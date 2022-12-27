Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

The La Jolla Light presents this continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Holiday events

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library is holding a holiday book sale through December at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The yearly sale features a large selection of gently used books, CDs, vinyl LPs and sheet music. Hundreds of recordings of classical, jazz and popular music are available for $1 per disc.

• Duke’s La Jolla is participating in a donation drive through December at 1216 Prospect St. For every dollar donated, guests will receive a food and beverage certificate in the same amount (up to $50) to dine at Duke’s. Every five food items donated earn a $10 Duke’s food and beverage certificate (up to $50 in certificates). To receive the certificates, donations must be made in person via a restaurant-provided QR code. All donations will go to Father Joe’s Villages.

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents a “Noon Year’s Eve Party” at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at 7555 Draper Ave. The party will start with a story and will include dancing, snacks and a countdown to noon. Free. Email grahamk@sandiego.gov.

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “A Night at the (Miniature) Opera” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at 780 Prospect St. The 90-minute event will include soprano Martha Jean Weaver and artist/writer Dianna Elizardo, as well as recordings of arias by legendary tenors such as Enrico Caruso. G﻿uests are encouraged to wear their opera night attire and will receive festive masks and champagne. $15 for Historical Society members; $25 for non-members. bit.ly/LJHSminiopera

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents Preschool Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Health & fitness

• The La Jolla Cove Bridge Club presents “Breathe, Feel, Stretch, Relax & Heal” beginning at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 1160 Coast Blvd. The weekly class is for all levels. $15 per class. Email solyoga@yahoo.com.

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

• BFree Studio presents the contemporary art exhibition “More Than 1” through Friday, Dec. 30, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Free. bfreestudio.net

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Tatiana Ortiz-Rubio: Light Cones” through December at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The exhibit features Ortiz-Rubio’s works in charcoal and graphite that explore the human experience of time. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Michelle Gable at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Gable will discuss and sign her new book, “The Lipstick Bureau: A Novel Inspired by True WWII Events.” Free, or $16.99 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/gable-2023

Work by artist Pat Kelly is featured in the exhibit “Re...” at the La Jolla/Riford Library through Thursday, Jan. 5. (Pat Kelly)

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Re...” through Thursday, Jan. 5, at 7555 Draper Ave. The exhibition features works by artists True Ryndes, Robert Treat and Pat Kelly. Free. lajollalibrary.org

• The La Jolla Village Merchants Association presents “First Friday La Jolla Art Walk” at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at various locations in The Village. Several galleries will be open late, and food and entertainment will be offered in partnership with local businesses. Free. bit.ly/VMAFirstFriday

• Le Salon de Musiques presents “Winter Journey” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. The program will be performed by baritone Matthew Worth and pianist Francois Chouchan. $95. lesalondemusiques.com

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents a staff art showcase through Sunday, Jan. 8, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibit of 30 works by 26 MCASD staff members in the museum’s Axline Court is the first such showcase for public view. Free. mcasd.org

• Quint Gallery presents “Kenneth Capps: Prism/Index” through Saturday, Jan. 21, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition includes six galvanized steel structures. Free. quintgallery.com

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “The Smallest Show on Earth: Paper Theaters Explored” through Sunday, Jan. 22, at 780 Prospect St. The exhibit features paper theater replicas, posters and accessory exhibits that showcase iconic local stages of yesteryear. Free. lajollahistory.org

• The La Jolla Art Association presents “Celebrate the Old Year, Welcome to the New Year” through Friday, Jan. 27, at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The exhibit contains works by Ernest Alvarez, Ann Chaitin, Mary Duarte, Ralph LaZar, Dana Levine, Caroline Morse and Vita Sorrentino. Email DanaBet@yahoo.com.

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “Alexis Smith: The American Way” through Sunday, Feb. 5, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibit features Smith’s mixed-media collages, which draw heavily on film, literature and pop culture. $25. mcasd.org

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆