkel on solo blues, 10 a.m. Bird Rock Coffee Roasters, 5627 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 551-1707.

Art classes for adults, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Book talk with immersive YA novel “iGIST” author L.S. Larson, 4 p.m. La Jolla High School auditorium, 750 Nautilus St. Geared toward middle and high school students, free for everyone to attend. eventbrite.com search iGIST.

Sunday, April 14

Blood Drive, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. La Jolla Open Aire Market at La Jolla Elementary School, 7335 Girard Ave. 1(800) 469-7322. Donation requirements: sandiegobloodbank.org

La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter. (858) 454-1699.

San Diego Jewish Genealogical Society meets, 1 p.m. JCC, 4126 Executive Drive. Harold Fisher: “How to use Evernote for Genealogy.” sdjgs.org

La Jolla Democratic Club meets, 2 p.m. Community Room next to AMC La Jolla 12 Theater, La Jolla Village Square, 8657 Villa La Jolla Village Drive. (858) 450-5343. ljdems@gmail.com

La Jolla World Tea Enthusiasts meets, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Monday, April 15

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

Laughter Wellness, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board meets, 11 a.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. bit.ly/planningagendas

La Jolla Pen Women meet, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Matinee Monday film screening, Moonstruck (1987), Cher and Nicolas Cage, 1 p.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451.

La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. info@lajollacpa.org

Tuesday, April 16

Business4Breakfast, 8 a.m. at The Lot, 7611 Fay Ave. Presented by La Jolla Village Merchants Association, Julie Ethan: why this is a stressful time of year, and when and how to ask for help. Free. RSVP by April 12: info@lajollabythesea.com

Watercolor painting class with Sharon Hinckley, 8:30 a.m. JCC, 4126 Executive Drive. (858) 775-1083.