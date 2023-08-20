San Diego Unified delays start of school year because of Hilary

As Tropical Storm Hilary brings rain and wind to San Diego County, the San Diego Unified School District announced Sunday, Aug. 20, that it will delay Monday’s scheduled start of its new school year until Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The district operates five public schools in La Jolla.

“Out of an abundance of caution ... we are making this decision based on the latest storm-related information from local officials,” Supt. Lamont Jackson said in an email sent to families. “This storm is expected to impact our region most severely today ... with strong winds and flooding expected in some areas, along with potential power outages and road closures. This may very well result in damage to facilities that may not become evident until Monday morning.

“Postponing the first day will allow us to assess any impacts to schools and district offices and ensure that we are prepared to welcome our students and families to the new school year.” ◆