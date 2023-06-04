Photo gallery: La Jolla Country Day School sends off 123 graduates
La Jolla Country Day School awarded 123 diplomas to its graduating class of 2023 during a ceremony June 2 on the University of San Diego campus.
The event included speeches by members of the student body, faculty and administration, performances by school choirs and distribution of academic awards — all culminating with the graduates’ traditional cap throw. Several speakers commended the students for having all four years of high school impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but thriving nonetheless.
Head of School Gary Krahn further emphasized the importance of “love and kindness” and taking the lessons they learned during their high school years with them as students enter the adult world.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.