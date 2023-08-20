San Diego Unified delays start of school year because of Hilary
‘Out of an abundance of caution,’ the district now plans to start classes Tuesday, Aug. 22, including at its five schools in La Jolla.
As Tropical Storm Hilary brings rain and wind to San Diego County, the San Diego Unified School District announced Sunday, Aug. 20, that it will delay Monday’s scheduled start of its new school year until Tuesday, Aug. 22.
The district operates five public schools in La Jolla.
The tropical storm is expected to be at its peak in San Diego County between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. Local parks, beaches, schools and many other attractions are closed.
Residents of council District 1, which includes La Jolla, can get up to 10 empty sandbags at the Pacific Beach Recreation Center to aid against potential flooding.
“Out of an abundance of caution ... we are making this decision based on the latest storm-related information from local officials,” Supt. Lamont Jackson said in an email sent to families. “This storm is expected to impact our region most severely today ... with strong winds and flooding expected in some areas, along with potential power outages and road closures. This may very well result in damage to facilities that may not become evident until Monday morning.
“Postponing the first day will allow us to assess any impacts to schools and district offices and ensure that we are prepared to welcome our students and families to the new school year.” ◆
