La Jolla Community Calendar:

Jan. 2-8, 2020 — Local activities, events, club gatherings and civic-group meetings

Featured Event: Women’s Health Lecture

Cardiologist Mimi Guarneri, MD, founder and president of the Academy of Integrative Health & Medicine, will speak about her work at the next La Jolla Woman’s Club luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave., La Jolla. Lunch is $30 and open to the public; both male and female. Mail checks Attn: Lunch Reservation, 715 Silverado St., La Jolla, CA 92037. (619) 654-7425. lajollawomansclub.org

Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020

• Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

• Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

• Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

• Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

• Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

• Thriving Thursdays wellness lecture, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St., Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.

• Harp concert, 6:30 p.m. Osteria Romantica, 2151 Avenida de la Playa.

Friday, Jan. 3, 2020

• Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

• Tai Chi, 10 a.m. beginner, 10:45 a.m. advanced, La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1658. bit.ly/ljreccenter

• Cardio/Strength exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

• Duplicate Bridge game, 11:30 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7155 Draper Ave. Club invites anyone interested to lunch. First three meetings free, then $15 (858) 900-2710. kiwanisclublajolla.org

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020

• Community bike ride, 8:45 a.m. California Bicycle, 7462 La Jolla Blvd. Bring your bike, some for rent. (858) 454-0316.

• Seniors Computer Group meets, 9:30 a.m. Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St., Pacific Beach. Free for visitors, $1 monthly membership. (858) 459-9065.

• Start-Biz Club meets, 10:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

• Writer’s Block writing group meets, noon. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657.

Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020

• La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

• Experience Rejuvenation and Relaxation Clinic (Healing Art of the Yogis), 3 p.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831.

• Duplicate Bridge game, 11:30 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org

• Harp concert, 11:30 a.m. Piazza 1909, 7731 Fay Ave.

Monday, Jan. 6, 2020

• Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

• Exercise class for adults 55 and older, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

• Silver Sneakers Strength & Balance exercise class, 10 a.m. Casa de Mañana, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020

• Silver Age Yoga, 10 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

• French Conversation Class, 10:30 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

• Current Events Talk, 11 a.m. Casa de Mañana community room, 849 Coast Blvd. Open to the public. (858) 454-2151.

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Lunch $30. Guests welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com

• Bird Rock Community Council meets, 6 p.m. Various La Jolla businesses. info@birdrockcc.org

• Seaside Quilt Guild monthly gathering, 6:30 p.m., Soledad Club, 5050 Soledad Road. $5. lois.c.heath@att.net

Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020

• Kiwanis Club of Torrey Pines meets, 7:20 a.m. Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, Roetter Hall, 4321 Eastgate Mall. First three meetings free, then $15. tbilotta1@gmail.com

• Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

• Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

• Silver Sneakers Strength & Balance exercise class, 10 a.m. Casa de Mañana, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

• Cardio/Strength exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

• Duplicate Bridge game, 11:30 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org

• Torrey Pines of La Jolla Rotary meets, 11:45 a.m. Rock Bottom Brewery, 8980 La Jolla Village Drive. $25 for lunch. torreypinesrotary.org and on Facebook.

• Social Bridge, 12:30 p.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $2 LJCC members, $4 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Movie Club, 1:30 p.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Did we miss listing your community event?

• E-mail calendar information to: editor@lajollalight.com and the deadline is noon, Thursday for publication in the following Thursday edition. Questions? Call (858) 875-5950.