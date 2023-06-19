100 graduates of La Jolla’s Preuss School celebrate their success

Preuss grads toss their caps as the commencement ceremony ends. (Elisabeth Frausto)

Rowena Tiojanco hugs one of her advisory class students. (Elisabeth Frausto)

Graduates approach the stage for their diplomas. (Elisabeth Frausto)

Preuss School Executive Director Helen Griffith speaks to the graduates as UCSD Chancellor Pradeep Khosla and San Diego Unified School District board member Sharon Whitehurst-Payne look on. (Elisabeth Frausto)

Salutatorian Angelina Solis speaks to her fellow Preuss School graduates. Solis graduated with a 4.27 GPA and will attend UC San Diego. (Elisabeth Frausto)

Preuss School valedictorian Odomsathshia Alex Tep, who earned a 4.28 GPA and will attend Brown University, told his classmates, “We are thriving!” (Elisabeth Frausto)

Salutatorian Angelina Solis and valedictorian Odomsathshia Alex Tep prepare for the Preuss School commencement ceremony. (Elisabeth Frausto)

The Preuss School choir sings at the school’s graduation ceremony at the Epstein Family Amphitheater at UC San Diego. (Elisabeth Frausto)

Graduating seniors of The Preuss School on the UC San Diego campus proceed to their seats June 16 at the Epstein Family Amphitheater. (Elisabeth Frausto)

The Preuss School on the UC San Diego campus in La Jolla awarded diplomas to 100 students June 16 during its commencement ceremony at UCSD’s Epstein Family Amphitheater.

The event was the first graduation ceremony at the year-old amphitheater.

It also marked another first: UCSD Chancellor Pradeep Khosla gave his first Preuss School commencement address, praising the graduates for their “ability to choose how your story will continue to unfold.”

The charter middle and high school serves students from low-income households across San Diego County as they strive to be the first in their families to attend college.

The school said 94 percent of its class of 2023 has committed to a four-year university.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆