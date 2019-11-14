La Jolla Community Calendar: Nov. 14-21; Local activities, events, club gatherings and civic-group meetings

La Jolla Community Calendar: Nov. 14-21, 2019 — Weekly list of local activities, events, club gatherings and civic-group meetings

Featured event: Facing the End

There will be a book discussion with Lewis Cohen, M.D., author of ‘A Dignified Ending: Taking Control Over How We Die,’ 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 at La Jolla Library, 7555 Draper Ave., presented by the Hemlock Society of San Diego. Further discussion follows at Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza, 702 Pearl St. hemlocksocietysandiego.com

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019

• Bagels and Lox Club meets, 7 a.m. Chabad of La Jolla, 909 Prospect St. (858) 455-5433.

• Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

• Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation suggested. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

• Chair yoga, 10:15 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Balance & mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451.

• Pool exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. Open to the public. (858) 454-2151.

• La Jolla Bar Association presents John Hanson, “Consumer Law: Car sales and warranty repairs,” noon, lunch meeting at Manhattan Restaurant inside Empress Hotel, 7766 Fay Ave. Presentation provides 1 hour of MCLE credit. No guest charge. Membership $50 per year. (858) 551-2440.

• Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5 p.m. La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 454-1444.

• Thriving Thursdays wellness lecture, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St., Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.

• Harp concert, 6:30 p.m. Osteria Romantica, 2151 Avenida de la Playa.

Friday, Nov. 15

• Chair exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. Open to the public. (858) 454-2151.

• Big Science for Little People, “Weather Watchers,” 10 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

• Tai chi, 10 a.m. beginner, 10:45 a.m. advanced, La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1658

• Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451.

• Parenting meeting, for families with special needs children hosted by Thrive Moms with Exceptional Families, 11 a.m. La Jolla Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Details at eventbrite.com and search for “Thrive Meeting.” lajollalibrary.org

• Duplicate Bridge game, 11:30 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7155 Draper Ave. Club invites anyone interested to lunch. First three meetings free, then $15 (858) 900-2710. kiwanisclublajolla.org

Saturday, Nov. 16

• Community bike ride, 8 a.m. (meet at 7:45 a.m.) California Bicycle, 7462 La Jolla Blvd. Bring your own bike, some available for rent. (858) 454-0316.

• Seniors Computer Group meets, 9:30 a.m. Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St., Pacific Beach. New emphasis on using computers and smartphones safely. Free for visitors, $1 monthly membership. (858) 459–9065.

• Cabrillo-Diego American Association of University Women (AAUW) meets, 10 a.m. Mt. La Jolla Clubhouse, 5490 Caminito Herminia. Wardrobe consultant/stylist, Karen Mathis on “Empowering Your Appearance,” a clothing and wardrobe editing workshop and travel packing tips. (858) 454-6214.

Sunday, Nov. 17

• La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

• Beth Israel Men’s Club brunch, 10 a.m. Lee “Hacksaw” Hamilton, one of America’s top sports-talk show hosts, speaks. Congregation Beth Israel, 9001 Towne Centre Drive. $10. Register (858) 900-2598 or cbimensclub@gmail.com

• Harp concert, 11:30 a.m. Piazza 1909, 7731 Fay Ave.

• Jazz singer Jim Owens performs, 3 p.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (602) 999-4106.

• Duplicate Bridge game, 11:30 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org

Monday, Nov. 18

• Chair exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. Open to the public. (858) 454-2151.

• Exercise class for adults 55 and older, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

• Silver Sneakers Strength & Balance, 10 a.m. Casa de Mañana, 849 Coast Blvd. Open to the public. (858) 454-2151.

• Staged reading, La Jolla Theatre Ensemble presents “A World of Their Own,” 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18 (repeats 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19) at the Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. This poignant drama by Old Globe Associate Artist and La Jollan Stephen Metcalfe and directed by John Tessmer, concerns young marines who are veterans of tours in both Iraq and Afghanistan; the play takes place on the Torrey Pines Golf Course and in flashbacks. Stars Leigh Ellen Aiken, Mark Anthony Flynn, William James, George Vujo, Devin Wade and Dave Florek. Suggested donation $10. (858) 459-0831.

Tuesday, Nov. 19

• Watercolor painting class with Sharon Hinckley, 8:30 a.m. Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. Open to students with all levels of painting experience. (858) 457-3030.

• Silver Age Yoga, 10 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation suggested. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Holiday craft fair, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. Features local vendors and resident booths. (858) 456-4329.

• Balance & mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451.

• French conversation class, 10:30 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Pool exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. Open to the public. (858) 454-2151.

• Current events talk, 11 a.m. Casa de Mañana community room, 849 Coast Blvd. Open to the public. (858) 454-2151.

• Rotary Club of La Jolla, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Lunch $30. Guests welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com

Wednesday, Nov. 20

• Kiwanis Club of Torrey Pines meets, 7:20 a.m. Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, Roetter Hall, 4321 Eastgate Mall. First three meetings free, then $15. tbilotta1@gmail.com

• Chair exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. Open to the public. (858) 454-2151.

• Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

• Silver Sneakers Strength & Balance, 10 a.m. Casa de Mañana, 849 Coast Blvd. Open to the public. (858) 454-2151.

• Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451.

• Duplicate Bridge game, 11:30 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org

• Torrey Pines of La Jolla Rotary meets, 11:45 a.m. Rock Bottom Brewery, 8980 La Jolla Village Drive. $25 for lunch. torreypinesrotary.org and on Facebook.

• Social bridge, 12:30 p.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $2 LJCC members, $4 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Movie club, 1:30 p.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Thursday, Nov. 21

• Bagels and Lox Club meets, 7 a.m. Chabad of La Jolla, 909 Prospect St. (858) 455-5433.

• Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

• Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

• Chair yoga, 10:15 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451.

• Pool exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151.

• Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

• Poetry Workshop, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 412-6351. lajollalibrary.org

• Thriving Thursdays wellness lecture, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St., Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.

All events are free unless otherwise noted.

