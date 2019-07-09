La Jolla Light Community Calendar: July 11

Thursday, July 11

Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Small business consulting meets, 9 a.m. Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Wolfstein Sculpture Park Tour, 11 a.m. 9888 Genesee Ave. docent-guided tour of 25 pieces on Scripps La Jolla campus. Wear comfortable shoes, sun protection. RSVP: ljvolunteerservices@scrippshealth.org

La Jolla Bar Association meets, noon, Manhattan Restaurant, Empress Hotel, 7766 Fay Ave. Attorneys Heather L. Rosing and David M. Majchrzak, “Top 10 common ethical missteps that can trip up lawyers.” No guest charge, $50 annual membership. (858) 551-2440.

Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Thriving Thursdays lecture, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St. Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.

La Jolla Town Council meets, 5 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 454–1444.

Friday, July 12

Tai Chi, 10 a.m. beginner, 10:45 a.m. advanced, Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 552-1658.

Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Duplicate Bridge game, 11 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org

Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7715 Draper Ave. First three meetings free, then $15 (858) 945-2280. kiwanisclublajolla.org

Film Noir screening, “Spellbound” (1945), 2 p.m. Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Saturday, July 13

Community bike ride, 8 a.m. (meet at 7:45 a.m.) California Bicycle, 7462 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 454-0316. calbike.com

Seniors Computer Group, 9:30 a.m. Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. Free for guests, $1 monthly membership. (858) 459-9065.

Robin Henkel solo blues, 10 a.m. Bird Rock Coffee Roasters, 5627 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 551-1707.

Art classes for adults, 11 a.m. Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

La Jolla Solar seminar, focusing on solar and solar storage, with Q&A. 11 a.m. Library, 7555 Draper Ave. sullivansolarpower.com

Hands-on genetic modification workshop, “Snipping DNA,” 3 p.m. Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Sunday, July 14

La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699.

Duplicate Bridge game, 11 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org

Harp concert with Chiara Capobianco, 11:30 a.m. Piazza 1909, 7732 Fay Ave.

La Jolla Democratic Club meets, 2 p.m. Community Room at La Jolla Village Square, 8657 Villa La Jolla Drive. (858) 450-5343. ljdems@gmail.com

La Jolla World tea Enthusiasts meet, 2 p.m. Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

PATH to Reading workshop for parents and children, to learn methods for improving reading speeds, 2:30 p.m. La Jolla Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Registration requested: pathtroeading.com

Monday, July 15

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. UCSD campus, bus parked on Library Walk. 1(800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

Underwater themed storytime with “A, B, Seas” author Nanette Oselett, 10 a.m. Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Laughter Wellness, 11 a.m. Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board meets (pending items to review), 11 a.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. bit.ly/planningagendas

Matinee Monday film screening, “Mr. Deeds Goes To Town” (1936) 1 p.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451.

La Jolla Pen Women meet, 1 p.m. Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. info@lajollacpa.org

Reading Buddies, young people read aloud with teens, 4 p.m. Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Tuesday, July 16

BNI (Business Network International) meets, 7 a.m. The LOT, 7611 Fay Ave. RSVP: (760) 212-2717.

Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. UCSD campus, bus parked on Library Walk. 1 (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

Silver Age Yoga, 10 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

French Conversation Class, 10:30 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free to LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Current Events Talk, 11 a.m. Casa de Mañana community room, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Lunch $30. Guests welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com

Mind-body fitness for older adults, 12:30 p.m. Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

3D design workshop, 3:30 p.m. Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Development Permit Review committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. info@lajollacpa.org

Wednesday, July 17

Soroptimist International of La Jolla breakfast meeting, 7:15 a.m. The Shores Restaurant, 8110 Camino Del Oro. First two meetings complimentary, then $16. (858) 454-9156. soroptimistlj@gmail.com

Kiwanis Club of Torrey Pines meets, 7:20 a.m. Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, Roetter Hall, 4321 Eastgate Mall. First three meetings free, then $15. tbilotta1@gmail.com

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Duplicate Bridge game, 11 a.m. La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. $2 for members, guests welcome. (858) 459-7000. lajollacovebridgeclub.org

Torrey Pines of La Jolla Rotary Club meets, 11:30 a.m. Rock Bottom Brewery, 8980 La Jolla Village Drive. $20. (858) 459-8912. gurneymcm@aol.com

Social Bridge, 12:30 p.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $2 LJCC members, $4 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Movie Club, 1:30 p.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Alzheimer Caregiver Support and Discussion Group meets, 1:30 p.m. La Jolla United Methodist Church, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 454-3745

La Jolla Traffic & Transportation board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. manana@san.rr.com

Thursday, July 18

Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Small business consulting meets, 9 a.m. Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

American Legion, Post 275 meets, 11:30 a.m. Hennessy’s Tavern, 7811 Herschel Ave. 20 percent discount to veterans. RSVP: (619) 572-1022. payneking@earthlink.net

Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. lajollacpa.org

Thriving Thursdays lecture, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St. Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.

All events are free unless otherwise noted.

