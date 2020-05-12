Copyright © 2020, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Share
Calendar

Community Calendar: La Jolla happenings May 14-21

Have a local news tip or item to include in the Community Calendar? E-mail the details (and include a related photo, if possible) to editor Susan DeMaggio at editor@lajollalight.com or call (858) 875-5950.
(File)
By Elisabeth FraustoStaff Writer 
May 12, 2020
2 PM
Share

Thursday, May 14

• La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m., online. (858) 459-4211. lajollacluster.com

• La Jolla Town Council may meet, 5 p.m., online. (858) 454–1444.

Sunday, May 17

• La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, May 18

• La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board may meet (pending items to review), 11 a.m., online. bit.ly/shorespdo

• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m., online. info@lajollacpa.org

Tuesday, May 19

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m., online. info@lajollacpa.org

All events are free unless otherwise noted.

Did we miss listing your community event?

Email calendar information to efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. Questions? Call Elisabeth Frausto at (858) 875-5951. ◆

Calendar
Newsletter
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox

News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.
Elisabeth Frausto
Elisabeth Frausto is a reporter for the La Jolla Light.
Become a press patron
Support local journalism
Support local journalism
At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
More from this Author
Advertisement