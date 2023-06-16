La Jolla High School closes 100th year by graduating 100% of its senior class
Photo gallery
La Jolla High School’s graduating class of 2023 culminated the school’s centennial year June 14 by celebrating another milestone — 100 percent of the senior class was awarded diplomas on graduation day.
Principal Chuck Podhorsky said it was the first time in his 27 years as an educator that he had seen such a feat.
Among this year’s graduating seniors are 21 California Scholarship Federation lifetime members — a status awarded to students who fulfilled grade and volunteer requirements for four total semesters — and 46 Cum Laude Society inductees, which is determined by the students’ grade point average during the first semester of senior year (the top 20 percent are offered membership).
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.