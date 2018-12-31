Photos: Western Day comes to Muirlands Middle School in La Jolla

Bringing all the components of a perfect barbecue together — food, dancing, music, games and sunshine — Muirlands Middle School held its annual Western BBQ for students on campus, Dec. 20, 2018. Dressed in their country best, parent volunteers doled out sandwiches before having students dance and join the tug-of-war.

Michael Khamishon, Sam Grudko, Bridger Dunkley, Will MacDonald, Koji Sakamoto, Alexander Myers and Walter Birnbaum attend Muirlands Middle School's Western BBQ on Dec. 20, 2018. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Parents behind the barbecue include Ted Schriefer, Barry Ponticello, David Kobrinetz, Milan Dimich, Delaney Dimich and Shayna Kobrinetz for Muirlands Middle School's Western BBQ on Dec. 20, 2018. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Students dance to the Spanish version of 'Achy Breaky Heart' during Muirlands Middle School's Western BBQ on Dec. 20, 2018. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Parents serve sandwiches, beans, chips, waters and cookies for Muirlands Middle School's Western BBQ on Dec. 20, 2018. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Eighth-graders participate in a tug-of-war at Muirlands Middle School's Western BBQ on Dec. 20, 2018. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Eighth graders participate in a tug-of-war at Muirlands Middle School's Western BBQ on Dec. 20, 2018. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)