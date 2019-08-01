$10,000 in grants for robotics programs goes to La Jolla High and Muirlands Middle schools

Employees from Bayer Crop Science Biologics, Microbial Discovery & Testing in San Diego recommended Vikings Robotics at La Jolla High School to receive an $8,000 grant from Bayer Fund. Funds from the grant will be used to purchase robot equipment and parts, to develop an informal robotics curriculum and to start a new International Robotics Honor Society at La Jolla High School.

Additionally, Muirlands Middle School received $2,000 to support their afterschool robotics club.

“We are very excited to receive this generous gift,” said Sharon Miller, mentor for Vikings Robotics at La Jolla High. “We have been working hard for many years to develop a K-12 pathway to engineering and robotics for La Jolla school children. This and support from other local industry have made this informal pathway for grades three up through high school a reality.” Bayer Fund (formerly Monsanto Fund) also provided seed money for the La Jolla Elementary School’s robotics program back in 2012.

Vikings Robotics previously received a Bayer Fund grant in fall 2018 to pay for registration fees at the First Robotics regional competition held at Del Mar Fairgrounds. The Vikings Robotics team competed in the semifinals and finished 6th out of 47 teams. The Muirlands program received $10,000 from the Bayer Fund in fall of 2017 and funds were used to support various robotics and engineering programs at Muirlands Middle School.

“La Jolla High School and Middle School Robotics programs are worthy recipients of this award,” said site lead James Pearce. “The San Diego team are delighted to support the passionate parents and staff of the schools. Their mission to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers is great for the community. I have seen at first hand the students in action and it bodes well for the future where these skills are of increasing importance.”

In 2019, Bayer Fund awarded more than $1.4 million through this program to nonprofit organizations in rural communities to help address essential needs in Food & Nutrition, STEM Education, and Community Development. Nonprofit organizations across the U.S. have received more than $7 million through this program over the last five years. These Bayer Fund grants for STEM education in La Jolla public schools were processed through the nonprofit foundations at La Jolla High School and Muirlands Middle School. Both foundations work to raise necessary funds each year to provide school programs and capital items not paid for by the San Diego Unified School District.