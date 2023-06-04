Photo gallery: La Jolla Country Day School sends off 123 graduates

Kaila Ah Moo goes in for a hug from Assistant Head of Upper School Dave Jenkins. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Head of School Award co-winners Julia Reed and Jialin Li. The award recognizes the graduate/graduates with the second highest cumulative grade point average. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Faculty Prize Award winners Carson Walker and Julia Reed. The award goes to one male and one female student who best demonstrated the ideals and spirit of La Jolla Country Day School. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

La Jolla Country Day School students and their families fill the Jenny Craig Pavilion on the University of San Diego campus. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

La Jolla Country Day School seniors make their way to the floor for their graduation ceremony on June 2. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

The La Jolla Country Day School class of 2023 throws their caps in the air following the graduation ceremony June 2. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

La Jolla Country Day School awarded 123 diplomas to its graduating class of 2023 during a ceremony June 2 on the University of San Diego campus.

The event included speeches by members of the student body, faculty and administration, performances by school choirs and distribution of academic awards — all culminating with the graduates’ traditional cap throw. Several speakers commended the students for having all four years of high school impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but thriving nonetheless.

Head of School Gary Krahn further emphasized the importance of “love and kindness” and taking the lessons they learned during their high school years with them as students enter the adult world.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆