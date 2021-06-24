Chef Stefano Ceresoli

Stefano Ceresoli (Courtesy)

PROFILE: Chef and Co-Owner of Piazza 1909 at 7731 Fay Avenue in La Jolla, Stefano has transported the essence of his Milan birthplace to the beautiful setting of San Diego. With over 25 years of experience as a Master Chef and Restaurant Owner, Chef Stefano prides himself in preparing everything from scratch, influenced by his Piedmont and Emilia Romagna family heritage. His Northern Italian cuisine blends traditional Italian dishes with creativity, bringing the concept of “slow food” concept of Europe to the village of La Jolla. There is a lot of contagious positive energy in Stefano’s personality and it will touch you, too.

Gnocchi di Barbabietola all Zucca e Speck (Courtesy)

SIGNATURE DISH: Stefano masters in fresh pasta and bakery. His Focaccia bread is to die for, and his creativity results in unique exquisite dishes, like the Gnocchi di Barbabietola alla Zucca e Speck, Potato-Red Beets Dumplings with Butternut Squash, Speck and shaved Parmigiano Reggiano.