Seniors find a new purpose for fashions at Belmont Village show

La Jolla senior-living community puts newly created fashion line made from donated clothing on display during runway show.

Morney Wolfson, a resident of Belmont Village La Jolla, models an piece from the senior-living community’s newly created fashion line made from donated clothing items during a runway show Sept. 8 in Aliso Viejo in Orange County. The project, which also had participation from the Belmont Village locations in Aliso Viejo, Rancho Palos Verdes, Cardiff by the Sea, Sabre Springs and Scottsdale, Ariz., was designed to emphasize the importance of sustainability and upcycling — reusing something so it becomes more valuable than the original.  (Belmont Village)

Dwight McDonald, a resident of Belmont Village La Jolla  (Belmont Village)

Barbara Batsch, a resident of Belmont Village La Jolla  (Belmont Village)

Executive Director Tracy Knepple and resident Miko Cascio of Belmont Village Sabre Springs  (Belmont Village)

Larry Breslow, a resident at Belmont Village Aliso Viejo  (Belmont Village)

Teresa Mieszerski, a resident at Belmont Village Aliso Viejo  (Belmont Village)

Rosa Ayala, executive director of Belmont Village Aliso Viejo, and her daughter Lily  (Belmont Village)

Michael Rosenblum, a resident of Belmont Village Sabre Springs  (Belmont Village)

Eleanor Narevsky, a resident of Belmont Village Sabre Springs  (Belmont Village)

Millie Saidel, a resident of Belmont Village Sabre Springs  (Belmont Village)

