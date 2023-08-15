Bishop’s School students pack food bags for homeless people ahead of new school year

Large bags filled with 10 food bags each are prepared for pickup and distribution. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Bishop’s School students Blanche Arnold and Mia Gaspar hold bags containing 10 food bags each to be given to area homeless people. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Incoming Bishop’s School sophomore Son Son Santiaguel holds two food bags that are ready for distribution. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Bishop’s School students pack bags of food Aug. 14 to be distributed to area homeless people. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Working feverishly in teams, students from The Bishop’s School in La Jolla got together assembly-line-style Aug. 14 to create snack bags for area homeless people.

The students put together small bags containing a bottle of water, granola bars, oranges, peanut butter and jelly packets. Once 10 bags were assembled, they were placed in larger black bags for pickup and distribution by the Lucky Duck Foundation, a nonprofit that seeks to fund shelters and homeless support programs throughout San Diego County.

“We’re trying to pack 3,000 food and water packs, which the Lucky Duck Foundation ... will distribute to our homeless neighbors in the next week,” said Jackie Gomez, director of service and social innovation for The Bishop’s School.

The effort is a service project that enables “our new ninth- and 10th-graders [and older students] … to get to know each other and do something good for our community,” Gomez said.

To add a personal touch, the students wrote cards for the recipients.

“Not just short sentences [but] pretty long in-depth cards that go into who [the students] are and some inspiring messages,” Gomez said. “These [packages] are more than a bag; they are getting a bag that was packed by someone that cares about them, and it gives them hope. That’s why the letters are important.”

Later in the day, Bishop’s middle school students participated in a similar activity.

Incoming high school junior Blanche Arnold said the event is special because “we included incoming freshmen and other grades coming to our school, so it’s been nice to meet some people and they can see what we do on campus.”

Community service projects provide “a chance to learn and see what is happening around me,” she added.

Incoming senior Mia Gaspar said similar food-packing events at other locations done by the Lucky Ducklings — a service club that conducts projects that benefit the Lucky Duck Foundation — always serve as a “bonding experience,” so students wanted to do it on campus.

“It’s really about being a part of my community and knowing I’m doing the right thing,” Gaspar said. “It’s really rewarding.” ◆