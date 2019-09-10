La Jolla Light Community Calendar: Sept. 12-19

Thursday, Sept. 12

Bagels & Lox Club meets, 7 a.m. Chabad of La Jolla, 909 Prospect St. (858) 455-5433.

Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Small business consulting meets, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Advertisement

Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Advertisement

Wolfstein Sculpture Park Tour, 11 a.m. 9888 Genesee Ave. Docent-guided tour of the more than 25 pieces on the campus of Scripps La Jolla. RSVP: ljvolunteerservices@scrippshealth.org

Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

La Jolla Town Council meeting canceled

Thriving Thursdays lecture, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St. Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.

Friday, Sept. 13

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Tai Chi, 10 a.m. beginner, 10:45 a.m. advanced, Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 552-1658.

Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Duplicate Bridge game, 11 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org

Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7715 Draper Ave. First three meetings free, then $15. Guest speaker Mike Morton, Jr., with update on the Brigantine Port Side Pier, the restaurant company’s latest project set for Harbor Drive. (858) 945-2280. kiwanisclublajolla.org

Saturday, Sept. 14

Community bike ride, 8 a.m. (meet at 7:45 a.m.) California Bicycle, 7462 La Jolla Blvd. Bring a bike, some for rent. (858) 454-0316.

Advertisement

Ikebana flower arranging class, 9:30 a.m. advance, 11:30 a.m. beginner/intermediate, Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Seniors Computer Group, 9:30 a.m. Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. Using computers and smartphones safely. Free for guests, $1 monthly membership. (858) 459-9065.

Art classes for adults, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Sunday, Sept. 15

La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Duplicate Bridge game, 11 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org

Harp concert, 11:30 a.m. Piazza 1909, 7731 Fay Ave.

World Tea Enthusiasts meet, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Monday, Sept. 16

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

Silver Sneakers Strength & Balance, 10 a.m. Casa de Mañana, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Advertisement

Laughter Wellness, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board meets (pending items to review), 11 a.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. bit.ly/planningagendas

La Jolla Pen Women meet, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Matinee Monday, “Casablanca” (1942) starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman screens, 1 p.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451.

La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. info@lajollacpa.org

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Watercolor Painting class with Sharon Hinckley, 8:30 a.m. Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. Open to students with all levels of painting experience. (858) 457-3030.

Silver Age Yoga, 10 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

French Conversation Class, 10:30 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Current Events Talk, 11 a.m. Casa de Mañana community room, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Lunch $30. Guests welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com

Mind-body fitness for adults, 12:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

La Jolla Garden Club first meeting of the year, 1 p.m. La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. Speaker is Nicole Daniels, Adelaide’s design manager on “The mechanics of floral design.” lajollagardenclub.org

3D-printing workshop, “Design Your Own Jewelry,” 3:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. info@lajollacpa.org

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Soroptimist International of La Jolla breakfast meeting, 7:15 a.m. The Shores Restaurant, 8110 Camino Del Oro. First two meetings complimentary, then $16. (858) 454-9156. soroptimistlj@gmail.com

Kiwanis Club of Torrey Pines meets, 7:20 a.m. Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, Roetter Hall, 4321 Eastgate Mall. First three meetings free, then $15. tbilotta1@gmail.com

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

Silver Sneakers Strength & Balance, 10 a.m. Casa de Mañana, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Duplicate Bridge game, 11 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org

Torrey Pines of La Jolla Rotary Club meets, 11:30 a.m. Rock Bottom Brewery, 8980 La Jolla Village Drive. $20. (858) 459-8912. gurneymcm@aol.com

Japanese Brush Painting class, noon, Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Social Bridge, 12:30 p.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $2 LJCC members, $4 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Alzheimer Caregiver Support and Discussion Group meets, 1:30 p.m. La Jolla United Methodist Church, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 454-3745.

Movie Club, 1:30 p.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

La Jolla Traffic & Transportation board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. manana@san.rr.com

Health workshop, “Understanding Back Pain: Prevention and Management,” 6 p.m. University Community Library, 4155 Governor Drive. Register at sharp.com/citywellness

Thursday, Sept. 19

Bagels & Lox Club meets, 7 a.m. Chabad of La Jolla, 909 Prospect St. (858) 455-5433.

Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Small business consulting meets, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

American Legion Post 275 meets, 11:30 a.m. Hennessy’s Tavern, 7811 Herschel Ave. 20 percent discount to veterans. RSVP: (619) 572-1022. payneking@earthlink.net

Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Poetry Workshop, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 412-6351. lajollalibrary.org

Health workshop, “Introduction to Suicide Prevention,” 4 p.m. Presented by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in Association with Sharp HealthCare. North University Community Library, 8820 Judicial Drive. Register at sharp.com/citywellness

Enhance La Jolla meets, 4 p.m. La Jolla Library, 7555 Draper Ave. enhancelajolla.org

La Jolla Cluster Association first meeting of the year, 4:15 p.m. Muirlands Middle School, 1056 Nautilus St. lajollacluster.com

Thriving Thursdays lecture, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St. Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.

Harp concert, 6:30 p.m. Osteria Romantica, 2151 Avenida de la Playa.

All events are free unless otherwise noted.

Did we miss listing your community event?

E-mail information to: ashleym@lajollalight.com

The deadline is noon, Thursday for publication in the following Thursday edition. Questions? Call Ashley Mackin-Solomon at (858) 875-5957.