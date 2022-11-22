Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

The La Jolla Light presents this continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• UC San Diego’s School of Biological Sciences and UCTV present “A Deep Look Into Mental Health: On Campus, In Our Community and Around the World” at noon Monday, Nov. 28, online. A panel of experts will explore the mental health situation on college campuses, along with views from historically underserved communities and international perspectives. Free. adeeplookintomentalhealth.eventbrite.com

The La Jolla Community Center will present “Watercolor with Wine Tuesdays” with Minnie Valero beginning Nov. 29. (La Jolla Community Center)

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Watercolor with Wine Tuesdays” beginning at 3 p.m. Nov. 29 at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The four-week course will be taught by Minnie Valero. $79 for Community Center members; $99 for non-members. A list of materials is available on the website. ljcommunitycenter.org/art-classes

• UC San Diego’s International Institute and Global Hong Kong Studies @ University of California present “Impossible Decolonization: Revisiting the ‘Fiery Era’ of Hong Kong” at noon Thursday, Dec. 1, online. Free. bit.ly/ucsdiiDec

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Beneath La Jolla’s Shores” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7555 Draper Ave. Greg Sinnett, research director for the Walter Munk Foundation for the Oceans, will discuss the underwater geology of the La Jolla coast and the legacy of late La Jolla oceanographer Walter Munk. For teenagers and adults. Free. lajollalibrary.org

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Health & fitness

• Buddhi Yoga presents “Zen Soul Balance Sound Bath with Jeny Dawson” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at 7843 Girard Ave., La Jolla. $55. buddhiyogalj.com

• The La Jolla Cove Bridge Club presents “Thanksgiving Twists & Breathing Tips” at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays through November at 1160 Coast Blvd. The class for all fitness levels will focus on digestion and skin health. $15 in advance; $20 at the door. Email solyoga@yahoo.com.

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

• St. James Gallery by-the-Sea presents an artist demonstration at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. Cherry Sweig will demonstrate her techniques as part of her exhibition “Seven Series,” which is open through Sunday, Nov. 27. Free. sjbts.org

• Adventures by the Book presents “Thankful for Reading” at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, online. Author Eliza Knight will discuss her book “The Mayfair Bookshop.” Free. bit.ly/ABBNov30

Warwick’s bookstore will present author and University of San Diego associate professor Sarah Federman on Wednesday, Nov. 30, online. (Rich Soublet II)

• Warwick’s bookstore presents University of San Diego associate professor Sarah Federman at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, online. Federman will discuss her new book, “Last Train to Auschwitz: The French National Railways and the Journey to Accountability.” Free. warwicks.com/event/federman-2022

• La Jolla artist Yelena Yahontova presents “Goddesses: Celebration of Women” through November at Bird Rock Coffee Roasters, 5627 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla. The exhibit features Yahontova’s portraiture. Free. PhotographerOfJoy.com

• BFree Studio presents a collage class at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Sylvia Taylor will lead the workshop. $45 cash at the door; all materials are included. Register at bit.ly/BFreeCollage.

• La Jolla Playhouse presents projects for its DNA New Works Series beginning at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, in the Rao and Padma Makineni Play Development Center, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The series offers playwrights and directors the opportunity to develop a script and for audiences to get a closer look at the play development process. Performances are free but reservations are required. lajollaplayhouse.org

• The La Jolla Village Merchants Association presents First Friday La Jolla Art Walk at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at various locations in The Village. Several galleries will participate and food and entertainment will be offered in partnership with local businesses. Free. bit.ly/VMAFirstFriday

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “As You Like It” through Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The production is a reimagined version of Shakespeare’s romantic comedy featuring a company of 14 actors who all are transgender, non-binary and queer. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents “Ensemble" through Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The group exhibition features new and recent works by a selection of gallery artists. Free. rbstevensongallery.com

• Tasende Gallery presents new acquisitions by artist Fernando Botero through Thursday, Dec. 22, at 820 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibition includes three paintings and three works on paper from Botero’s personal collection. Free. tasendegallery.com

Quint Gallery presents “Swank” through Saturday, Nov. 26, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. (Lile Kvantaliani / Quint Gallery)

• Quint Gallery presents “Swank” through Saturday, Nov. 26, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The solo exhibit by Jean Lowe converts the gallery space into an “unauthorized auto dealership,” the centerpiece of which is an 18-foot papier maché replica of an electric Hummer truck. Free. quintgallery.com

• The La Jolla Community Center and La Jolla Art Association present an art exhibit through Friday, Dec. 2, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The media featured includes watercolor, photography, oils, digital art and acrylics from artists Peggy Hinaekian, Eileen Mandela, Gwen Nobil, Dottie Stanley, Salli Sachse and Laura Wheeler. Free. lajollaartassociation.org

• The Qualcomm Institute presents “Becoming: An Interactive Music Journey in VR” through Friday, Dec. 2, at UC San Diego’s Atkinson Hall, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The operatic virtual reality experience is based on a poem by 13th-century Persian poet Mowlana Rumi. Free. galleryqi.ucsd.edu

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Tatiana Ortiz-Rubio: Light Cones” through December at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The exhibit features Ortiz-Rubio’s works in charcoal and graphite that explore the human experience of time. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Re...” through Thursday, Jan. 5, at 7555 Draper Ave. The exhibition features works by artists True Ryndes, Robert Treat and Pat Kelly. Free. lajollalibrary.org

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “The Smallest Show on Earth: Paper Theaters Explored” through Sunday, Jan. 22, at 780 Prospect St. The exhibit features paper theater replicas, posters and accessory exhibits that showcase iconic local stages of yesteryear. Free. lajollahistory.org

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “Alexis Smith: The American Way” through Sunday, Feb. 5, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibit features Smith’s mixed-media collages, which draw heavily on film, literature and pop culture. $25. mcasd.org

Galas & events

• St. Germaine Children’s Charity of La Jolla presents its annual Silver Tea at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at a private home in La Jolla. The event will raise funds for the nonprofit’s mission to aid abused and neglected children through grants to the local agencies that serve them. $125 in advance; $150 at the door. StGermaineChildrensCharity.org/2022-silver-tea

• Gelson’s presents “Build Your Board Featuring Wisconsin Cheese” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, online. The live class will teach how to plate charcuterie. $49.99, including a build-your-own board kit that serves four. Kits will be available for pickup Dec. 7-8 from Gelson’s markets in Pacific Beach, 730 Turquoise St.; Del Mar, 2707 Via de la Valle; and Carlsbad, 7660 El Camino Real. bit.ly/GelsonsDec

