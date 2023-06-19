100 graduates of La Jolla’s Preuss School celebrate their success
The Preuss School on the UC San Diego campus in La Jolla awarded diplomas to 100 students June 16 during its commencement ceremony at UCSD’s Epstein Family Amphitheater.
The event was the first graduation ceremony at the year-old amphitheater.
It also marked another first: UCSD Chancellor Pradeep Khosla gave his first Preuss School commencement address, praising the graduates for their “ability to choose how your story will continue to unfold.”
The charter middle and high school serves students from low-income households across San Diego County as they strive to be the first in their families to attend college.
The school said 94 percent of its class of 2023 has committed to a four-year university.
