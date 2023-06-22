La Jolla’s Mitzi Merino to continue as a San Diego Unified area superintendent, but the area isn’t yet known

San Diego Unified School District Area Superintendent Mitzi Merino will remain in that role, though it’s unclear whether she will stay in the area including La Jolla.

San Diego Unified School District Area Superintendent Mitzi Merino, who attended La Jolla schools growing up, will remain in that role, though it isn’t yet known whether she will stay in the area that includes La Jolla.

Six area superintendents — who the district says are responsible for supporting their assigned schools by “working collaboratively with their school communities to implement the instructional policies and goals set forth by the district” — were selected during a two-month process.

Merino is the only previous San Diego Unified area superintendent continuing in the role, the district said June 21. She has been serving Area 5, including La Jolla, and has been an area superintendent for 15 years.

SDUSD spokeswoman Maureen Magee said the newly named area superintendents would be assigned their areas in “coming days.” A district statement indicated they will assume their posts by Monday, July 17.

“I’m both humbled and thrilled to be in the position,” Merino told the La Jolla Light. “Leadership and teaching and learning is my heartwork. I’m very excited to continue my work in the district. I believe so much in their mission and vision.”

Merino attended the now-closed Scripps Elementary School in La Jolla, along with Muirlands Middle School and La Jolla High School. Her daughter also graduated from La Jolla High.

In addition to Merino, the area superintendents announced are Michel Cazary, Steven Dorsey, Maria Gomez, Michelle Irwin and Gabriel Núñez-Soria.

“I’m very excited to continue my work in the district. I believe so much in their mission and vision.” — Mitzi Merino, San Diego Unified School District area superintendent

Five of them will support elementary and K-8 schools in designated areas and one will oversee all middle schools. That is a change from the previous organization.

High schools will continue to be overseen by Erin Richison, senior executive director of the Office of Graduation.

SDUSD partnered with the San Diego County Office of Education to oversee the hiring process, the district said.

“I have really appreciated working side by side with teachers, leaders and the community in La Jolla,” Merino said. “We’ve built strong relationships and we have a clear vision for all students and families.”

The district announced in April that it was vacating all of its area superintendent jobs and encouraged those who held those roles and anyone else interested to apply.

Magee told the Light at the time that “the goal is to recruit employees who best fit the roles laid out in the newly modified job descriptions.”

At the April meeting of the La Jolla Cluster Association, a group of representatives of each of the five SDUSD schools in La Jolla, Chairwoman Megan DeMott asked members to consider signing a letter of support as Merino reapplied for her job.

“The people that I’ve spoken to in the cluster definitely highly support” Merino, DeMott said. ◆