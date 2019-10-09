La Jolla Light Community Calendar: Oct. 10

Newcomers Coffee

If you’ve moved to the 92037 ZIP code in the last three years, La Jolla Newcomers Club would like to welcome you to its next Coffee Around Town, 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at the Cove House, 8030 Girard Ave. Meet new friends through organized activities and get to know your new surroundings. (858) 888-6888. lajollanewcomers.org

Thursday, Oct. 10

Bagels and Lox club meets, 7 a.m. Chabad of La Jolla, 909 Prospect St. (858) 455-5433.

Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Small business consulting meets, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Sculpture Park Tour, 11 a.m. 90-minute guided tour of the Wolfstein Park at Scripps Memorial Hospital that features more than 30 works of art. Wear comfortable shoes and sun protection. Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, 9888 Genesee Ave. RSVP: ljvolunteerservices@scrippshealth.org

La Jolla Bar Association meets, noon, Manhattan Restaurant, Empress Hotel, 7766 Fay Ave. Michael Roberts and George Fleming: “Negotiating in a Dysfunctional Environment: Difficult People and Problems.” $50 annual membership, no guest fee. (858) 551-2440.

Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

La Jolla Town Council meets, 5 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 454-1444.

Thriving Thursdays lecture, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St., Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.

Harp concert, 6:30 p.m. Osteria Romantica, 2151 Avenida de la Playa.

Friday, Oct. 11

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Tai Chi, 10 a.m. beginner, 10:45 a.m. advanced, Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 552-1658.

Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Duplicate Bridge game, 11:30 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org

Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7715 Draper Ave. First three meetings free, then $15. (858) 945-2280. kiwanisclublajolla.org

Arts and Crafts Fair, 3-4:30 p.m., works by residents of Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (602) 999-4106.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Community bike ride, 8 a.m. (meet at 7:45 a.m.) California Bicycle, 7462 La Jolla Blvd. Bring your own bike, some for rent. (858) 454-0316.

Seniors Computer Group, 9:30 a.m. Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. How to use computers and smartphones safely. Free for guests, $1 monthly membership. (858) 459-9065.

Sunday, Oct. 13

La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Concert, Robin Henkel solo blues, 10 a.m. Bird Rock Coffee Roasters, 5627 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 551-1707.

Duplicate Bridge game, 11:30 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org

Harp concert, 11:30 a.m. Piazza 1909, 7731 Fay Ave.

World Tea Enthusiasts meets, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

La Jolla Democratic Club meets, 2 p.m. Community Room, La Jolla Village Square, 8657 Villa La Jolla Drive. (858) 450-5343. ljdems@gmail.com

Monday, Oct. 14

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

Silver Sneakers Strength & Balance, 10 a.m. Casa de Mañana, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Laughter Wellness, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

La Jolla Planned District Ordinance committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. info@lajollacpa.org

Reading buddies meets, 4 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Watercolor Painting class with Sharon Hinckley, 8:30 a.m. Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. Open to students with all levels of painting experience. (858) 457-3030.

Silver Age Yoga, 10 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

French Conversation Class, 10:30 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Current Events Talk, 11 a.m. Casa de Mañana community room, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

La Jolla Garden Club meets, 1 p.m. La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. Sue Nessel, garden consultant at Armstrong Garden Center in Del Mar, speaks on “Container Gardening.” lajollagardenclub.org

Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Lunch $30. Guests welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com

Mind-body fitness for older adults, 12:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Development Permit Review committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. info@lajollacpa.org

Book talk with “The Dog Who Took Me Up A Mountain,” author Rick Crandall, 6 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Soroptimist International of La Jolla breakfast meeting, to help women and girls succeed, 7:15 a.m. The Shores Restaurant, 8110 Camino Del Oro. First two meetings complimentary, then $16. (858) 454-9156. soroptimistlj@gmail.com

Kiwanis Club of Torrey Pines meets, 7:20 a.m. Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, Roetter Hall, 4321 Eastgate Mall. First three meetings free, then $15. tbilotta1@gmail.com

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

Silver Sneakers Strength & Balance, 10 a.m. Casa de Mañana, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Duplicate Bridge game, 11:30 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org

Torrey Pines of La Jolla Rotary Club meets, 11:30 a.m. Rock Bottom Brewery, 8980 La Jolla Village Drive. $20. (858) 459-8912. gurneymcm@aol.com

Japanese Brush Painting class, noon, Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Social Bridge, 12:30 p.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $2 LJCC members, $4 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Alzheimer Caregiver Support and Discussion Group meets, 1:30 p.m. La Jolla United Methodist Church, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 454-3745

Movie Club, 1:30 p.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

La Jolla Traffic & Transportation board meets, 4 p.m. La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. manana@san.rr.com

Thursday, Oct. 17

Bagels and Lox club meets, 7 a.m. Chabad of La Jolla, 909 Prospect St. (858) 455-5433.

Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Small business consulting meets, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Poetry Workshop, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 412-6351. lajollalibrary.org

Thriving Thursdays lecture, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St., Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.

Harp concert, 6:30 p.m. Osteria Romantica, 2151 Avenida de la Playa.

All events are free unless otherwise noted.

Did we miss listing your community event?

E-mail information to: ashleym@lajollalight.com

The deadline is noon, Thursday for publication in the following Thursday edition. Questions? Call Ashley Mackin-Solomon at (858) 875-5957.

