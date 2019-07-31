La Jolla Light Community Calendar Aug. 1

Thursday, Aug. 1
Bagels and Lox club meets, 7 a.m. Chabad of La Jolla, 909 Prospect St. Jewish men over the age of Bar-Mitzvah invited. (858) 455-5433.
Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.
Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Small business consulting meets, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org
Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. info@lajollacpa.org
Thriving Thursdays lecture, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St., Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.
Friday, Aug. 2
Tai Chi, 10 a.m. beginner, 10:45 a.m. advanced, La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 552-1658.
Wild animal show for children, 10 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
Senior technology program, “Traveling with Technology,” 10:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Duplicate Bridge game, 11 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org
Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Chief Colin Stowell speaks, La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7715 Draper Ave. First three meetings free, then $15. (858) 945-2280. kiwanisclublajolla.org
Saturday, Aug. 3
Community bike ride, 8 a.m. (meet at 7:45 a.m.) California Bicycle, 7462 La Jolla Blvd. Bring your bike, some for rent. (858) 454-0316. calbike.com
Ikebana flower arranging, 9:30 a.m. advanced, 11:30 a.m. beginning/intermediate. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Seniors Computer Group, 9:30 a.m. Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. Free for guests, $1 monthly membership. (858) 459-9065.
<square_bullet> Start-Biz Club meets, 10:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Family Art Days, noon to 3 p.m. Parachute Art Studio, 862 Prospect St. Stop by studio and enjoy creating an art piece to take home. heyparachute@gmail.com
Writer’s Block writing group meets, noon. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657.
Bio Lab workshop, “Explore the micro-cosmos with foldscopes,” 3 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Sunday, Aug. 4
Las Patronas post-Jewel ball décor sale, 8-11 a.m. La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club front lawn, 2000 Spindrift Drive. laspatronas.org
La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699.
Duplicate Bridge game, 11 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org
Harp concert from Chiara Capobianco, 11:30 a.m. Piazza 1909, 7732 Fay Ave.
World Tea Enthusiasts meet, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Tea with the Bard, Shakespeare reading with snacks, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Experience Rejuvenation and Relaxation Clinic (Healing Art of the Yogis), 3 p.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831.
Monday, Aug. 5
Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.
Silver Sneakers Strength & Balance, 10 a.m. Casa de Mañana, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Laughter Wellness, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Reading Buddies, pairs youngsters to read aloud with teenagers, 4 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Tuesday, Aug. 6
BNI (Business Network International) meets, 7 a.m. The LOT, 7611 Fay Ave. RSVP: (760) 212-2717.
Community story-time, 10 a.m. The Children’s School, 2225 Torrey Pines Lane, open to ages 1-4, accompanied by a parent. (858) 454-0184. tcslj.com/rsvp
Silver Age Yoga, 10 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
French Conversation Class, 10:30 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Current Events Talk, 11 a.m. Casa de Mañana community room, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Lunch $30. Guests welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com
Mind-body fitness for older adults, 12:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Seaside Quilt Guild, monthly gathering, 6:30 p.m. Soledad Club, 5050 Soledad Road. $5. lois.c.heath@att.net
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Kiwanis Club of Torrey Pines meets, 7:20 a.m. Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, Roetter Hall, 4321 Eastgate Mall. First three meetings free, then $15. tbilotta1@gmail.com
Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.
Silver Sneakers Strength & Balance, 10 a.m. Casa de Mañana, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org
Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
Duplicate Bridge game, 11 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org
Torrey Pines of La Jolla Rotary Club meets, 11:30 a.m. Rock Bottom Brewery, 8980 La Jolla Village Drive. $20. (858) 459-8912. gurneymcm@aol.com
Social Bridge, 12:30 p.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $2 LJCC members, $4 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Movie Club, 1:30 p.m.Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Thursday, Aug. 8
Bagels and Lox club meets, 7 a.m. Chabad of La Jolla, 909 Prospect St. (858) 455-5433.
Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.
Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Small business consulting meets, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org
Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com
Wolfstein Sculpture Park Tour, 11 a.m. 9888 Genesee Ave. Docent-guided tour of the more than 25 pieces on the campus of Scripps La Jolla. Wear comfortable shoes and sun protection. RSVP: LJVolunteerServices@scrippshealth.org
La Jolla Town Council meets, 5 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 454–1444.
Thriving Thursdays lecture, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St., Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
