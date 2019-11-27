La Jolla Community Calendar: Nov. 29-Dec. 5, 2019 — Weekly list of local activities, events, club gatherings and civic-group meetings

La Jolla Community Calendar: Nov. 29-Dec. 5, 2019

Featured Calendar Event: Shopping Fundraiser

A shopping event to benefit La Jolla Historical Society runs 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at J.McLaughlin, 7880 Girard Ave. in La Jolla, where the clothing store will donate 15 percent of all event sales to the Society. There will be refreshments and archival photographs of Girard Avenue on easels for display. RSVP not required. (858) 731-9338. lajollahistory.org

Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019

Happy Thanksgiving!

Friday, Nov. 29

• Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

• Tai Chi, 10 a.m. beginner, 10:45 a.m. advanced, La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1658. bit.ly/ljreccenter

• Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

• Duplicate Bridge game, 11:30 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla, meets, noon, La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7155 Draper Ave. Club invites anyone interested to lunch. First three meetings free, then $15 (858) 900-2710. kiwanisclublajolla.org

Saturday, Nov. 30

• Community bike ride, 8 a.m. (meet at 7:45 a.m.) California Bicycle, 7462 La Jolla Blvd. Bring bike, some for rent. (858) 454-0316.

• Group walk with dogs, 10:30 a.m. Start and end at Muttropolis, 7755 Girard Ave., walk to La Jolla Cove and La Valencia Hotel. Discounts day of event. (858) 459-9663.

• Seniors Computer Group, meets 9:30 a.m. Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St., Pacific Beach. Using computers and smartphones safely. Free for visitors, $1 monthly membership. (858) 459-9065.

Sunday, Dec. 1

• La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

• Duplicate Bridge game, 11:30 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org

• Harp concert, 11:30 a.m. Piazza 1909, 7731 Fay Ave.

Monday, Dec. 2

• Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

• Exercise class, ages 55 and older, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

• Silver Sneakers Strength & Balance, 10 a.m. Casa de Mañana, 849 Coast Blvd. Open to the public. (858) 454-2151.

• Sunset meditation, 4:44 p.m. Meet by Windansea Beach at Neptune Place and Bonair Street.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

• Watercolor painting class, with Sharon Hinckley, 8:30 a.m. through Dec. 17, Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. Open to students with all levels of painting experience. (858) 457-3030.

• Silver Age Yoga, 10 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

• French Conversation, class meets 10:30 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

• Current Events Talk, 11 a.m. Casa de Mañana community room, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

• Rotary Club of La Jolla, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Lunch $30. Guests welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com

• Author visit, Matt Coyle discusses the sixth book in his Rick Cahill series, “Lost Tomorrows,” 7:30 p.m. Warwick’s Books, 7812 Girard Ave. warwicks.com

Wednesday, Dec. 4

• Kiwanis Club of Torrey Pines, meets 7:20 a.m. Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, Roetter Hall, 4321 Eastgate Mall. First three meetings free, then $15. tbilotta1@gmail.com

• Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

• Exercise class, for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

• Silver Sneakers Strength & Balance, 10 a.m. Casa de Mañana, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

• Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

• Duplicate Bridge game, 11:30 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org

• Torrey Pines of La Jolla Rotary, meets 11:45 a.m. Rock Bottom Brewery, 8980 La Jolla Village Drive. $25 for lunch. torreypinesrotary.org and on Facebook.

• Social Bridge, 12:30 p.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $2 LJCC members, $4 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Movie Club, 1:30 p.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Thursday, Dec. 5

• Bagels and Lox Club, meets 7 a.m. Chabad of La Jolla, 909 Prospect St. (858) 455-5433.

• Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla, meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

• Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

• Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Balance & Mobility, exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451.

• Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

• Pen to Paper, writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

• Thriving Thursdays, wellness lectures, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St., Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. lajollacpa.org

• Harp concert, 6:30 p.m. Osteria Romantica, 2151 Avenida de la Playa.

All events are free unless otherwise noted.

