Chef Steven Riemer (Courtesy)

PROFILE: Steven Riemer is the Executive Chef at Oceana Coastal Kitchen, the signature bayfront restaurant at the Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa. Boasting more than 30 years of culinary experience, Chef Riemer has worked in kitchens at some of the most prestigious resorts in Southern California including The Lodge at Torrey Pines. Chef Riemer is inspired by seasonal ingredients as well as the close proximity to the ocean, which is evident in the fresh California cuisine at Oceana Coastal Kitchen.

Seared Scallops (226 Collective)

SIGNATURE DISH: From its cold bar with made-to-order sushi to delicious entrée options, Oceana Coastal Kitchen is known for its fresh seafood menu. The Seared Scallops dish is a highlight and features local produce and grains that change with the seasons.