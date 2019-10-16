La Jolla Light Community Calendar: Oct. 17-24

Harvest Festival Fun

Free games, music, prizes and more await shoppers at the La Jolla Open Aire Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 20 on La Jolla Elementary School campus, Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Thursday, Oct. 17

Bagels and Lox club meets, 7 a.m. Chabad of La Jolla, 909 Prospect St. (858) 455-5433.

Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Small business consulting meets, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Poetry Workshop, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 412-6351. lajollalibrary.org

Thriving Thursdays lecture, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St., Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.

Harp concert, 6:30 p.m. Osteria Romantica, 2151 Avenida de la Playa.

Friday, Oct. 18

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Tai Chi, 10 a.m. beginner, 10:45 a.m. advanced, Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 552-1658.

Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Duplicate Bridge game, 11:30 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org

Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7715 Draper Ave. First three meetings free, then $15. (858) 945-2280. kiwanisclublajolla.org

Saturday, Oct. 19

Community bike ride, 8 a.m. (meet at 7:45 a.m.) California Bicycle, 7462 La Jolla Blvd. Bring your own bike, some for rent. (858) 454-0316.

Seniors Computer Group, 9:30 a.m. Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. How to use computers and smartphones safely. Free for guests, $1 monthly membership. (858) 459-9065.

Informed Prostate Cancer Support Group meets, 10 a.m. Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Center Auditorium, 10905 Road to the Cure. Patients and loved ones welcome. ipcsg.org

Dog adoption event with Operation Greyhound, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ark Antiques, 7620 Girard Ave. (858) 459-7755.

Writer’s Block writing group meets, noon. La Jolla Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657.

Sunday, Oct. 20

La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Fall Festival with costumes, dunk tank, carnival games, chili cook-off, creepy cake contest and more, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Children’s School, 2225 Torrey Pines Lane. tcslj.org/fallfestival

Duplicate Bridge game, 11:30 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org

Harp concert, 11:30 a.m. Piazza 1909, 7731 Fay Ave.

World Tea Enthusiasts meets, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Monday, Oct. 21

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

Silver Sneakers Strength & Balance, 10 a.m. Casa de Mañana, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Laughter Wellness, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Matinee Monday, “The Lady Eve” (1941), starring Barbara Stanwyck and Henry Fonda screens 1 p.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451.

Reading buddies meets, 4 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board meets (pending items to review), 11 a.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. bit.ly/planningagendas

La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. info@lajollacpa.org

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Blood Drive, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. La Jolla Country Day School parking lot, 9490 Genesee Ave. Donor requirements: sandiegobloodbank.org

Watercolor Painting class with Sharon Hinckley, 8:30 a.m. Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. Open to students with all levels of painting experience. (858) 457-3030.

Silver Age Yoga, 10 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

French Conversation Class, 10:30 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Current Events Talk, 11 a.m. Casa de Mañana community room, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Lunch $30. Guests welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com

Mind-body fitness for older adults, 12:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Kiwanis Club of Torrey Pines meets, 7:20 a.m. Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, Roetter Hall, 4321 Eastgate Mall. First three meetings free, then $15. tbilotta1@gmail.com

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

Silver Sneakers Strength & Balance, 10 a.m. Casa de Mañana, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Duplicate Bridge game, 11:30 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org

Torrey Pines of La Jolla Rotary Club meets, 11:30 a.m. Rock Bottom Brewery, 8980 La Jolla Village Drive. $20. torreypinesrotary.org

Japanese Brush Painting class, 12 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Social Bridge, 12:30 p.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $2 LJCC members, $4 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Movie Club, 1:30 p.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

La Jolla Recreation Advisory Group meets, 5 p.m. La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 552-1658.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Bagels and Lox club meets, 7 a.m. Chabad of La Jolla, 909 Prospect St. (858) 455-5433.

Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Small business consulting meets, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Thriving Thursdays lecture, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St., Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.

Harp concert, 6:30 p.m. Osteria Romantica, 2151 Avenida de la Playa.

All events are free unless otherwise noted.

