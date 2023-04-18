Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, April 21-28

Saturday, April 22 — Earth Day

Sunday, April 23

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, April 24

• La Jolla Parks & Beaches meets, 4 p.m., La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Email ljparksbeaches@gmail.com.

• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. Email jrmmt@cox.net.

Thursday, April 27

• La Jolla Sunrise Rotary Club meets, 6:58 a.m., La Jolla Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino del Oro. Steve Cross will speak about the Freedom Park on Navy Pier project in San Diego. Call Cheryl Collins at (760) 936-3272 or Cross at (619) 992-9449.

• La Jolla Coastal Access and Parking board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. at a location to be determined. lajollabythesea.com

Friday, April 28

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The meeting will include a briefing on the Junior Olympics. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

