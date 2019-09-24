La Jolla Light Community Calendar: Sept. 26-Oct. 3

Fitness Fair Sunday, Sept. 29

The La Jolla Auxiliary Unit of Rady Children’s Hospital will host the second beWELL Fitness Fair, 8-11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29 at La Jolla High School athletic field, 7555 Draper Ave. The family-friendly fundraiser features a boot camp, yoga class, local vendors, live entertainment and opportunity drawing. Net proceeds will benefit the new Copley Psychiatric Emergency Department and affiliate programs at the children’s hospital. Admission: $20 for adults, $10 for ages 13-18, ages 12 and under free. bewellfitnessfair.com

Thursday, Sept. 26

Bagels and Lox club meets, 7 a.m. Chabad of La Jolla, 909 Prospect St. (858) 455-5433.

Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Small business consulting meets, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

All-Ages Book Club, 3 p.m. Pannikin Coffee & Tea, 7467 Girard Ave.

Thriving Thursdays lecture, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St., Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.

Harp concert, 6:30 p.m. Osteria Romantica, 2151 Avenida de la Playa.

Friday, Sept. 27

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Tai Chi, 10 a.m. beginner, 10:45 a.m. advanced, Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 552-1658.

Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Duplicate Bridge game, 11 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org

Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, spokesperson from the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System will give an update on the mid-coast trolley line. La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7715 Draper Ave. First three meetings free, then $15. (858) 945-2280. kiwanisclublajolla.org

Saturday, Sept. 28

Community bike ride, 8 a.m. (meet at 7:45 a.m.) California Bicycle, 7462 La Jolla Blvd. Bring your own bike, some for rent. (858) 454-0316.

Ikebana flower arranging class, 9:30 a.m. advance, 11:30 a.m. beginner/intermediate, Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Seniors Computer Group, 9:30 a.m. Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. How to use computers and smartphones safely. Free for guests, $1 monthly membership. (858) 459-9065.

Group walk with dogs, 10:30 a.m. Start and end at Muttropolis, 7755 Girard Ave., walk to The Cove and La Valencia Hotel. Discount to walkers day of event. (858) 459-9663.

Sunday, Sept. 29

La Jolla Cove 10-mile relay swim (pending approval from the San Diego Department of Park & Recreation), 7 a.m. La Jolla Shores beach, meet in Kellogg Park next to La Jolla Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino del Oro. Proceeds benefit Prevent Drowning Foundation of San Diego and American Diabetes Association. lj10milerelay.com

La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Duplicate Bridge game, 11 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org

Harp concert, 11:30 a.m. Piazza 1909, 7731 Fay Ave.

World Tea Enthusiasts meets, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Monday, Sept. 30

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

Silver Sneakers Strength & Balance, 10 a.m. Casa de Mañana, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Laughter Wellness, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Sunset meditation, 6:30 p.m. Meet at Neptune and Bonair streets. (347) 268-0946.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Watercolor Painting class with Sharon Hinckley, 8:30 a.m. Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. Open to students with all levels of painting experience. (858) 457-3030.

Silver Age Yoga, 10 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

French Conversation Class, 10:30 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Current Events Talk, 11 a.m. Casa de Mañana community room, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Lunch $30. Guests welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com

Mind-body fitness for older adults, 12:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Bird Rock Community Council meets, 6 p.m. Bird Rock Elementary, 5371 La Jolla Hermosa Ave. info@birdrockcc.org

Seaside Quilt Guild monthly gathering, 6:30 p.m., Soledad Club, 5050 Soledad Road. $5. lois.c.heath@att.net

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Kiwanis Club of Torrey Pines meets, 7:20 a.m. Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, Roetter Hall, 4321 Eastgate Mall. First three meetings free, then $15. tbilotta1@gmail.com

Blood drive in partnership with San Diego Blood Bank, 8 a.m. 750 Nautilus St. Donation requirements and appointments at 1 (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

Silver Sneakers Strength & Balance, 10 a.m. Casa de Mañana, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Duplicate Bridge game, 11 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org

Torrey Pines of La Jolla Rotary Club meets, 11:30 a.m. Rock Bottom Brewery, 8980 La Jolla Village Drive. $20. (858) 459-8912. gurneymcm@aol.com

Japanese Brush Painting class, 12 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Social Bridge, 12:30 p.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $2 LJCC members, $4 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Movie Club, 1:30 p.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Thursday, Oct. 3

Bagels and Lox club meets, 7 a.m. Chabad of La Jolla, 909 Prospect St. (858) 455-5433.

Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Small business consulting meets, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. info@lajollacpa.org

Thriving Thursdays lecture, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St. Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.

Harp concert, 6:30 p.m. Osteria Romantica, 2151 Avenida de la Playa.

All events are free unless otherwise noted.

