La Jolla High School closes 100th year by graduating 100% of its senior class

Retiring administrative assistant Rita McGee-Bastani receives flowers and a special acknowledgment for her service to La Jolla High School. Also honored was retiring performing arts teacher Zane Friberg (not pictured). (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

As part of the graduation ceremony, students were encouraged to stand and face the audience to applaud and give thanks to the parents and other supporters in attendance. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

As graduating seniors make their way to their seats, Rayhan Baroudi waves to relatives and friends in the stands. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

The seniors from the La Jolla High School football team lead the graduating class in the school’s alma mater song. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

The five valedictorians and two salutatorians of the class of 2023 wear red gowns at graduation. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

La Jolla High School seniors along with parents and other supporters fill the school’s graduation ceremony June 14. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

La Jolla High School’s graduating class of 2023 culminated the school’s centennial year June 14 by celebrating another milestone — 100 percent of the senior class was awarded diplomas on graduation day.

Principal Chuck Podhorsky said it was the first time in his 27 years as an educator that he had seen such a feat.

Among this year’s graduating seniors are 21 California Scholarship Federation lifetime members — a status awarded to students who fulfilled grade and volunteer requirements for four total semesters — and 46 Cum Laude Society inductees, which is determined by the students’ grade point average during the first semester of senior year (the top 20 percent are offered membership).

