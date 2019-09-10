La Jolla Light Community Calendar: Sept. 12-19

Thursday, Sept. 12
Bagels & Lox Club meets, 7 a.m. Chabad of La Jolla, 909 Prospect St. (858) 455-5433.
Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.
Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Small business consulting meets, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org
Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Wolfstein Sculpture Park Tour, 11 a.m. 9888 Genesee Ave. Docent-guided tour of the more than 25 pieces on the campus of Scripps La Jolla. RSVP: ljvolunteerservices@scrippshealth.org
Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
La Jolla Town Council meeting canceled
Thriving Thursdays lecture, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St. Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.
Friday, Sept. 13
Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Tai Chi, 10 a.m. beginner, 10:45 a.m. advanced, Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 552-1658.
Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
Duplicate Bridge game, 11 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org
Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7715 Draper Ave. First three meetings free, then $15. Guest speaker Mike Morton, Jr., with update on the Brigantine Port Side Pier, the restaurant company’s latest project set for Harbor Drive. (858) 945-2280. kiwanisclublajolla.org
Saturday, Sept. 14
Community bike ride, 8 a.m. (meet at 7:45 a.m.) California Bicycle, 7462 La Jolla Blvd. Bring a bike, some for rent. (858) 454-0316.
Ikebana flower arranging class, 9:30 a.m. advance, 11:30 a.m. beginner/intermediate, Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Seniors Computer Group, 9:30 a.m. Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. Using computers and smartphones safely. Free for guests, $1 monthly membership. (858) 459-9065.
Art classes for adults, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Sunday, Sept. 15
La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Duplicate Bridge game, 11 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org
Harp concert, 11:30 a.m. Piazza 1909, 7731 Fay Ave.
World Tea Enthusiasts meet, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Monday, Sept. 16
Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.
Silver Sneakers Strength & Balance, 10 a.m. Casa de Mañana, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Laughter Wellness, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board meets (pending items to review), 11 a.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. bit.ly/planningagendas
La Jolla Pen Women meet, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Matinee Monday, “Casablanca” (1942) starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman screens, 1 p.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451.
La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. info@lajollacpa.org
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Watercolor Painting class with Sharon Hinckley, 8:30 a.m. Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. Open to students with all levels of painting experience. (858) 457-3030.
Silver Age Yoga, 10 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
French Conversation Class, 10:30 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Current Events Talk, 11 a.m. Casa de Mañana community room, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Lunch $30. Guests welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com
Mind-body fitness for adults, 12:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
La Jolla Garden Club first meeting of the year, 1 p.m. La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. Speaker is Nicole Daniels, Adelaide’s design manager on “The mechanics of floral design.” lajollagardenclub.org
3D-printing workshop, “Design Your Own Jewelry,” 3:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. info@lajollacpa.org
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Soroptimist International of La Jolla breakfast meeting, 7:15 a.m. The Shores Restaurant, 8110 Camino Del Oro. First two meetings complimentary, then $16. (858) 454-9156. soroptimistlj@gmail.com
Kiwanis Club of Torrey Pines meets, 7:20 a.m. Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, Roetter Hall, 4321 Eastgate Mall. First three meetings free, then $15. tbilotta1@gmail.com
Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.
Silver Sneakers Strength & Balance, 10 a.m. Casa de Mañana, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
Duplicate Bridge game, 11 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org
Torrey Pines of La Jolla Rotary Club meets, 11:30 a.m. Rock Bottom Brewery, 8980 La Jolla Village Drive. $20. (858) 459-8912. gurneymcm@aol.com
Japanese Brush Painting class, noon, Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Social Bridge, 12:30 p.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $2 LJCC members, $4 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Alzheimer Caregiver Support and Discussion Group meets, 1:30 p.m. La Jolla United Methodist Church, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 454-3745.
Movie Club, 1:30 p.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
La Jolla Traffic & Transportation board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. manana@san.rr.com
Health workshop, “Understanding Back Pain: Prevention and Management,” 6 p.m. University Community Library, 4155 Governor Drive. Register at sharp.com/citywellness
Thursday, Sept. 19
Bagels & Lox Club meets, 7 a.m. Chabad of La Jolla, 909 Prospect St. (858) 455-5433.
Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.
Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Small business consulting meets, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org
Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
Pool Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Casa de Mañana pool, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
American Legion Post 275 meets, 11:30 a.m. Hennessy’s Tavern, 7811 Herschel Ave. 20 percent discount to veterans. RSVP: (619) 572-1022. payneking@earthlink.net
Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Poetry Workshop, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 412-6351. lajollalibrary.org
Health workshop, “Introduction to Suicide Prevention,” 4 p.m. Presented by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in Association with Sharp HealthCare. North University Community Library, 8820 Judicial Drive. Register at sharp.com/citywellness
Enhance La Jolla meets, 4 p.m. La Jolla Library, 7555 Draper Ave. enhancelajolla.org
La Jolla Cluster Association first meeting of the year, 4:15 p.m. Muirlands Middle School, 1056 Nautilus St. lajollacluster.com
Thriving Thursdays lecture, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St. Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.
Harp concert, 6:30 p.m. Osteria Romantica, 2151 Avenida de la Playa.
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Did we miss listing your community event?
E-mail information to: ashleym@lajollalight.com
The deadline is noon, Thursday for publication in the following Thursday edition. Questions? Call Ashley Mackin-Solomon at (858) 875-5957.