La Jolla Light Community Calendar: June 27

Shredding Event

La Jolla Riford Library will host a cybersecurity lecture and shredding event, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 29 at 7555 Draper Ave. Security experts Ephraim Ebstein (FIT Solutions), Dave Christopherson and Chris Jaccard will teach you how to keep your family’s information safe. A Data Disposal Truck will be on hand to destroy your sensitive documents, while you watch! Coffee and pastries at this free event, sponsored by Financial Alternatives. (858) 552-1658. lajollalibrary.org

Thursday, June 27

Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation suggested. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

All-Ages Book Club, “Pages for the Ages,” 3 p.m. Pannikin Coffee & Tea, 7467 Girard Ave.

Thriving Thursdays lectures, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St. Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.

Harp concert with Chiara Capobianco, 6:30 p.m. Lupi restaurant, 5518 La Jolla Blvd.

Friday, June 28

Found objects juggling show, 10 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Tai Chi, 10 a.m. beginner, 10:45 a.m. advanced, Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 552-1658.

Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. District Attorney Summer Stephan visits. First three meetings free, then $15 (858) 945-2280. kiwanisclublajolla.org

Zoo lecture, “Special Residents at the Zoo,” with Georgianna Levine, 3 p.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (602) 999-4106.

Friday Flix presents “Mary Poppins Returns,” 3:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Saturday, June 29

Community bike ride, 8 a.m. (meet at 7:45 a.m.) California Bicycle, 7462 La Jolla Blvd. Bring your own bike, some for rent. (858) 454-0316. calbike.com

Ikebana flower arranging class, 9:30 a.m. advance, 11:30 a.m. beginner/intermediate. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Seniors Computer Group, 9:30 a.m. Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. How to use computers and smartphones safely. Free for guests, $1 monthly membership. (858) 459-9065.

Documentary discussion, “Generation Like” 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Genetic modification workshop, Agarose Gel Electrophoresis, 3:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Sunday, June 30

La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699.

Harp concert with Chiara Capobianco, 11:30 a.m. Piazza 1909, 7732 Fay Ave.

Book talk with Steve Slocum, peace activist, founder of SalaamUSA.org and author of the new book, “Why Do They Hate Us? Making Peace with the Muslim World,” noon, Warwick’s books, 7812 Girard Ave. (858) 454-0347.

World Tea Enthusiasts meet, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Monday, July 1

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

Laughter Wellness, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Video series, “How to listen to and understand opera,” 3:30 p.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Reading Buddies, 4 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Tuesday, July 2

BNI (Business Network International) meets, 7 a.m. The LOT, 7611 Fay Ave. RSVP: (760) 212-2717.

Silver Age Yoga, 10 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

French Conversation Class, 10:30 a.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Current Events Talk, 11 a.m. Casa de Mañana community room, 849 Coast Blvd. <FZ,1,0,27>(858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Lunch $30. Guests welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com

Mind-body fitness for older adults, 12:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Bird Rock Community Council meets, 6 p.m. La Jolla Masonic Lodge, 5655 La Jolla Blvd. birdrockcc.org

Citizen Science lecture, “Sleep, unpredictability and behavioral choice: You are not the only one with problems,” 6:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Seaside Quilt Guild monthly gathering, 6:30 p.m. Soledad Club, 5050 Soledad Road. $5. lois.c.heath@att.net

Wednesday, July 3

Kiwanis Club of Torrey Pines meets, 7:20 a.m. Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, Roetter Hall, 4321 Eastgate Mall. First three meetings free, then $15. tbilotta1@gmail.com

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Torrey Pines of La Jolla Rotary meets, 11:30 a.m. Rock Bottom Brewery, 8980 La Jolla Village Drive. $20. (858) 459-8912. gurneymcm@aol.com

Social Bridge, 12:30 p.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $2 LJCC members, $4 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Movie Club, 1:30 p.m. Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Thursday, July 4

Independence Day, Municipalities closed.

Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

La Jolla Community Planning Association meeting postponed.

