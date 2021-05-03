Chef Kelli Crosson (Courtesy)

PROFILE: Kelli Crosson is the Chef de Cuisine at A.R. Valentien, the acclaimed farm-to-table signature restaurant at The Lodge at Torrey Pines. From her upbringing on a 40-acre citrus orchard to attending The French Culinary Institute in New York, Crosson embraces a simplicity conveyed through dishes that allow fresh and naturally flavorful ingredients to shine. While she enjoys the rush of the kitchen, her focus extends beyond the kitchen line to ensure an impeccable guest experience.

Roasted Liberty Duck Breast and Confit Leg (Casual Fridays)

SIGNATURE DISH: While much of the menu at A.R. Valentien changes seasonally, the Roasted Liberty Duck Breast and Confit Leg is a consistent favorite. Chef Crosson utilizes the finest regional provisions and this dish features ever-changing seasonal accompaniments.