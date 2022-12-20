Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

The La Jolla Light presents this continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Holiday events

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library is holding a holiday book sale through December at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The yearly sale features a large selection of gently used books, CDs, vinyl LPs and sheet music. Hundreds of recordings of classical, jazz and popular music are available for $1 per disc.

• Duke’s La Jolla is participating in a donation drive through December at 1216 Prospect St. For every dollar donated, guests will receive a food and beverage certificate in the same amount (up to $50) to dine at Duke’s. Every five food items donated earn a $10 Duke’s food and beverage certificate (up to $50 in certificates). To receive the certificates, donations must be made in person via a restaurant-provided QR code. All donations will go to Father Joe’s Villages.

• Prana Yoga Center at 1041 Silverado St. in La Jolla is hosting a holiday food drive to benefit Feeding San Diego. A donation box will be next to the front desk through Monday, Dec. 26, to drop off items such as canned chicken, tuna, beans, fruit, vegetables and soup, plus cereal, rice, nuts and seeds, peanut butter, powdered milk and baby formula. (858) 456-2806

• Chamber choir Stellarum presents “A Festival of Christmas” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. Free. bit.ly/StellarumDec22

• The Lodge at Torrey Pines presents holiday-themed cookie decorating at 4 and 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, and Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 11480 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. Guests will decorate and eat holiday cookies. Free. Reservations are required. lodgetorreypines.com

• The Lodge at Torrey Pines presents holiday-themed arts and crafts at 4 and 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, and Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 11480 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. All ages are invited to tap into their creative side with holiday crafts. Free. Reservations are required. lodgetorreypines.com

The La Jolla/Riford Library will present a “Noon Year’s Eve Party” on Thursday, Dec. 29. (Elisabeth Frausto)

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents a “Noon Year’s Eve Party” at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at 7555 Draper Ave. The party will start with a story and will include dancing, snacks and a countdown to noon. Free. Email grahamk@sandiego.gov.

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “A Night at the (Miniature) Opera” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at 780 Prospect St. The 90-minute event will include soprano Martha Jean Weaver and artist/writer Dianna Elizardo, as well as recordings of arias by legendary tenors such as Enrico Caruso. G﻿uests are encouraged to wear their opera night attire and will receive festive masks and champagne. $15 for Historical Society members; $25 for non-members. bit.ly/LJHSminiopera

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Seaside Storytime at Scripps Park” at 4 p.m. Wednesdays on the park’s lawn at La Jolla Cove. The recurring event features stories, songs and other activities such as bubble play or kite flying. Free. lajollalibrary.org

• Birch Aquarium at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography in La Jolla presents “Tidepooling Adventures” beginning Saturday, Jan. 7, at two La Jolla locations. During the tours, which will repeat on select weekends through March 19, guests will hear about the animals that live in the intertidal zone and how to safely navigate slippery rocks. $20 for Birch members; $25 for non-members. Advance purchase is required. aquarium.ucsd.edu

Health & fitness

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

• BFree Studio presents the contemporary art exhibition “More Than 1” through Friday, Dec. 30, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Free. bfreestudio.net

The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Tatiana Ortiz-Rubio: Light Cones” through December in La Jolla. (Tatiana Ortiz-Rubio)

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Tatiana Ortiz-Rubio: Light Cones” through December at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The exhibit features Ortiz-Rubio’s works in charcoal and graphite that explore the human experience of time. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Re...” through Thursday, Jan. 5, at 7555 Draper Ave. The exhibition features works by artists True Ryndes, Robert Treat and Pat Kelly. Free. lajollalibrary.org

• Le Salon de Musiques presents “Winter Journey” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. The program will be performed by baritone Matthew Worth and pianist Francois Chouchan. $95. lesalondemusiques.com

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents a staff art showcase through Sunday, Jan. 8, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibit of 30 works by 26 MCASD staff members in the museum’s Axline Court is the first such showcase for public view. Free. mcasd.org

• Quint Gallery presents “Kenneth Capps: Prism/Index” through Saturday, Jan. 21, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition includes six galvanized steel structures. Free. quintgallery.com

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “The Smallest Show on Earth: Paper Theaters Explored” through Sunday, Jan. 22, at 780 Prospect St. The exhibit features paper theater replicas, posters and accessory exhibits that showcase iconic local stages of yesteryear. Free. lajollahistory.org

• The La Jolla Art Association presents “Celebrate the Old Year, Welcome to the New Year” through Friday, Jan. 27, at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The exhibit contains works by Ernest Alvarez, Ann Chaitin, Mary Duarte, Ralph LaZar, Dana Levine, Caroline Morse and Vita Sorrentino. Email DanaBet@yahoo.com.

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “Alexis Smith: The American Way” through Sunday, Feb. 5, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibit features Smith’s mixed-media collages, which draw heavily on film, literature and pop culture. $25. mcasd.org

Galas & events

• Birch Aquarium at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography in La Jolla presents “Oceans at Night” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at 2300 Expedition Way. The event for guests 21 and older will include an immersive blend of art, science and technology with live music. Glowing cocktails and food by The French Gourmet will be available for purchase. $27 for Birch members; $30 for non-members. aquarium.ucsd.edu

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆