La Jolla Light Community Calendar: July 18

Thursday, July 18

Bagels and Lox club meets, 7 a.m. Wrap Tefillin, recite a prayer and enjoy bagels, cream cheese and lox. Chabad of La Jolla, 909 Prospect St. All Jewish men and boys over the age of Bar-Mitzvah are invited. (858) 455-5433. chabadoflajolla.com

Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation suggested. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Advertisement

Small business consulting meets, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Advertisement

American Legion, Post 275 meets, 11:30 a.m. Hennessy’s Tavern, 7811 Herschel Ave. 20 percent discount on drinks and food for all veterans. RSVP: (619) 572-1022. payneking@earthlink.net

Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Poetry Workshop, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 412-6351. lajollalibrary.org

La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. lajollacpa.org

Thriving Thursdays lectures on varying health topics and tips for self-care and wellness, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St. Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.

Friday, July 19

Tai Chi, 10 a.m. beginner, 10:45 a.m. advanced, La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 552-1658.

Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Advertisement

Duplicate Bridge game, 11 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org

Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7715 Draper Ave. First three meetings free, then $15. (858) 945-2280. kiwanisclublajolla.org

Movie screening for children, “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” 3:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Saturday, July 20

Community bike ride, 8 a.m. (meet at 7:45 a.m.) California Bicycle, 7462 La Jolla Blvd. Bring your own bike, some available for rent. (858) 454-0316. calbike.com

Seniors Computer Group, 9:30 a.m. Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. How to use computers and smartphones safely. Free for guests, $1 monthly membership. (858) 459-9065.

Informed Prostate Cancer Support Group meets, 10 a.m. Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Center Auditorium, 10905 Road to the Cure. Patients and loved ones welcome. ipcsg.org

Dog adoption event with Operation Greyhound, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ark Antiques, 7620 Girard Ave. (858) 459-7755.

Advertisement

Whitney Shay & Robin Henkel perform, noon. Westfield UTC Palm Plaza, 4545 La Jolla Village Drive. (858) 546-8858.

Writer’s Block writing group meets, noon. La Jolla Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657.

Hands-on genetic modification workshop, “Genetic Transformation,” 3 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Sunday, July 21

La Jolla Open Aire farmers market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699.

Duplicate Bridge game, 11 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org

Harp concert with Chiara Capobianco, 11:30 a.m. Piazza 1909, 7732 Fay Ave. chiaracapobianco.com

La Jolla World Tea Enthusiasts meets, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Monday, July 22

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. Open to the public. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

Silver Sneakers Strength & Balance, 10 a.m. Casa de Mañana, 849 Coast Blvd. Open to the public. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Laughter Wellness, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

La Jolla Parks and Beaches, Inc. meets, 4 p.m. La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. ljparksbeaches@gmail.com

Reading Buddies, which pairs young people to read aloud with teenagers, 4 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Tuesday, July 23

BNI (Business Network International) meets, 7 a.m. The LOT, 7611 Fay Ave. RSVP required: (760) 212-2717.

Silver Age Yoga, 10 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation suggested. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

<square_bullet> French Conversation Class, 10:30 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Current Events Talk, 11 a.m. Casa de Mañana community room, 849 Coast Blvd. Open to the public. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Lunch $30. Guests welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com

Mind-body fitness for older adults, 12:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Wednesday, July 24

Kiwanis Club of Torrey Pines meets, 7:20 a.m. Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, Roetter Hall, 4321 Eastgate Mall. First three meetings free, then $15. tbilotta1@gmail.com

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. Open to the public. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

Silver Sneakers Strength & Balance, 10 a.m. Casa de Mañana, 849 Coast Blvd. Open to the public. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Duplicate Bridge game, 11 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org

Torrey Pines of La Jolla Rotary Club meets, 11:30 a.m. Rock Bottom Brewery, 8980 La Jolla Village Drive. $20. (858) 459-8912. gurneymcm@aol.com

Social Bridge, 12:30 p.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $2 LJCC members, $4 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Movie Club, 1:30 p.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

La Jolla Recreation Advisory Group meets, 5 p.m. La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 552-1658.

Thursday, July 25

Bagels and Lox club meets, 7 a.m. Wrap Tefillin, recite a prayer and enjoy bagels, cream cheese and lox. Chabad of La Jolla, 909 Prospect St. All Jewish men and boys over the age of Bar-Mitzvah are invited. (858) 455-5433. chabadoflajolla.com

Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation suggested. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Small business consulting meets, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

All-Ages Book Club, “Pages for the Ages,” 3 p.m. Pannikin Coffee & Tea, 7467 Girard Ave.

Thriving Thursdays lectures on varying health topics and tips for self-care and wellness, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St., Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.

All events are free unless otherwise noted.

Did we miss listing your community event?

E-mail information to: ashleym@lajollalight.com

The deadline is noon, Thursday for publication in the following Thursday edition. Questions? Call Ashley Mackin-Solomon at (858) 875-5957.

