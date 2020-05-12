Community Calendar: La Jolla happenings May 14-21

Thursday, May 14

• La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m., online. (858) 459-4211. lajollacluster.com

• La Jolla Town Council may meet, 5 p.m., online. (858) 454–1444.

Sunday, May 17

• La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, May 18

• La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board may meet (pending items to review), 11 a.m., online. bit.ly/shorespdo

• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m., online. info@lajollacpa.org

Tuesday, May 19

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m., online. info@lajollacpa.org

All events are free unless otherwise noted.

