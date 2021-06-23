Executive Chef Paul Niles. (Courtesy)

PROFILE: Paul Niles started working in restaurants at 15 and fell in love with the kitchen. After graduating with honors from culinary school, he became Executive Chef of Thee Bungalow where he was voted Best Chef by the Beacon and Best French Restaurant by the CRA. Seeking a new challenge, he spent a year as Chef De Cuisine at award-winning Tribeca Grill in Manhattan. Paul returned to San Diego and found his restaurant home at Jake’s Del Mar. He loves to spend time with his family and two dogs, travel, hike, mountain bike, snowboard and spend time at the beach.

Paul’s signature dish, Achiote Roasted Fish. (Courtesy)

SIGNATURE DISH: Paul’s signature dish, the Achiote Roasted Fish, delivers the fresh coastal flavors that Chef Paul is known for. It features chayote squash, corn, and asparagus. It is served with organic brown jasmine rice and topped with a roasted tomatillo vinaigrette.