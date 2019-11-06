La Jolla Community Calendar: Nov. 7-14, 2019

Featured Event: Music Beyond Borders

• Congregational Church of La Jolla will close its Re-Discovering & Re-Defining America concert series, 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at 1216 Cave St. in La Jolla, when Music Beyond Borders’ percussionist Christopher Garcia and harpist Tasha Smith Godinez create a musical alchemy blending indigenous and European sounds and instruments into textured live performances. Tickets $10 at lajollaucc.org/events or $15 at the door. Proceeds dedicated to the restoration of the church’s 93-year-old pipe organ.

Thursday, Nov. 7

• Bagels and Lox club meets, 7 a.m. Chabad of La Jolla, 909 Prospect St. (858) 455-5433.

• Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

• Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Small business consulting meets, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

• Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

• Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Synthetic Genomics, 11149 North Torrey Pines Road, parking lot. Donor requirements, appointment info and more: sandiegobloodbank.org or 1 (800) 469-7322.

• Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

• Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

• Pre-diabetes workshop, 12:30 p.m. University Community Library, 4155 Governor Drive. Register: 1 (800) 827-4277. sharp.com/citywellness

• Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

• Thriving Thursdays lecture, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St., Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.

• Harp concert, 6:30 p.m. Osteria Romantica, 2151 Avenida de la Playa.

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m., Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. lajollacpa.org

Friday, Nov. 8

• Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

• Coffee Around Town with La Jolla Newcomers, 10 a.m. Sicilia Bella, 7918 Ivanhoe Ave. Join fellow newcomers for coffee and pastries. (858) 888-6888. pegneu@gmail.com

• Tai Chi, 10 a.m. beginner, 10:45 a.m. advanced, Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 552-1658.

• Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

• Duplicate Bridge game, 11:30 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7715 Draper Ave. First three meetings free, then $15. (858) 945-2280. kiwanisclublajolla.org

• Film Noir screening, “The Big Sleep” (1946), 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Saturday, Nov. 9

• Community bike ride, 8 a.m. (meet at 7:45 a.m.) California Bicycle, 7462 La Jolla Blvd. Bring your own bike, some for rent. (858) 454-0316.

• Seniors Computer Group, 9:30 a.m. Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. How to use computers and smartphones safely. Free for guests, $1 monthly membership. (858) 459-9065.

• Robin Henkel performs solo blues, 10 a.m. Bird Rock Coffee Roasters, 5627 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 551-1707.

Sunday, Nov. 10

• Blood Drive, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Congregation Beth El, 8660 Gilman Drive, Donor requirements and appointments: 1 (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

• Duplicate Bridge game, 11:30 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org

• Harp concert, 11:30 a.m. Piazza 1909, 7731 Fay Ave.

• World Tea Enthusiasts meets, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

• La Jolla Democratic Club meets, 2 p.m. Community Room, La Jolla Village Square, 8657 Villa La Jolla Drive. (858) 450-5343. ljdems@gmail.com

Monday, Nov. 11

• Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

• Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

• Silver Sneakers Strength & Balance, 10 a.m. Casa de Mañana, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Tuesday, Nov. 12

• Watercolor Painting class with Sharon Hinckley, 8:30 a.m. Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. Open to all levels of painting experience. (858) 457-3030.

• Silver Age Yoga, 10 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

• French Conversation Class, 10:30 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

• Current Events Talk, 11 a.m. Casa de Mañana community room, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Lunch $30. Guests welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com

• Mind-body fitness for older adults, 12:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

• Development Permit Review committee meets, 4 p.m. pendiing items Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. info@lajollacpa.org

• La Jolla Masonic Lodge Stated Meeting Dinner, 6:15 p.m. La Jolla Masonic Lodge, 5655 La Jolla Blvd. $16. RSVP: sandiegomasons.org

Wednesday, Nov. 13

• Kiwanis Club of Torrey Pines meets, 7:20 a.m. Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, Roetter Hall, 4321 Eastgate Mall. First three meetings free, then $15. tbilotta1@gmail.com

• Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

• Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

• Silver Sneakers Strength & Balance, 10 a.m. Casa de Mañana, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

• Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

• Service League of La Jolla meets, 10:30 a.m. Darlington House, 7441 Olivetas Ave. ssl@darlingtonhouse.com

• Duplicate Bridge game, 11:30 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org

• Torrey Pines of La Jolla Rotary Club meets, 11:45 a.m. Rock Bottom Brewery, 8980 La Jolla Village Drive. $25. torreypinesrotary.org and on Facebook.

• Japanese Brush Painting class, noon. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

• Social Bridge, 12:30 p.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $2 LJCC members, $4 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Movie Club, 1:30 p.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• La Jolla Village Merchant’s Association meets, 3 p.m. La Jolla Library, 7555 Draper Ave. info@lajollabythesea.com

• La Jolla Shores Association meets, 6:30 p.m. Scripps Institute of Oceanography, Building T-29, 8840 Biological Grade. ljsa.org@gmail.com

• American Cetacean Society meets, 7 p.m. Sumner Auditorium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, near Kennel Way and Paseo Grande. Dara Orbach, assistant professor of marine biology at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, discusses the mating behaviors of cetaceans, which are not well documented because of logistical challenges. sd-info@acsonline.org

Thursday, Nov. 14

• Bagels and Lox club meets, 7 a.m. Chabad of La Jolla, 909 Prospect St. (858) 455-5433.

• Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

• Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Small business consulting meets, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

• Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

• Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

• Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

• Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

• Children’s Craft activity to make Turkey Pinecones, 3:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 454-1444.

• Thriving Thursdays lecture, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St., Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.

• Harp concert, 6:30 p.m. Osteria Romantica, 2151 Avenida de la Playa.

All events are free unless otherwise noted.

