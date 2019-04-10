La Jolla Light Community Calendar: April 11

Captain Talks Crime
Police Department Northern Division Captain Tina Williams will be the featured speaker for the Kiwanis Club luncheon/meeting at noon, Friday, April 12 in the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The meeting is open to the community. $15 per person. (858) 945-2280. craigbratlien@gmail.com
Thursday, April 11
Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.
Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Small business consulting, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org
Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.
Wolfstein Sculpture Park Tour, 11 a.m. 9888 Genesee Ave. docent-guided tour of the more than 25 pieces on the campus of Scripps La Jolla. RSVP: (858) 626-6994.
La Jolla Bar Association meets, noon, Manhattan Restaurant, Empress Hotel, 7766 Fay Ave. Michael Dullea: “Top 50 California Legislative and Case Law Changes Affecting Real Estate for 2019.” $50 annual membership, free for guests. (858) 551-2440.
Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
STEAM Art program, “Create-A-Creature: Animal Adaptations,” 3:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
La Jolla Town Council meets, 5 p.m.Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 454-1444.
Thriving Thursdays lecture, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St. Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900. pdghealth.com
Friday, April 12
Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Coffee Around Town with La Jolla Newcomers, 10 a.m. Brick & Bell café, 2216 Avenida de la Playa in La Jolla Shores. If you have move to or within the 92037 Zip Code in the last three years, this is a good way to meet people.
Senior technology workshop, “Online travel planning made easy,” 10:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Tai Chi, 10 a.m. beginner, 10:45 a.m. advanced, Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 552-1658.
Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
Computer Help Lab, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon. La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7155 Draper Ave. First three meetings free, then $15. (858) 900-2710. kiwanisclublajolla.org
Film Noir screening, “Scarlet Street” (1945), Edward G. Robinson, Joan Bennett and Dan Duryea in a Fritz Lang film, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Saturday, April 13
Community bike ride, 8 a.m. (meet at 7:45 a.m.) California Bicycle, 7462 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 454-0316. calbike.com
Seniors Computer Group, 9:30 a.m. Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. Free for guests, $1 monthly membership. (858) 459-9065.
Live Music, Robin Henkel on solo blues, 10 a.m. Bird Rock Coffee Roasters, 5627 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 551-1707.
Art classes for adults, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Book talk with immersive YA novel “iGIST” author L.S. Larson, 4 p.m. La Jolla High School auditorium, 750 Nautilus St. Geared toward middle and high school students, free for everyone to attend. eventbrite.com search iGIST.
Sunday, April 14
Blood Drive, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. La Jolla Open Aire Market at La Jolla Elementary School, 7335 Girard Ave. 1(800) 469-7322. Donation requirements: sandiegobloodbank.org
La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter. (858) 454-1699.
San Diego Jewish Genealogical Society meets, 1 p.m. JCC, 4126 Executive Drive. Harold Fisher: “How to use Evernote for Genealogy.” sdjgs.org
La Jolla Democratic Club meets, 2 p.m. Community Room next to AMC La Jolla 12 Theater, La Jolla Village Square, 8657 Villa La Jolla Village Drive. (858) 450-5343. ljdems@gmail.com
La Jolla World Tea Enthusiasts meets, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Monday, April 15
Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.
Laughter Wellness, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board meets, 11 a.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. bit.ly/planningagendas
La Jolla Pen Women meet, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Matinee Monday film screening, Moonstruck (1987), Cher and Nicolas Cage, 1 p.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451.
La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. info@lajollacpa.org
Tuesday, April 16
Business4Breakfast, 8 a.m. at The Lot, 7611 Fay Ave. Presented by La Jolla Village Merchants Association, Julie Ethan: why this is a stressful time of year, and when and how to ask for help. Free. RSVP by April 12: info@lajollabythesea.com
Watercolor painting class with Sharon Hinckley, 8:30 a.m. JCC, 4126 Executive Drive. (858) 775-1083.
Silver Age Yoga, 10 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
French Conversation Class, 10:30 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $5 for non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Current Events Talk, 11 a.m. Casa de Mañana community room, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Lunch $30. Guests welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com
Mind-body fitness for older adults, 12:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
La Jolla Garden Club, Spring Garden Tour for Members and Friends Fundraiser, tour four gardens from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., return to the Woman’s Club for raffles and refreshments. Proceeds go to horticultural scholarships and La Jolla enhancement projects, $30, La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. lajollagardenclub.org
Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending review items) 4 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. info@lajollacpa.org
Ballroom Dance Club meets, 6 p.m. Soledad Club, 5050 Soledad Road. Dancing to band music and dinner, $60 per couple. Couples may attend two dances as guests, then will be encouraged to become members. (703) 505-9654.
Science workshop “Biotech Basics for Adults” presented by the Salk Institute, 7 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Wednesday, April 17
Soroptimist of La Jolla meets, 7:15 a.m. La Jolla Shores Hotel restaurant, 8110 Camino del Oro. First two meetings free. (858) 337-8090. soroptimistlj.org
Kiwanis Club of Torrey Pines meets, 7:20 a.m. Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, Roetter Hall, 4321 Eastgate Mall. First three meetings free, then $15. tbilotta1@gmail.com
Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Mama & Me exercise with pre- and post-natal corrective exercise specialist Robin Taylor and music for children, 9:30 a.m. St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St. $5. (858) 459-3421.
Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.
Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
Torrey Pines of La Jolla Rotary meets, 11:30 a.m. Rock Bottom Brewery, 8980 La Jolla Village Drive. $20. (858) 459-8912. gurneymcm@aol.com
Social Bridge, 12:30 p.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $2 LJCC members, $4 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Alzheimer Caregiver Support and Discussion Group meets, 1:30 p.m. La Jolla United Methodist Church, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 454-3745.
Movie Club, 1:30 p.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
La Jolla Traffic & Transportation board meets, 4 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. manana@san.rr.com
Beth Israel Men’s Club Dinner Forum, 6:30 p.m., 9001 Towne Centre Drive. Rabbi Michael Berk: “Reflections of a Retiring Rabbi: What I Have Learned.” Open to men and women. $18 with RSVP, $20 without. (858) 900-2598. cbisd.org/programs/dinnerforum-april/
