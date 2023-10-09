Photo gallery: La Jolla Art & Wine Festival brings color and creativity to The Village
Artist Mieko Anekawa contributes to an interactive mural at the La Jolla Art & Wine Festival that encouraged guests to paint a jellyfish. The 15th annual festival Oct. 7-8 featured more than 160 artists from across the U.S. and Mexico, plus the Geppetto’s Family Art Center and a wine, beer and spirits garden. Proceeds from the event benefit programs at La Jolla’s five public schools, such as art, music, science, physical education, technology and onsite medical care. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Work by Joshua Serafin offers a new take on paintings of ocean creatures. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
A giant elephant makes a color splash in the children’s area of the La Jolla Art & Wine Festival. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
La Jolla Art & Wine Festival guests peruse booths from artists in various media. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Instructors from the Rosin Box Project dance company perform moves in the education tent at the La Jolla Art & Wine Festival. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Puppies from the Born Again Animal Rescue in El Cajon were up for adoption at the La Jolla Art & Wine Festival. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Kate Ban Gytenbeek sits in the booth of wildlife photographer (and her husband) Randall Bryett. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Maria Christina sings during her set of cover songs at the La Jolla Art & Wine Festival. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Children play catch with a robot designed to scoop up a ball and throw it in the Geppetto’s Family Art Center area. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)