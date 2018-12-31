News Education

Photos: Western Day comes to Muirlands Middle School in La Jolla

Bringing all the components of a perfect barbecue together — food, dancing, music, games and sunshine — Muirlands Middle School held its annual Western BBQ for students on campus, Dec. 20, 2018. Dressed in their country best, parent volunteers doled out sandwiches before having students dance and join the tug-of-war.

 

 

 

 

 

 

