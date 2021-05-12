(Courtesy)

PROFILE: Chef Dustin Anselm is a San Diego native who attended the Scottsdale Culinary Institute. After working in notable restaurants from San Francisco to Arizona, Dustin joined TS family of restaurants in 1996. He has served as the Chef of various TS restaurants and as Regional Chef for the California locations. He brings innovation and finesse to his work while respecting the traditions of the well-loved restaurants.

At Duke’s, Dustin enjoys supporting farmers and fisherman committed to responsible practices and giving back to the community through TS’ Legacy of Aloha program.

Furikake Ahi Steak featuring fire grilled sashimi grade ahi, chili oil and a truffle unagi glaze. (Courtesy)

SIGNATURE DISH: Furikake Ahi Steak featuring fire grilled sashimi grade ahi, chili oil and a truffle unagi glaze. This flavorful, fresh fish is served with shitake mushrooms, black bean bok choy, jasmine rice, and cucumber namasu.