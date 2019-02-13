Torrey Pines Elementary School hosts 'Kindness Week' in La Jolla

Students from Torrey Pines Elementary School celebrated Kindness Week on campus with a full slate of events Jan. 28 to Feb. 2. "Kindness stations" were set up with activities during recess, there were themed dress-up days and more, which culminated with a school-wide volunteer day to sort food for Feeding San Diego.

"At the playground Kindness Stations, students got the opportunity to make and spread kindness letters ... they also had a chance to make welcome cards for our new principal, Nona Richard," said Cathy Prestonise, the school's vice-president of community events. Dress-up themes included: Ride the wave of kindness (beach attire), Wild about kindness (wild animal), and Keep the kindness "rolling" (dress like a favorite role model).

During the Feeding San Diego event, Torrey Pines families sorted 500 pounds of tomatoes, 2,400 pounds of apples, and 2,600 pounds of pears. "It was really great watching the kids and their behavior," Prestonise said. "No kids were bored or complained about any of the jobs they did, including sweeping the floor and cleaning up after themselves. Many parents commented that if they were at home, their kids would be less likely to help as much (certainly without complaining). However, all of the kids commented in some way about how good they felt helping their community and were excited to come back and help again."

Courtesy / Courtesy To ‘ride the wave of kindness,’ Torrey Pines Elementary School students were encouraged to dress in beach attire. To ‘ride the wave of kindness,’ Torrey Pines Elementary School students were encouraged to dress in beach attire. (Courtesy / Courtesy)

Courtesy Photos Torrey Pines Elementary School families celebrate their efforts of sorting food for Feeding San Diego. Torrey Pines Elementary School families celebrate their efforts of sorting food for Feeding San Diego. (Courtesy Photos)