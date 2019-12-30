Copyright © 2019, La Jolla Light
Advertisement
Share
Calendar

La Jolla Community Calendar: Jan. 2-8, 2020 — Local activities, events, club gatherings and civic-group meetings

calendar-stock-photo
By Daniel K. Lew
Dec. 30, 2019
3:52 PM
Share

La Jolla Community Calendar:

Jan. 2-8, 2020 — Local activities, events, club gatherings and civic-group meetings

———

Cardiologist Mimi Guarneri, MD, founder and president of the Academy of Integrative Health & Medicine, will speak about her work at the next La Jolla Woman’s Club luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave., La Jolla. Lunch is $30 and open to the public; both male and female. Mail checks Attn: Lunch Reservation, 715 Silverado St., La Jolla, CA 92037. (619) 654-7425. lajollawomansclub.org

———

Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020

Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Advertisement

Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

Advertisement

Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Thriving Thursdays wellness lecture, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St., Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.

Harp concert, 6:30 p.m. Osteria Romantica, 2151 Avenida de la Playa.

———

Friday, Jan. 3, 2020

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

Tai Chi, 10 a.m. beginner, 10:45 a.m. advanced, La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1658. bit.ly/ljreccenter

Cardio/Strength exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Duplicate Bridge game, 11:30 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org

Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7155 Draper Ave. Club invites anyone interested to lunch. First three meetings free, then $15 (858) 900-2710. kiwanisclublajolla.org

Advertisement

———

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020

Community bike ride, 8:45 a.m. California Bicycle, 7462 La Jolla Blvd. Bring your bike, some for rent. (858) 454-0316.

Seniors Computer Group meets, 9:30 a.m. Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St., Pacific Beach. Free for visitors, $1 monthly membership. (858) 459-9065.

Start-Biz Club meets, 10:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Writer’s Block writing group meets, noon. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657.

———

Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020

La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Experience Rejuvenation and Relaxation Clinic (Healing Art of the Yogis), 3 p.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831.

Duplicate Bridge game, 11:30 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org

Harp concert, 11:30 a.m. Piazza 1909, 7731 Fay Ave.

Advertisement

———

Monday, Jan. 6, 2020

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

Exercise class for adults 55 and older, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

Silver Sneakers Strength & Balance exercise class, 10 a.m. Casa de Mañana, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

———

Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020

Silver Age Yoga, 10 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

French Conversation Class, 10:30 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

Current Events Talk, 11 a.m. Casa de Mañana community room, 849 Coast Blvd. Open to the public. (858) 454-2151.

Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Lunch $30. Guests welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com

Bird Rock Community Council meets, 6 p.m. Various La Jolla businesses. info@birdrockcc.org

Seaside Quilt Guild monthly gathering, 6:30 p.m., Soledad Club, 5050 Soledad Road. $5. lois.c.heath@att.net

———

Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020

Kiwanis Club of Torrey Pines meets, 7:20 a.m. Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, Roetter Hall, 4321 Eastgate Mall. First three meetings free, then $15. tbilotta1@gmail.com

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

Silver Sneakers Strength & Balance exercise class, 10 a.m. Casa de Mañana, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

Cardio/Strength exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Duplicate Bridge game, 11:30 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org

Torrey Pines of La Jolla Rotary meets, 11:45 a.m. Rock Bottom Brewery, 8980 La Jolla Village Drive. $25 for lunch. torreypinesrotary.org and on Facebook.

Social Bridge, 12:30 p.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $2 LJCC members, $4 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Movie Club, 1:30 p.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

———

Did we miss listing your community event?

• E-mail calendar information to: editor@lajollalight.com and the deadline is noon, Thursday for publication in the following Thursday edition. Questions? Call (858) 875-5950.

Calendar EventsNews Lifestyle
Newsletter
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
Daniel K. Lew
Follow Us
Become a press patron
Support local journalism
Support local journalism
At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
More from this Author
Advertisement