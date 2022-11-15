Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

The La Jolla Light presents this continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “Courts of La Jolla” at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, starting at 850 Prospect St. The walking tour, led by historian Carol Olten, will explore the commercial courts contributing to the business life of The Village. Free for Historical Society members; $10 for non-members. bit.ly/CourtsTour

• The La Jolla Library Poetry Group meets at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The group meets the third Thursday of each month for participants to read and share poems they’ve written with other budding or experienced poets. Free. Email vmdandrea@hotmail.com.

• King’s Cross Church presents “Life Explored” at 6 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 20 at 7818 Ivanhoe Ave., La Jolla. Forums will discuss spirituality and are open to anyone, regardless of religious affiliation. Free. lifeexploredsd.com

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “One Book Event: We Are Water Protectors” at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at 7555 Draper Ave. The event will feature a reading and discussion of “We Are Water Protectors,” the 2022 One Book, One San Diego Selection for Kids. The book was written by Carole Lindstrom and illustrated by Michaela Goade. There also will be a related craft. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Health & fitness

• The La Jolla Cove Bridge Club presents “Thanksgiving Twists & Breathing Tips” at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays through November at 1160 Coast Blvd. The class for all fitness levels will focus on digestion and skin health. $15 in advance; $20 at the door. Email solyoga@yahoo.com.

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

• The La Jolla Art Association presents an artist demonstration at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at 5 p.m. Dana Levine will speak and demonstrate image composition. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org/art-receptions

The La Jolla Community Center will present an Acrylic Pour Workshop on Friday, Nov. 18. (La Jolla Community Center )

• The La Jolla Community Center presents an Acrylic Pour Workshop at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Guests can learn to create abstract pieces. Materials are included. $20 for Community Center members; $30 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org/art-classes

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents an opening reception for “Ensemble” at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The group exhibition will feature new and recent works by a selection of gallery artists. Free. rbstevensongallery.com

• BFree Studio presents “Subject to Change” through Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit features paintings by local artists Jeff Yeomans and Brent Jacobs. Free. bfreestudio.net

• St. James Gallery by-the-Sea presents an artist demonstration at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. Cherry Sweig will demonstrate her techniques as part of her exhibition “Seven Series,” open through Sunday, Dec. 18. Free. sjbts.org

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Vicki Rawlins at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Rawlins is the author of “The Power of Flowers: Turning Pieces of Mother Nature Into Transformative Works of Art.” Free.

Violinist Colin Jacobsen will perform with pianist Vicky Chow on Monday, Nov. 21, at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library in La Jolla. (Erin Baiano)

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library continues its chamber music series at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Violinist Colin Jacobsen and pianist Vicky Chow will perform. $50 for Athenaeum members; $55 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/chamber

• UC San Diego Library presents the annual Turkey Calling Show at noon Wednesday, Nov. 23, in the Seuss Room of the Geisel Library, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. UCSD Library exhibits and events coordinator Scott Paulson will lead the event for all ages. Free. Email spaulson@ucsd.edu.

UC San Diego Library presents the annual Turkey Calling Show with Scott Paulson on Wednesday, Nov. 23, in La Jolla. (UC San Diego)

• La Jolla artist Yelena Yahontova presents “Goddesses: Celebration of Women” through November at Bird Rock Coffee Roasters, 5627 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla. The exhibit features Yahontova’s portraiture. Free. PhotographerOfJoy.com

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “As You Like It” through Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The production is a reimagined version of Shakespeare’s romantic comedy. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

• Tasende Gallery presents new acquisitions by artist Fernando Botero through Thursday, Dec. 22, at 820 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibition includes three paintings and three works on paper from Botero’s personal collection. Free. tasendegallery.com

• Quint Gallery presents “Swank” through Saturday, Nov. 26, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The solo exhibit by Jean Lowe converts the gallery space into an “unauthorized auto dealership,” the centerpiece of which is an 18-foot papier mache replica of an electric Hummer truck. Free. quintgallery.com

• The La Jolla Community Center and La Jolla Art Association present an art exhibit through Friday, Dec. 2, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The media featured include watercolor, photography, oils, digital art and acrylics from artists Peggy Hinaekian, Eileen Mandela, Gwen Nobil, Dottie Stanley, Salli Sachse and Laura Wheeler. Free. lajollaartassociation.org

• The Qualcomm Institute presents “Becoming: An Interactive Music Journey in VR” through Friday, Dec. 2, at UC San Diego’s Atkinson Hall, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The operatic virtual reality experience is based on a poem by 13th-century Persian poet Mowlana Rumi. Free. galleryqi.ucsd.edu

The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library in La Jolla presents “Tatiana Ortiz-Rubio: Light Cones” through December. (Tatiana Ortiz-Rubio)

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Tatiana Ortiz-Rubio: Light Cones” through December at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The exhibit features Ortiz-Rubio’s works in charcoal and graphite that explore the human experience of time. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Re...” through Thursday, Jan. 5, at 7555 Draper Ave. The exhibition features works by artists True Ryndes, Robert Treat and Pat Kelly. Free. lajollalibrary.org

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “The Smallest Show on Earth: Paper Theaters Explored” through Sunday, Jan. 22, at 780 Prospect St. The exhibit features paper theater replicas, posters and accessory exhibits that showcase iconic local stages of yesteryear. Free. lajollahistory.org

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “Alexis Smith: The American Way” through Sunday, Feb. 5, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibit features Smith’s mixed-media collages, which draw heavily on film, literature and pop culture. $25. mcasd.org

Galas & events

• The Lot La Jolla presents its annual Holiday Bazaar at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7611 Fay Ave. The event will include a variety of jewelry, crafts, decor, food items and more. Free. No registration required.

• Estancia La Jolla presents its annual Whiskey & Wine Festival at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at 9700 N. Torrey Pines Road. The event will include a selection of Southern-style comfort food served with whiskeys, bourbons and wines from Woodford Reserve, Heaven Hill, Elijah Craig, High West, Wild Turkey, Nelson, Suntory, Jim Beam, Angels Envy and more. $150, including valet parking. estancialajolla.com

• BFree Studio presents a “Gingerbread House 101” workshop at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. RSVPs are requested to ensure enough materials are provided. Free. bit.ly/BFreeGH

• The Lodge at Torrey Pines presents “Beyond the Cellar” at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at 11480 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. The event will include winemakers and winery owners showcasing rare and high-end vintages not readily available to the public. $250. lodgetorreypines.com/beyond-the-cellar

• The La Jolla Village Merchants Association presents a “Girard/Silverado Holiday Open House” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, along Girard Avenue and Silverado Street. The event will include live music, demonstrations, prizes, merchant sales, treats, children’s activities and a visit from Santa Claus. Free. Register in advance for a free parking pass. lajollabythesea.com

• St. Germaine Children’s Charity of La Jolla presents its annual Silver Tea at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at a private home in La Jolla. The event will raise funds for the nonprofit’s mission to aid abused and neglected children through grants to the local agencies that serve them. $125 in advance; $150 at the door. StGermaineChildrensCharity.org/2022-silver-tea

