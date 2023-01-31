Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

The La Jolla Light presents this continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• Compass and Athena Advisers present a “Golden Visa Seminar” at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at 5623 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla. Guests can learn what Golden Visas are, how they work and what it takes to participate in the program. Free. To sign up, call (619) 300-5032 or visit athenaadvisers.com/sandiego.

• The International Institute and Scholars at Risk, UC San Diego present “Russia’s War Against Ukraine: How and Why Putin Wants to Change History” at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, in SSB 105, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. Ihor Lylo, a Ukrainian historian who will be in residence in the UCSD History Department this year, will speak. Food will be served. Free. tinyurl.com/5n8b5yjm

• League of Women Voters San Diego presents “Restorative Justice in Education” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, online. The webinar will feature speakers discussing restorative justice and its role in conflict resolution at schools. Free. bit.ly/LWVSDFeb9

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents ”STEAM Tuesday Special Edition” at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 7555 Draper Ave. Teenager Athena Coco Hernandez of The Bishop’s School will discuss her book on coding in Spanish, “Cómo Codificar para Niñ@s: Una Introducción a Python” (How to Code for Children: An Introduction to Python). A coding workshop will follow for grades 5-10. Free. Capacity is limited and registration is required. lajollalibrary.org

• Yiddishland California presents “Yiddishland Art Club” at 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays from Feb. 6 through March 6 and “Yiddish Art Classes for Children” at 12:45 p.m. Wednesdays from Feb. 1 through March 8, both at 1128 Wall St., La Jolla. The classes for ages 5-10 will engage participants in Yiddish culture and heritage through art. $30 per class. yiddishlandcalifornia.org/yiddish-art-class-for-children

Health & fitness

• The La Jolla Cove Bridge Club presents “Breathe, Feel, Stretch, Relax & Heal” at 4:40 p.m. Wednesdays through February at 1160 Coast Blvd. The weekly class is for all levels. $15 per class. Email solyoga@yahoo.com.

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

• The La Jolla Village Merchants Association presents First Friday La Jolla Art Walk at 4 p.m. Feb. 3 at various locations in The Village. Several galleries will stay open late, and food and entertainment will be offered in partnership with local businesses. Free. bit.ly/VMAFirstFriday

• BFree Studio presents “What Are You Looking At?” at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The two-hour art club/salon will discuss contemporary art. $10. bit.ly/BFreeFeb4

• The La Jolla Library Art Gallery presents a reception for “California Color” at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7555 Draper Ave. The exhibition, featuring paintings of contemporary and impressionistic color by Cathy Carey, Kate Joiner and Jason Nelson, runs through Monday, March 13. Free.

• Camarada presents “The Essence of Tango” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in the Baker-Baum Concert Hall at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The event will highlight several renowned tango composers and the world premiere of Andrés Martín’s “Tango Bajo el Agua” (Underwater Tango). $35-$95. theconrad.org/events/essence-tango

• Canyon Crest Academy’s Envision presents “Art in the Afternoon at the Athenaeum” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The Envision jazz band, chamber orchestra and vocalists will perform, and artwork by students will be showcased and available for purchase. All proceeds go to Envision, the arts program at Canyon Crest. $45. bit.ly/ccaFeb

• Le Salon de Musiques presents “Chopin: A Concerto Inspired by a Blue-Eyed Beauty” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. The performance will feature soprano Elissa Johnston, violinists Ambroise Aubrun and Benjamin Hoffman, viola player Jonah Sirota, cellist Michael Kaufman, double bass player Ryan Baird and pianist Vijay Venkatesh. $95. lesalondemusiques.com

BFree Studio presents “Blue Sky: Paintings,” an exhibition by Cecilia Wong Kaiser, through Sunday, Feb. 5, in La Jolla. (BFree Studio)

• BFree Studio presents “Blue Sky: Paintings” through Sunday, Feb. 5, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The solo exhibition contains works by Cecilia Wong Kaiser. Free. bfreestudio.net

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “Alexis Smith: The American Way” through Sunday, Feb. 5, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibit features Smith’s mixed-media collages, which draw heavily on film, literature and pop culture. $25. mcasd.org

• Warwick’s bookstore presents authors James Patterson and Matt Eversmann at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, online. Patterson and Eversmann will discuss their new book, “Walk the Blue Line.” Free. warwicks.com/event/patterson-and-eversmann-2023

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Opera Wednesday” at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Soprano Michelle Law will perform with three others. $10-$20 suggested donation. ljcommunitycenter.org/opera-wednesdays

• The UC San Diego Visual Arts Department and the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego present a Russell Lecture with Shizu Saldamando at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Price Center Theatre, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. Saldamando is a Los Angeles-based mixed-media artist who is focused primarily on portraiture, craft and drawing. Free for MCASD members and UCSD faculty, staff and students; $15 for others. bit.ly/RussellFeb2023

• Yiddishland California presents “Jewish Songs of Love with Lisa Fishman” at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, online and at a private home in La Jolla. Fishman will sing romantic and comic tunes. $10 and up. Register for the address. bit.ly/yiddishlandlove

Mark Perlman’s “Checklist” is included in R.B. Stevenson Gallery’s “In Monochrome” exhibit through Saturday, Feb. 11, in La Jolla. (R.B. Stevenson Gallery)

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents “In Monochrome” through Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit features new and recent works by San Francisco artists Judith Foosaner and Mark Perlman. rbstevensongallery.com

• The La Jolla Music Society presents “Nat Geo Live: Living on the Vertical” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7600 Fay Ave. The lecture by big-wall climber Mark Synnott will detail his adventures and research and include a Q&A. $20 and up. theconrad.org

• Quint Gallery presents “Some Palms” through Saturday, Feb. 18, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition of paintings by San Diego-based artist Perry Vasquez centers on the palm tree as a symbol for the idealism of California. Free. quintgallery.com

La Jolla Playhouse will present “The Outsiders” beginning Sunday, Feb. 19. (La Jolla Playhouse)

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “The Outsiders” beginning Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Mandell Weiss Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The musical reimagines the story of the bonds that brothers share and the hopes we hold onto. Performances will run through Sunday, March 19. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

• The Qualcomm Institute presents “Beyond the Metaverse with OurWorlds: Indigenous Stories Are All Around You” through Friday, March 17, at Gallery QI in Atkinson Hall, UC San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The exhibit is an educational extended-reality platform and mobile app designed to integrate Native American heritage and knowledge with everyday environments. Free. galleryqi.ucsd.edu

Galas & events

• St. Sarkis Armenian Church presents its first-anniversary gala at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the San Diego Marriott La Jolla hotel, 4240 La Jolla Village Drive. The black-tie-optional event will feature dinner and the Allen G Orchestra. $250 and up. Email info@stsarkischurchsd.com.

• Mission Bay High School’s Preservationist Jazz Band presents a fundraising concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. Proceeds from the event will support the band on its biennial San Diego-Yokohama Sister City Goodwill Delegation Tour in April, during which the band will perform in Japan. $20. missionbaymusic.com/japanmbhs

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆