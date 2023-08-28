Sparkles Foundation fashion show in La Jolla benefits children’s causes
Photo gallery
Models of various ages walked the runway as part of the Sparkles Foundation’s Children’s Benefit Fashion Show on Aug. 26 at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines hotel. Beneficiaries included the Armenian Missionary Association of America Orphan Fund; Etchmiadzin Children’s Fund; Bilateral Safety Corridor Coalition; Trek2Share Foundation; Armenian General Benevolent Union; and the Sun-Children center, which provides services for children with Down syndrome. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Children’s Benefit Fashion Show co-chairwoman Melina Ounjian, emcee Zanni Kalayadjian, Phil Pace, co-chairwoman Kathy Kassardjian and San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Young models open the Children’s Benefit Fashion Show by clapping to Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk.” (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Models wearing clothes from various fashion lines strolled the runway. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Children’s Benefit Fashion Show (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Vaughn Joanyan provides musical entertainment as guests arrive for the Children’s Benefit Fashion Show. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Guests at the Children’s Benefit Fashion Show fundraiser have lunch as vocalist Isabel Mkrdech performs. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Marisa Ugarte, Rima Nashashibi and Anne Hoiberg (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Kelli and Bailey Barrett and Mary Kellejian (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Jeri Dau-Yacovelle and Kristen Eckland-Grindheim (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Lesa Christensen, Beatriz Barraza and Judge Sharon Kalemkiarian (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)