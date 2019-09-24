La Jolla Light Community Calendar: Sept. 26-Oct. 3

Fitness Fair Sunday, Sept. 29
The La Jolla Auxiliary Unit of Rady Children’s Hospital will host the second beWELL Fitness Fair, 8-11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29 at La Jolla High School athletic field, 7555 Draper Ave. The family-friendly fundraiser features a boot camp, yoga class, local vendors, live entertainment and opportunity drawing. Net proceeds will benefit the new Copley Psychiatric Emergency Department and affiliate programs at the children’s hospital. Admission: $20 for adults, $10 for ages 13-18, ages 12 and under free. bewellfitnessfair.com
Thursday, Sept. 26
Bagels and Lox club meets, 7 a.m. Chabad of La Jolla, 909 Prospect St. (858) 455-5433.
Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.
Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Small business consulting meets, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org
Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
All-Ages Book Club, 3 p.m. Pannikin Coffee & Tea, 7467 Girard Ave.
Thriving Thursdays lecture, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St., Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.
Harp concert, 6:30 p.m. Osteria Romantica, 2151 Avenida de la Playa.
Friday, Sept. 27
Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Tai Chi, 10 a.m. beginner, 10:45 a.m. advanced, Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 552-1658.
Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
Duplicate Bridge game, 11 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org
Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, spokesperson from the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System will give an update on the mid-coast trolley line. La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7715 Draper Ave. First three meetings free, then $15. (858) 945-2280. kiwanisclublajolla.org
Saturday, Sept. 28
Community bike ride, 8 a.m. (meet at 7:45 a.m.) California Bicycle, 7462 La Jolla Blvd. Bring your own bike, some for rent. (858) 454-0316.
Ikebana flower arranging class, 9:30 a.m. advance, 11:30 a.m. beginner/intermediate, Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Seniors Computer Group, 9:30 a.m. Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. How to use computers and smartphones safely. Free for guests, $1 monthly membership. (858) 459-9065.
Group walk with dogs, 10:30 a.m. Start and end at Muttropolis, 7755 Girard Ave., walk to The Cove and La Valencia Hotel. Discount to walkers day of event. (858) 459-9663.
Sunday, Sept. 29
La Jolla Cove 10-mile relay swim (pending approval from the San Diego Department of Park & Recreation), 7 a.m. La Jolla Shores beach, meet in Kellogg Park next to La Jolla Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino del Oro. Proceeds benefit Prevent Drowning Foundation of San Diego and American Diabetes Association. lj10milerelay.com
La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Duplicate Bridge game, 11 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org
Harp concert, 11:30 a.m. Piazza 1909, 7731 Fay Ave.
World Tea Enthusiasts meets, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Monday, Sept. 30
Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.
Silver Sneakers Strength & Balance, 10 a.m. Casa de Mañana, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Laughter Wellness, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Sunset meditation, 6:30 p.m. Meet at Neptune and Bonair streets. (347) 268-0946.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Watercolor Painting class with Sharon Hinckley, 8:30 a.m. Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. Open to students with all levels of painting experience. (858) 457-3030.
Silver Age Yoga, 10 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
French Conversation Class, 10:30 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Current Events Talk, 11 a.m. Casa de Mañana community room, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Lunch $30. Guests welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com
Mind-body fitness for older adults, 12:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Bird Rock Community Council meets, 6 p.m. Bird Rock Elementary, 5371 La Jolla Hermosa Ave. info@birdrockcc.org
Seaside Quilt Guild monthly gathering, 6:30 p.m., Soledad Club, 5050 Soledad Road. $5. lois.c.heath@att.net
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Kiwanis Club of Torrey Pines meets, 7:20 a.m. Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, Roetter Hall, 4321 Eastgate Mall. First three meetings free, then $15. tbilotta1@gmail.com
Blood drive in partnership with San Diego Blood Bank, 8 a.m. 750 Nautilus St. Donation requirements and appointments at 1 (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org
Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.
Silver Sneakers Strength & Balance, 10 a.m. Casa de Mañana, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
Duplicate Bridge game, 11 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org
Torrey Pines of La Jolla Rotary Club meets, 11:30 a.m. Rock Bottom Brewery, 8980 La Jolla Village Drive. $20. (858) 459-8912. gurneymcm@aol.com
Japanese Brush Painting class, 12 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Social Bridge, 12:30 p.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $2 LJCC members, $4 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Movie Club, 1:30 p.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Thursday, Oct. 3
Bagels and Lox club meets, 7 a.m. Chabad of La Jolla, 909 Prospect St. (858) 455-5433.
Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.
Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Small business consulting meets, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org
Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. info@lajollacpa.org
Thriving Thursdays lecture, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St. Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.
Harp concert, 6:30 p.m. Osteria Romantica, 2151 Avenida de la Playa.
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Did we miss listing your community event?
E-mail information to: ashleym@lajollalight.com
The deadline is noon, Thursday for publication in the following Thursday edition. Questions? Call Ashley Mackin-Solomon at (858) 875-5957.