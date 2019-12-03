La Jolla Community Calendar: Dec. 5-12, 2019 — Weekly list of local activities, events, club gatherings and civic-group meetings

La Jolla Community Calendar: Dec. 5-12, 2019

Featured Events of the Week:

• UC San Diego heart-transplant surgeon to visit Kiwanis Club

Dr. Marcus Urey will address the Kiwanis Club of La Jolla, noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Urey is on the heart transplant team at Sulpizio Cardiovascular Center and a professor at UC San Diego Medical School. He will be introduced by Kiwanian and heart transplant recipient Glen Rasmussen. Members of the community are invited. The lunch cost is $15. (314) 277-9853. kiwanisclublajolla.org

• Doctor set to discuss new senior ER unit at UCSD Health

Dr. Vaishal Tolia, medical director of UC San Diego Health’s Gary and Mary West Senior Emergency Unit, will discuss the new 8,500-square-foot, 11-bed emergency care facility, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The unit received the first-of-its-kind geriatric emergency department accreditation by the American College of Emergency. A reception runs 5-6 p.m. The event is free and open to all. RSVP: (858) 459-0831, ljcommunitycenter.org

Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019

• Bagels and Lox club meets, 7 a.m. Chabad of La Jolla, 909 Prospect St. (858) 455-5433.

• Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

• Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation suggested. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

• Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451.

• Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

• Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

• La Jolla Cluster Association meets to discuss school matters, 4:15 p.m. Muirlands Middle School, 1056 Nautilus St. lajollacluster.com

• La Valencia Hotel Tree Lighting ceremony, 5 p.m. 1132 Prospect St. Warm holiday beverages, homemade cookies, live music and children’s crafts.

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. lajollacpa.org

• Thriving Thursdays wellness lecture, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St., Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.

• Harp concert, 6:30 p.m. Osteria Romantica, 2151 Avenida de la Playa.

Friday, Dec. 6, 2019

• Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd.(858) 454-2151.

• Tai Chi, 10 a.m. beginner, 10:45 a.m. advanced, La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1658.

• Cardio/Strength exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451.

• Duplicate Bridge game, 11:30 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7155 Draper Ave. Club invites anyone interested to lunch. First three meetings free, then $15 (858) 900-2710. kiwanisclublajolla.org

• “Toy Story 4” screens, 3:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. When a new toy named “Forky” joins Sheriff Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the gang, a road trip alongside old and new friends reveals how big the world can be for a toy in this animated film by Disney•Pixar. Rated G. 1 hour, 40 minutes, free popcorn. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019

• Community bike ride, 8 a.m. (meet at 7:45 a.m.), California Bicycle, 7462 La Jolla Blvd. Bring bike, some for rent. (858) 454-0316.

• Seniors Computer Group meets, 9:30 a.m. Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St., Pacific Beach. New emphasis on using computers and smartphones safely. Free for visitors, $1 monthly membership. (858) 459-9065.

• Start-Biz Club meets, 10:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

• Art in the Garden Sale, sponsored by Bird Rock Artist Guild, 11 a.m to 2:30 p.m., Davis-Garitty Garden, 5571 Bellevue Ave.

• Writer’s Block writing group meets, noon, Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019

• La Jolla Christmas Parade and Holiday Festival, with the theme “Christmas on the Moon.” Holiday Festival runs 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with entertainment, Santa photos and more at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. The parade starts 1:30 p.m. along Girard Avenue and Prospect Street, lajollaparade.com

• La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market, held every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter Street. This week’s market will be extra festive when it also hosts a Winter Carnival with holiday-gift vendors and added family activities, live music and photos with Santa. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

• Duplicate Bridge game, 11:30 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org

• Harp concert, 11:30 a.m. Piazza 1909, 7731 Fay Ave.

Monday, Dec. 9, 2019

• Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

• Exercise class for ages 55 and older, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

• Silver Sneakers Strength & Balance, 10 a.m. Casa de Mañana, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019

• Through Dec. 17: Watercolor Painting class with Sharon Hinckley, 8:30 a.m. Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. Open to students with all levels of painting experience. (858) 457-3030.

• Silver Age Yoga, 10 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451.

• French Conversation Class, 10:30 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

• Current Events Talk, 11 a.m. Casa de Mañana community room, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

• Rotary Club of La Jolla, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Lunch $30. Guests welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com

• Inclusive story time, for ages 0-8, of all abilities, especially those with special needs. Stories, songs, rhymes and free play in a small group setting. Noon, Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019

• Kiwanis Club of Torrey Pines meets, 7:20 a.m. Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, Roetter Hall, 4321 Eastgate Mall. First three meetings free, then $15. tbilotta1@gmail.com

• Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

• Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

• Silver Sneakers Strength & Balance exercise class, 10 a.m. Casa de Mañana, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

• Cardio/Strength exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451.

• Duplicate Bridge game, 11:30 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org

• Torrey Pines of La Jolla Rotary meets, 11:45 a.m. Rock Bottom Brewery, 8980 La Jolla Village Drive. $25 for lunch. torreypinesrotary.org and on Facebook.

• Social Bridge, 12:30 p.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $2 LJCC members, $4 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Movie Club, 1:30 p.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Shopping benefit, 5-8 p.m. at the Ascot Shop clothing store, 7750 Girard Ave., 10 percent of sales to benefit Las Patronas endeavors with wine, cheese and holiday fun. laspatronas.org

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019

• Bagels and Lox club, 7 a.m. Chabad of La Jolla, 909 Prospect St. (858) 455-5433.

• Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

• Wolfstein Sculpture Park Tour, 11 a.m. 90-minute guided tour of more than 30 sculptures. Wear comfortable shoes and sun protection. Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, 9888 Genesee Ave. RSVP: ljvolunteerservices@scrippshealth.org

• Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

• Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451.

• Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd.(858) 454-2151.

• Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

• Thriving Thursdays wellness lecture, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St., Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.

• Harp concert, 6:30 p.m. Osteria Romantica, 2151 Avenida de la Playa.

All events are free unless otherwise noted.

