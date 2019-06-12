La Jolla Light Community Calendar June 13

Reading Buddies

Just in time for the La Jolla Library’s summer reading program — and to help prevent the summer slump — the Reading Buddies program is back, starting 4 p.m. Monday, June 17 at 7555 Draper Ave. Launched in summer 2018, the free program pairs teen volunteers who read aloud to younger children to foster confidence in reading and encourage summer reading. Participation is first-come, first served. Continues Mondays through Aug. 12. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Thursday, June 13

Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation suggested. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Small business consulting, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Wolfstein Sculpture Park Tour, 11 a.m. 9888 Genesee Ave. docent-guided tour of the more than 25 pieces in the Wolfstein Sculpture Park on the campus of Scripps La Jolla. Wear comfortable shoes and sun protection. RSVP: LJVolunteerServices@scrippshealth.org

Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

La Jolla Town Council meets, 5 p.m. La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 454–1444.

Thriving Thursdays lectures on varying health topics and tips for self-care and wellness, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St., Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.

Harp concert with Chiara Capobianco, 6:30 p.m. Lupi restaurant, 5518 La Jolla Blvd.

Friday, June 14

Coffee Around Town with La Jolla Newcomers, 10 a.m. Patio in front of Michele Coulon, 7556 Fay Ave. If you have moved to or within the 92037 ZIP code in the last three years, this is a way to meet people.

Tai Chi, 10 a.m. beginner, 10:45 a.m. advanced, La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 552-1658.

Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7155 Draper Ave. John Engle presents an update on Scripps Hospital capital improvements. First three meetings free, then $15 (858) 900-2710. kiwanisclublajolla.org

Shabbat celebration with San Diego Outreach Synagogue (SDOS), a new independent Jewish congregation led by Cantor Cheri Weiss and the Outreach Band, 5:45 p.m. University City location given upon RSVP: (858) 280-6331. sdo-synagogue.org.

Saturday, June 15

Community bike ride, 8 a.m. (meet at 7:45 a.m.) California Bicycle, 7462 La Jolla Blvd. Bring your own bike, some available for rent. (858) 454-0316. calbike.com

Seniors Computer Group, 9:30 a.m. Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. How to use computers and smartphones safely. Free for guests, $1 monthly membership. (858) 459-9065.

Informed Prostate Cancer Support Group meets, 10 a.m. Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Center Auditorium, 10905 Road to the Cure. Patients and loved ones welcome. ipcsg.org

Dog adoption event with Operation Greyhound, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ark Antiques, 7620 Girard Ave. (858) 459-7755.

Middle School Book Club meets, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Writer’s Block writing group meets, noon. La Jolla Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657.

Bio Lab Summer Series workshop, “Streaking Bacteria,” 3 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Sunday, June 16

La Jolla Open Aire farmers market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699.

Harp concert with Chiara Capobianco, 11:30 a.m. Piazza 1909, 7732 Fay Ave.

San Diego Jewish Genealogical Society meets, 1 p.m. “Try to Remember Never Forget” screens. Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. sdjgs.org

La Jolla World Tea Enthusiasts meets, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Monday, June 17

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. Open to the public. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board meets, 11 a.m. La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. bit.ly/planningagendas

Laughter Wellness, 11 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Matinee Monday film screening, presents “12 Angry Men” (1957), 1 p.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451.

La Jolla Pen Women meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. info@lajollacpa.org

Tuesday, June 18

BNI (Business Network International) meets, 7 a.m. The LOT, 7611 Fay Ave. RSVP required: (760) 212-2717.

Silver Age Yoga, 10 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation suggested. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

French Conversation Class, 10:30 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Current Events Talk, 11 a.m. Casa de Mañana community room, 849 Coast Blvd. Open to the public. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Lunch $30. Guests welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com

Mind-body fitness for older adults, 12:30 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. info@lajollacpa.org

Wednesday, June 19

Soroptimist of La Jolla meets, 7:15 a.m. La Jolla Shores Hotel restaurant, 8110 Camino del Oro. First two meetings free. (858) 337-8090. soroptimistlj.org

Kiwanis Club of Torrey Pines meets, 7:20 a.m. Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, Roetter Hall, 4321 Eastgate Mall. First three meetings free, then $15. tbilotta1@gmail.com

Chair Exercise, 9 a.m. Casa de Mañana lower lounge, 849 Coast Blvd. open to the public. (858) 454-2151. casademanana.org

Exercise class for adults, 9:45 a.m. United Methodist Church of La Jolla, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-3870.

Cardio/Strength class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Torrey Pines of La Jolla Rotary Club meets, 11:30 a.m. Rock Bottom Brewery, 8980 La Jolla Village Drive. $20. (858) 459-8912. gurneymcm@aol.com

Social Bridge, 12:30 p.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $2 LJCC members, $4 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Alzheimer Caregiver Support and Discussion Group meets, 1:30 p.m. La Jolla United Methodist Church, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 454-3745

Movie Club, 1:30 p.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for LJCC members, $5 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

La Jolla Traffic and Transportation board meets, 4 p.m. La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. manana@san.rr.com

Beth Israel men’s club dinner forum, Elliott Nahmias speaks on “A new political paradigm: Is American support for Israel inevitable?” 6:15 p.m. Congregation Beth Israel, 9001 Town Centre Drive. Buffet dinner served, $18 with RSVP, $20 without. cbisd.org

Thursday, June 20

Sunrise Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 7 a.m. The Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino Del Oro. $20. (619) 992-9449.

Silver Age Yoga, 9 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation suggested. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Small business consulting, 9 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 453-6719. lajollalibrary.org

Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Balance & Mobility exercise class, 10:30 a.m. Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect Ave. (858) 459-4451. trobinson@chateaulajollainn.com

Pen to Paper writing group meets, 1 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Poetry Workshop, 2 p.m. Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 412-6351. lajollalibrary.org

Medical lecture, Sanford Burnham Prebys Insights: “Immunology — new approaches to autoimmune diseases,” 5:30 p.m. Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute, 10905 Road to the Cure.

Thriving Thursdays lectures on varying health topics and tips for self-care and wellness, 6 p.m. PDG Health, 909 Prospect St. Suite 290B. (858) 459-5900.

Harp concert with Chiara Capobianco, 6:30 p.m. Lupi restaurant, 5518 La Jolla Blvd. chiaracapobianco.com

All events are free unless otherwise noted.

