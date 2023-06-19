Advertisement
100 graduates of La Jolla’s Preuss School celebrate their success

Preuss grad 1.jpg
1/13
Graduating seniors of The Preuss School on the UC San Diego campus proceed to their seats June 16 at the Epstein Family Amphitheater.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Preuss grad 2.jpg
2/13
The Preuss School choir sings at the school’s graduation ceremony at the Epstein Family Amphitheater at UC San Diego.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Preuss grad 9.jpg
3/13
Salutatorian Angelina Solis and valedictorian Odomsathshia Alex Tep prepare for the Preuss School commencement ceremony.   (Elisabeth Frausto)
Preuss grad 7.jpg
4/13
UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep Khosla addresses the Preuss School class of 2023.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Preuss grad 5.jpg
5/13
Preuss School valedictorian Odomsathshia Alex Tep, who earned a 4.28 GPA and will attend Brown University, told his classmates, “We are thriving!”  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Preuss grad 3.jpg
6/13
Salutatorian Angelina Solis speaks to her fellow Preuss School graduates. Solis graduated with a 4.27 GPA and will attend UC San Diego.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Preuss grad 8.jpg
7/13
Preuss School Executive Director Helen Griffith speaks to the graduates as UCSD Chancellor Pradeep Khosla and San Diego Unified School District board member Sharon Whitehurst-Payne look on.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Preuss grad 10.jpg
8/13
A graduate receives congratulations from Preuss School Executive Director Helen Griffith.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Preuss grad 11.jpg
9/13
Families cheer for their graduates.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Preuss grad 12.jpg
10/13
Graduates approach the stage for their diplomas.   (Elisabeth Frausto)
Preuss grad 13.jpg
11/13
Rowena Tiojanco hugs one of her advisory class students.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Preuss grad 14.jpg
12/13
Preuss grads toss their caps as the commencement ceremony ends.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Preuss grad 15.JPG
13/13
Preuss School graduates embrace after the ceremony.  (Elisabeth Frausto)

The Preuss School on the UC San Diego campus in La Jolla awarded diplomas to 100 students June 16 during its commencement ceremony at UCSD’s Epstein Family Amphitheater.

The event was the first graduation ceremony at the year-old amphitheater.

It also marked another first: UCSD Chancellor Pradeep Khosla gave his first Preuss School commencement address, praising the graduates for their “ability to choose how your story will continue to unfold.”

The charter middle and high school serves students from low-income households across San Diego County as they strive to be the first in their families to attend college.

The school said 94 percent of its class of 2023 has committed to a four-year university.

— La Jolla Light staff

