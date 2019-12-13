La Jolla Community Calendar: Dec. 12-19 — Weekly list of local activities, events, club gatherings and civic-group meetings

La Jolla Community Calendar: Dec. 12-19, 2019

———

Featured Events:

• BLOOD DRIVE: La Jolla Presbyterian Church will host a blood drive with the San Diego Blood Bank, 8:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at 7715 Draper Ave., La Jolla, in the Life Center Building, Room 3. Donors will receive a holiday T-shirt, while supplies last. Anyone age 17 and older, who weighs at least 114 pounds and is in good health, may be eligible to donate blood. A good meal and lots of fluids are recommended prior. Donors must show picture ID. Appointments and walk-ins. 1 (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• HOLIDAY BLUES SERVICE: La Jolla United Methodist Church will offer a Blue Christmas Service, 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 in the sanctuary, 6063 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla. This special time is designed for those who have suffered a recent loss or for whom the holiday can be a difficult time of year. Refreshments will be served. All are welcome. lajollaunitedmethodist.org

———

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019

• Bagels and Lox Club, meets 7 a.m. Chabad of La Jolla, 909 Prospect St. (858) 455-5433.

Advertisement

• Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla, meets 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

• Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

• Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Advertisement

• Balance & Mobility, exercise class 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451.

• Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

• Wolfstein Sculpture Park Tour, 11 a.m. 90-minute guided tour of the more than 30 sculptures at Scripps Memorial Hospital. Wear comfortable shoes and sun protection. 9888 Genesee Ave. RSVP by e-mail to: ljvolunteerservices@scrippshealth.org

• Pen to Paper, writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

• Thriving Thursdays, wellness lecture, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St., Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.

• Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Mass, 6:30 p.m., dinner and dance at 7:30 p.m. (Tickets: $25) Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church 7713 Girard Ave. (Also “Lessons in Carols,” 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16. Nine biblical readings and nine carols followed by blessings and the lighting of the Torrey Pines Christmas Tree. Free. (858) 454-2631. marystarlajolla.org

• Harp concert, 6:30 p.m. Osteria Romantica, 2151 Avenida de la Playa.

———

Friday, Dec. 13

• Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

Advertisement

• Tai Chi, 10 a.m. beginner, 10:45 a.m. advanced, Rec Center, 615 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1658.

• Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451.

• Newcomers Coffee Around Town, 10-11 a.m., Harry’s Coffee Shop, 7545 Girard Ave. If you have moved to La Jolla (live within 92037 ZIP Code) within the last three years, you are eligible to join this fast-growing club. lajollanewcomers.org

• Duplicate Bridge game, 11:30 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla, meets noon, La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7155 Draper Ave. Club invites anyone interested to lunch. First three meetings free, then $15. (858) 900-2710. kiwanisclublajolla.org

• Seasonal Lucia celebration, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., La Jolla Lutheran Church, 7111 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 454-6459.

———

Saturday, Dec. 14

• Community bike ride, 8:45 a.m. California Bicycle, 7462 La Jolla Blvd. Bring your bike, some for rent. (858) 454-0316. calbike.com

• Seniors Computer Group, meets 9:30 a.m. Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St., Pacific Beach. Free for visitors, $1 monthly membership. (858) 459-9065.

Advertisement

• Wellness seminar, sexual health after menopause, 1 p.m. at CortexRx Wellness Pharmacy, 7301 Girard Ave., Suite 100, (858) 964-0441.

———

Sunday, Dec. 15

• Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

• Duplicate Bridge game, 11:30 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org

• Harp concert, 11:30 a.m. Piazza 1909, 7731 Fay Ave.

———

Monday, Dec. 16

• Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

• Exercise class, for adults 55 and older, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

• Silver Sneakers Strength & Balance, 10 a.m. Casa de Mañana, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

• La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board, meets (pending items to review), 11 a.m. La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. bit.ly/planningagendas

• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee, meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. info@lajollacpa.org

———

Tuesday, Dec. 17

• Watercolor painting class with Sharon Hinckley, 8:30 a.m. Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. Open to students with all levels of painting experience. (858) 457-3030. (Final class of the year.) lfjcc.org

• Silver Age Yoga, 10 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Balance & Mobility, exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451.

• French Conversation Class, 10:30 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

• Current Events Talk, 11 a.m. Casa de Mañana community room, 849 Coast Blvd. Open to the public. (858) 454-2151.

• Rotary Club of La Jolla, meets noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Lunch $30. Guests welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com

• Ballroom Dance Club, 6 p.m. Soledad Club, 5050 Soledad Road. Dancing to a live band and dinner included, $60 per couple. Couples may attend two dances as guests, then will be encouraged to become members. (703) 505-9654.

———

Wednesday. Dec. 18

• Kiwanis Club of Torrey Pines meets, 7:20 a.m. Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, Roetter Hall, 4321 Eastgate Mall. First three meetings free, then $15. tbilotta1@gmail.com

• Soroptimist International of La Jolla breakfast meeting, 7:15 a.m. The Shores Restaurant, 8110 Camino Del Oro. First two meetings complimentary, then $16. (858) 454-9156. soroptimistlj@gmail.com

• Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

• Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

• Silver Sneakers Strength & Balance, 10 a.m. Casa de Mañana, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

• Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451.

• Duplicate Bridge game, 11:30 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org

• Torrey Pines of La Jolla Rotary, meets 11:45 a.m. Rock Bottom Brewery, 8980 La Jolla Village Drive. $25 for lunch. torreypinesrotary.org and on Facebook.

• Social Bridge, 12:30 p.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $2 LJCC members, $4 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Alzheimer Caregiver Support and Discussion Group, meets 1:30 p.m. La Jolla United Methodist Church, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 454-3745.

• Movie Club, 1:30 p.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation board meets, 4 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. manana@san.rr.com

———

Thursday, Dec. 19

• Bagels and Lox Club, meets 7 a.m. Chabad of La Jolla, 909 Prospect St. (858) 455-5433.

• Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla, meets 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

• Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

• Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451.

• Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

• Pen to Paper, writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

• Poetry Workshop, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 412-6351. lajollalibrary.org

• Thriving Thursdays wellness lecture, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St., Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.

• Harp concert, 6:30 p.m. Osteria Romantica, 2151 Avenida de la Playa.

———

All events are free unless otherwise noted.

Share your La Jolla events:

E-mail calendar information for possible publication in La Jolla Light to: editor@lajollalight.com and the deadline is noon, Thursday for publication in the following Thursday edition. Please include a related photo, if possible. Questions? Call (858) 875-5950.