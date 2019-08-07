Copyright © 2019, La Jolla Light
Advertisement
Share
Calendar

La Jolla Light Community Calendar: Aug. 8

calendar-stock-photo
By Ashley Mackin-Solomon
Aug. 7, 2019
12 PM
Share

Thursday, Aug. 8

Bagels and Lox club meets, 7 a.m. Chabad of La Jolla, 909 Prospect St. Jewish men and boys over the age of Bar-Mitzvah invited. (858) 455-5433. chabadoflajolla.com

Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Advertisement

Small business consulting meets, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

Community story-time, 10 a.m. The Children’s School, 2225 Torrey Pines Lane, Open to ages 1-4 accompanied by parent. (858) 454-0184. tcslj.com/rsvp

Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Advertisement

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Wolfstein Sculpture Park Tour, 11 a.m. 9888 Genesee Ave. Docent-guided tour of the more than 25 pieces on the campus of Scripps La Jolla. Wear comfortable shoes and sun protection. RSVP: LJVolunteerServices@scrippshealth.org

La Jolla Town Council meeting canceled

Thriving Thursdays lecture, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St. Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.

Friday, Aug. 9

Tai Chi, 10 a.m. beginner, 10:45 a.m. advanced, Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 552-1658.

Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Duplicate Bridge game, 11 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org

Advertisement

La Jolla Christian Women’s Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. La Jolla Lutheran Church, 7111 La Jolla Blvd. RSVP (928) 208-0206.

Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon. La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7715 Draper Ave. First three meetings free, then $15. (858) 945-2280. kiwanisclublajolla.org

Film Noir screening, “Touch of Evil” (1958), 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Saturday, Aug. 10

Community bike ride, 8 a.m. (meet at 7:45 a.m.) California Bicycle, 7462 La Jolla Blvd. Bring your own bike, some for rent. (858) 454-0316.

Ikebana flower arranging, 9:30 a.m. advanced, 11:30 a.m. beginning/intermediate. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Seniors Computer Group, 9:30 a.m. Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. How to use computers and smartphones safely. Free for guests, $1 monthly membership. (858) 459-9065.

Robin Henkel performs solo blues, 10 a.m. Bird Rock Coffee Roasters, 5627 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 551-1707.

Advertisement

Art classes for adults, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Enjoya La Jolla community event with entertainment, shopping, treats and other surprises at participating merchants, 3-7 p.m. throughout The Village. Shopping passports and event maps can be picked up at National Geographic Fine Art Galleries, 1205 Prospect St. lajollabythesea.com

Family Art Days, noon to 3 p.m. Parachute Art Studio, 862 Prospect St. Creating an art piece to take home. heyparachute@gmail.com

Sunday, Aug. 11

La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter. (858) 454-1699.

Duplicate Bridge game, 11 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org

Harp concert, Chiara Capobianco, 11:30 a.m. Piazza 1909, 7732 Fay Ave.

La Jolla Democratic Club meets, 2 p.m. Community Room, La Jolla Village Square, 8657 Villa La Jolla Drive. (858) 450-5343 ljdems@gmail.com

World Tea Enthusiasts meet, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

PATH training workshop to improve reading speed in children, 2:30 p.m. Library, 7555 Draper Ave. RSVP: tlawton@pathtoreading.com or (310) 903-6009.

Monday, Aug. 12

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. UC San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive (at Library Walk). Requirements and more details: sandiegobloodbank.org

Silver Sneakers Strength & Balance, 10 a.m. Casa de Mañana, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Laughter Wellness, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Reading Buddies, pairs young people to read aloud with teens, 4 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

La Jolla Planned District Ordinance committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. info@lajollacpa.org

Tuesday, Aug. 13

BNI (Business Network International) meets, 7 a.m. The LOT, 7611 Fay Ave. RSVP required: (760) 212-2717.

Silver Age Yoga, 10 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

French Conversation Class, 10:30 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Current Events Talk, 11 a.m. Casa de Mañana community room, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Lunch $30. Guests welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com

Mind-body fitness for older adults, 12:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Development Permit Review committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. info@lajollacpa.org

La Jolla Masonic Lodge dinner, 6:15 p.m. La Jolla Masonic Lodge, 5655 La Jolla Blvd. $16. RSVP sandiegomasons.org/rsvp

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Kiwanis Club of Torrey Pines meets, 7:20 a.m. Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, Roetter Hall, 4321 Eastgate Mall. First three meetings free, then $15. tbilotta1@gmail.com

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

Silver Sneakers Strength & Balance, 10 a.m. Casa de Mañana, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Duplicate Bridge game, 11 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org

Torrey Pines of La Jolla Rotary Club meets, 11:30 a.m. Rock Bottom Brewery, 8980 La Jolla Village Drive. $20. (858) 459-8912. gurneymcm@aol.com

Social Bridge, 12:30 p.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $2 LJCC members, $4 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Movie Club, 1:30 p.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

La Jolla Village Merchant’s Association meets, 3 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. info@lajollabythesea.com

La Jolla Shores Association meets, 6 p.m. Scripps Institute of Oceanography, Building T-29, 8840 Biological Grade. ljsa.org@gmail.com

American Cetacean Society meets, 7 p.m. Sumner Auditorium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, near Kennel Way and Paseo Grande. sd-info@acsonline.org

Thursday, Aug. 15

Bagels and Lox club meets, 7 a.m. Chabad of La Jolla, 909 Prospect St. (858) 455-5433. chabadoflajolla.com

Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Small business consulting meets, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Poetry Workshop, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 412-6351. lajollalibrary.org

Thriving Thursdays lecture, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St. Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.

All events are free unless otherwise noted.

Did we miss listing your community event?

E-mail information to: ashleym@lajollalight.com

The deadline is noon, Thursday for publication in the following Thursday edition. Questions? Call Ashley Mackin-Solomon at (858) 875-5957.

Calendar Events
Ashley Mackin-Solomon
Follow Us
Become a press patron
Support local journalism
Support local journalism
At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
More from this Author
Advertisement