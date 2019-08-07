La Jolla Light Community Calendar: Aug. 8

Thursday, Aug. 8

Bagels and Lox club meets, 7 a.m. Chabad of La Jolla, 909 Prospect St. Jewish men and boys over the age of Bar-Mitzvah invited. (858) 455-5433. chabadoflajolla.com

Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Small business consulting meets, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

Community story-time, 10 a.m. The Children’s School, 2225 Torrey Pines Lane, Open to ages 1-4 accompanied by parent. (858) 454-0184. tcslj.com/rsvp

Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Wolfstein Sculpture Park Tour, 11 a.m. 9888 Genesee Ave. Docent-guided tour of the more than 25 pieces on the campus of Scripps La Jolla. Wear comfortable shoes and sun protection. RSVP: LJVolunteerServices@scrippshealth.org

La Jolla Town Council meeting canceled

Thriving Thursdays lecture, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St. Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.

Friday, Aug. 9

Tai Chi, 10 a.m. beginner, 10:45 a.m. advanced, Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 552-1658.

Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Duplicate Bridge game, 11 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org

La Jolla Christian Women’s Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. La Jolla Lutheran Church, 7111 La Jolla Blvd. RSVP (928) 208-0206.

Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon. La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7715 Draper Ave. First three meetings free, then $15. (858) 945-2280. kiwanisclublajolla.org

Film Noir screening, “Touch of Evil” (1958), 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Saturday, Aug. 10

Community bike ride, 8 a.m. (meet at 7:45 a.m.) California Bicycle, 7462 La Jolla Blvd. Bring your own bike, some for rent. (858) 454-0316.

Ikebana flower arranging, 9:30 a.m. advanced, 11:30 a.m. beginning/intermediate. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Seniors Computer Group, 9:30 a.m. Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. How to use computers and smartphones safely. Free for guests, $1 monthly membership. (858) 459-9065.

Robin Henkel performs solo blues, 10 a.m. Bird Rock Coffee Roasters, 5627 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 551-1707.

Art classes for adults, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Enjoya La Jolla community event with entertainment, shopping, treats and other surprises at participating merchants, 3-7 p.m. throughout The Village. Shopping passports and event maps can be picked up at National Geographic Fine Art Galleries, 1205 Prospect St. lajollabythesea.com

Family Art Days, noon to 3 p.m. Parachute Art Studio, 862 Prospect St. Creating an art piece to take home. heyparachute@gmail.com

Sunday, Aug. 11

La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter. (858) 454-1699.

Duplicate Bridge game, 11 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org

Harp concert, Chiara Capobianco, 11:30 a.m. Piazza 1909, 7732 Fay Ave.

La Jolla Democratic Club meets, 2 p.m. Community Room, La Jolla Village Square, 8657 Villa La Jolla Drive. (858) 450-5343 ljdems@gmail.com

World Tea Enthusiasts meet, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

PATH training workshop to improve reading speed in children, 2:30 p.m. Library, 7555 Draper Ave. RSVP: tlawton@pathtoreading.com or (310) 903-6009.

Monday, Aug. 12

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. UC San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive (at Library Walk). Requirements and more details: sandiegobloodbank.org

Silver Sneakers Strength & Balance, 10 a.m. Casa de Mañana, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Laughter Wellness, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Reading Buddies, pairs young people to read aloud with teens, 4 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

La Jolla Planned District Ordinance committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. info@lajollacpa.org

Tuesday, Aug. 13

BNI (Business Network International) meets, 7 a.m. The LOT, 7611 Fay Ave. RSVP required: (760) 212-2717.

Silver Age Yoga, 10 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

French Conversation Class, 10:30 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Current Events Talk, 11 a.m. Casa de Mañana community room, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Lunch $30. Guests welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com

Mind-body fitness for older adults, 12:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Development Permit Review committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. info@lajollacpa.org

La Jolla Masonic Lodge dinner, 6:15 p.m. La Jolla Masonic Lodge, 5655 La Jolla Blvd. $16. RSVP sandiegomasons.org/rsvp

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Kiwanis Club of Torrey Pines meets, 7:20 a.m. Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, Roetter Hall, 4321 Eastgate Mall. First three meetings free, then $15. tbilotta1@gmail.com

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

Silver Sneakers Strength & Balance, 10 a.m. Casa de Mañana, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Duplicate Bridge game, 11 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org

Torrey Pines of La Jolla Rotary Club meets, 11:30 a.m. Rock Bottom Brewery, 8980 La Jolla Village Drive. $20. (858) 459-8912. gurneymcm@aol.com

Social Bridge, 12:30 p.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $2 LJCC members, $4 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Movie Club, 1:30 p.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

La Jolla Village Merchant’s Association meets, 3 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. info@lajollabythesea.com

La Jolla Shores Association meets, 6 p.m. Scripps Institute of Oceanography, Building T-29, 8840 Biological Grade. ljsa.org@gmail.com

American Cetacean Society meets, 7 p.m. Sumner Auditorium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, near Kennel Way and Paseo Grande. sd-info@acsonline.org

Thursday, Aug. 15

Bagels and Lox club meets, 7 a.m. Chabad of La Jolla, 909 Prospect St. (858) 455-5433. chabadoflajolla.com

Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Small business consulting meets, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Poetry Workshop, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 412-6351. lajollalibrary.org

Thriving Thursdays lecture, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St. Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.

