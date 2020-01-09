La Jolla Community Calendar: Jan. 9-16 — Local activities, events, club gatherings and civic-group meetings

La Jolla Community Calendar: Jan. 9-16, 2020

Local activities, events, club gatherings and civic-group meetings

———

Featured Event: Candlelight Peace Labyrinth

At low tide on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, Bird Rock Artist Guild will create a temporary labyrinth walking path at Law Street Beach, dedicated to the creating peace in families, communities and throughout the world. At sunset, the path will be lit with 100 candle bags. In the center of the labyrinth, there will be a no-obligation donation jar to collect for the Peace Corps Macedonia initiative fostering youth development. Come between 4-5 pm. to help create the labyrinth, make candle bags and draw messages of peace in the sand. facebook.com/BirdRockArtistGuild

———

Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020

• Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

• Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

• Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451.

• Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

• La Jolla Bar Association, noon, Manhattan Restaurant inside Empress Hotel, 7766 Fay Ave. Danna Cotman, “Enhancing the Workplace Culture” (provides 1 hour of MCLE credit). Cotman will discuss how to recognize and address implicit bias, and the benefits of diversity, civility, and pay equity in the workplace.No guest charge. Membership $50 per year. (858) 551-2440.

• Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

• Thriving Thursdays wellness lecture, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St., Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.

• Harp concert, 6:30 p.m. Osteria Romantica, 2151 Avenida de la Playa.

• La Jolla Community Planning Association, 6-8:30 p.m. La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. lajollacpa.org

• La Jolla Shores Association meets, 6:30 p.m. Scripps Institute of Oceanography, Building T-29, 8840 Biological Grade. ljsa.org@gmail.com

———

Friday, Jan. 10, 2020

• Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

• Newcomers Coffee Around Town, 10-11 a.m. at Cody’s Restaurant, 1025 Prospect St. Join in if you’ve moved to La Jolla (and live within 92037 ZIP code) within the last three years. lajollanewcomers.org

• Tai Chi, 10 a.m. beginner, 10:45 a.m. advanced, La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1658.

• Cardio/Strength exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451.

• Duplicate Bridge game, 11:30 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7155 Draper Ave. Club invites anyone interested to lunch. First three meetings free, then $15 (858) 900-2710. kiwanisclublajolla.org

———

Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020

• Community bike ride, 8:45 a.m. California Bicycle, 7462 La Jolla Blvd. Bring your bike, some for rent. (858) 454-0316.

• Wellness Open House, 8-11:30 a.m. Breath Body Connection, 909 Prospect St., 100-F. Free sound healing sessions, posture therapy classes, and drawings. (323) 333-3033.

• Robin Henkel solo blues, 10 a.m. to noon, Birdrock Coffee Roasters, 5627 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 551-1707.

• Seniors Computer Group meets, 9:30 a.m. Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St., Pacific Beach. Free for visitors, $1 monthly membership. (858) 459-9065.

———

Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020

• La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

• Jewish Genealogical Society, 1 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. “Overcoming Brick Walls and Dead Ends.” Society maintains library collection with maps, newsletters and journals. Programs open to the public. sdjgs.org

• La Jolla Democratic Club meeting, 2-4:30 p.m. Community Room next to AMC La Jolla 12 movie theater, La Jolla Village Square, 8657 Villa La Jolla Drive. (858) 450-5343. ljdems@gmail.com

• Duplicate Bridge game, 11:30 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org

• Harp concert, 11:30 a.m. Piazza 1909, 7731 Fay Ave.

———

Monday, Jan. 13, 2020

• Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

• Exercise class for adults 55 and older, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

• Silver Sneakers Strength & Balance exercise class, 10 a.m. Casa de Mañana, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

———

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020

• Silver Age Yoga, 10 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451.

• French Conversation Class, 10:30 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

• Current Events Talk, 11 a.m. Casa de Mañana community room, 849 Coast Blvd. Open to the public. (858) 454-2151.

• Rotary Club of La Jolla, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Lunch $30. Guests welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com

• Sensory Storytime, for ages 0-8 years, for all abilities (especially those with special needs) stories, songs, rhymes and free play in small group setting, noon, Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

• Chocolate presentation, 7 p.m. Gotthelf Gallery at Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. Rabbi Deborah Prinz explores Jewish connections to chocolate in a gastronomic and historical adventure through cultures, countries, centuries and convictions. Book signing follows. Tickets: $18/members $15. (858) 457-3030.

———

Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020

• Kiwanis Club of Torrey Pines meets, 7:20 a.m. Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, Roetter Hall, 4321 Eastgate Mall. First three meetings free, then $15. tbilotta1@gmail.com

• Blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. curbside at Monarch Cottage 7630 Fay Ave., in partnership with San Diego Blood Bank. Appointments: sandiegobloodbank.org or 1 (800) 469-7322.

• Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

• Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

• Silver Sneakers Strength & Balance exercise class, 10 a.m. Casa de Mañana, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

• Cardio/Strength exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451.

• Duplicate Bridge game, 11:30 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org

• Torrey Pines of La Jolla Rotary meets, 11:45 a.m. Rock Bottom Brewery, 8980 La Jolla Village Drive. $25 for lunch. torreypinesrotary.org and on Facebook.

• Social Bridge, 12:30 p.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $2 LJCC members, $4 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Movie Club, 1:30 p.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation board meets, 4-6 p.m. La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Draper Ave. manana@san.rr.com

———

Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020

• Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

• Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

• Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451.

• Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

• Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

• Thriving Thursdays wellness lecture, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St., Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.

• La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m. Muirlands Middle School, 1056 Nautilus St. lajollacluster.com

———

All events are free unless otherwise noted.

